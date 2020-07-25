To help personalise content, tailor your experience and help us improve our services, Betfair uses cookies. By navigating our site, you agree to allow us to use cookies, in accordance with our Cookie Policy and Privacy Policy.

Horse Racing Tips: Timeform's three best bets at Ascot and York on Sunday

Ryan Moore
Timeform provide three best bets from Ascot and York on Sunday
Timeform pick out their best back, lay and stats-based bets at Ascot and York on Sunday...

"There should be much more to come from him now handicapping..."

Timeform on Bomb Proof

Back
Jumaira Bay - 13:35 York

Jumaira Bay remains a maiden, but is more than capable of winning races, very unlucky not to finish closer in a hot three-year-old handicap at Doncaster last time. Both of his starts back this season suggest he is an improving type, and he could have potentially forced a photo at Doncaster granted a clear run. He was still going well when denied a clear run over two furlongs out, having to sit and suffer until getting an opening in the final furlong. Raised just 2 lb for that effort, he appeals as being very well handicapped and looks a big player.

Lay
Country - 14:30 Ascot

Country completed a hat-trick on handicap debut at Redcar last season, and confirmed the impression of his encouraging debut when resuming winning ways at Newmarket earlier this month. He won readily on that occasion while still leaving the impression he has more to offer, but this looks a hot handicap, with several other likely improvers on show, so at the likely prices, he is worth opposing.

Smart Stat
Bomb Proof - 13:55 Ascot

17% - James Fanshawe's strike rate with handicap debutants

This looks a competitive sprint handicap, but Bomb Proof has an exciting profile having won on both of his starts to date. The minor event he won at York on debut worked out incredibly well, and he made a winning start for James Fanshawe at Beverley last month, not having to improve but proving his well-being after a lay-off. There should be much more to come from him now handicapping, and represents a yard that know how to bring sprinters along.


Recommended bets

Looking for a great app that offers form and results? Download the free Timeform horse racing app.

York 26th Jul (7f Hcap)

Sunday 26 July, 1.35pm

Jumaira Bay
Rovaniemi
Black Caspian
Brunch
Commanche Falls
Cruising
Yes Always
National League
Abstemious
La Trinidad
Amaysmont
Impatient
Mischief Star
Tom Tulliver
Ascot 26th Jul (5f Hcap)

Sunday 26 July, 1.55pm

Magic J
Aplomb
Mountain Peak
Bomb Proof
Konchek
Blue De Vega
Tone The Barone
Mubaalegh
Equitation
El Hombre
Street Parade
Ascot 26th Jul (1m4f Hcap)

Sunday 26 July, 2.30pm

Country
Sam Cooke
Almania
Dal Horrisgle
Dash of Spice
Mandarin
Jeremiah
Koeman
Protected Guest
