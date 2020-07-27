Horse Racing Tips: Timeform's three best bets at Ayr and Yarmouth on Tuesday

Ayr 28th Jul (7f Hcap)Show Hide
Tuesday 28 July, 2.30pm
|Back
|Lay
|Entrancing
|Dutch Decoy
|Melody King
|Luxor
|Harrison Point
|Oriental Lilly
|Triple Distilled
|Hajjam
|Al Qahwa
Bet slip
New to Betfair?
Join to place betsJoin today
Timeform pick out their best back, lay and stats-based bets at Ayr and Yarmouth on Tuesday...
"...open to further improvement and looks interesting from this sort of mark."
Timeform on Entrancing
Entrancing made plenty of appeal on paper ahead of her debut at Leicester last year, and she overcame inexperience to make a winning start, staying on to lead entering the final 100 yards to win with a bit in hand. She failed to improve on that effort when fourth at Redcar on her return to action in June, but looked much better when runner-up on her handicap debut at York earlier this month, making a big move from further back than the pair she came clear with. She remains open to further improvement and looks interesting from this sort of mark.
Lay
Holy Tiber - 18:00 Yarmouth
Holy Tiber finally put it all together to come out on top on her return to action at Leicester earlier this month, a recent wind operation seemingly doing the trick, but she has a patchy profile at best and must shoulder a 5 lb rise for that victory. Her tendency to break slowly hardly enhances her appeal either, so she looks one to oppose despite her recent upturn in form.
Smart Stat
Kimberly - 17:00 Yarmouth
17% - James Fanshawe's strike rate with handicap debutants
Kimberly showed only inexperience when well beaten on debut, but with that run under her belt, she has shaped well in defeat in her two subsequent outings, including when runner-up at Windsor over ten furlongs last time, no match for the winner but looked after once second was the best she could do, still pulling seven lengths clear of the remainder. She remains with potential so far as handicaps are concerned, particularly with James Fanshaw's enviable record with first-timers in this code.
You can bet without leaving Betting.Betfair with our on-site betslip for Exchange markets. You'll see the Exchange back and lay prices at the end of articles - simply login and place your bets as you would do on the main Exchange site.
Back - Entrancing - 14:30 Ayr
Lay - Holy Tiber - 18:00 Yarmouth
Smart Stat - Kimberly - 17:00 Yarmouth
Looking for a great app that offers form and results? Download the free Timeform horse racing app.
Tuesday 28 July, 2.30pm
|Back
|Lay
|Entrancing
|Dutch Decoy
|Melody King
|Luxor
|Harrison Point
|Oriental Lilly
|Triple Distilled
|Hajjam
|Al Qahwa
Tuesday 28 July, 5.00pm
|Back
|Lay
|Vocatus
|Motamayiz
|Awesomedude
|Kimberley
|Red For All
|Wimpole Hall
|The Jean Genie
|Secret Art
Tuesday 28 July, 6.00pm
|Back
|Lay
|Spanish Mane
|Kraka
|Holy Tiber
|Pentland Lad
|Hi Ho Silver
|London
|Ubla
|Alabama Dreaming
|Gulland Rock
|Velvet Vista
|Penarth Pier
|Light Lily