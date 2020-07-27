To help personalise content, tailor your experience and help us improve our services, Betfair uses cookies. By navigating our site, you agree to allow us to use cookies, in accordance with our Cookie Policy and Privacy Policy.

Horse Racing Tips: Timeform's three best bets at Ayr and Yarmouth on Tuesday

Racing at Ayr
Timeform provide three bets from Ayr and Yarmouth on Tuesday
Timeform pick out their best back, lay and stats-based bets at Ayr and Yarmouth on Tuesday...

"...open to further improvement and looks interesting from this sort of mark."

Timeform on Entrancing

Back
Entrancing - 14:30 Ayr

Entrancing made plenty of appeal on paper ahead of her debut at Leicester last year, and she overcame inexperience to make a winning start, staying on to lead entering the final 100 yards to win with a bit in hand. She failed to improve on that effort when fourth at Redcar on her return to action in June, but looked much better when runner-up on her handicap debut at York earlier this month, making a big move from further back than the pair she came clear with. She remains open to further improvement and looks interesting from this sort of mark.

Lay
Holy Tiber - 18:00 Yarmouth

Holy Tiber finally put it all together to come out on top on her return to action at Leicester earlier this month, a recent wind operation seemingly doing the trick, but she has a patchy profile at best and must shoulder a 5 lb rise for that victory. Her tendency to break slowly hardly enhances her appeal either, so she looks one to oppose despite her recent upturn in form.

Smart Stat
Kimberly - 17:00 Yarmouth

17% - James Fanshawe's strike rate with handicap debutants

Kimberly showed only inexperience when well beaten on debut, but with that run under her belt, she has shaped well in defeat in her two subsequent outings, including when runner-up at Windsor over ten furlongs last time, no match for the winner but looked after once second was the best she could do, still pulling seven lengths clear of the remainder. She remains with potential so far as handicaps are concerned, particularly with James Fanshaw's enviable record with first-timers in this code.

Recommended bets

Back - Entrancing - 14:30 Ayr
Lay - Holy Tiber - 18:00 Yarmouth
Smart Stat - Kimberly - 17:00 Yarmouth

