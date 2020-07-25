Horse Racing Tips: Timeform's three best bets at Ascot and York on Sunday

Back

Jumaira Bay - 13:35 York

Jumaira Bay remains a maiden, but is more than capable of winning races, very unlucky not to finish closer in a hot three-year-old handicap at Doncaster last time. Both of his starts back this season suggest he is an improving type, and he could have potentially forced a photo at Doncaster granted a clear run. He was still going well when denied a clear run over two furlongs out, having to sit and suffer until getting an opening in the final furlong. Raised just 2 lb for that effort, he appeals as being very well handicapped and looks a big player.

Lay

Country - 14:30 Ascot

Country completed a hat-trick on handicap debut at Redcar last season, and confirmed the impression of his encouraging debut when resuming winning ways at Newmarket earlier this month. He won readily on that occasion while still leaving the impression he has more to offer, but this looks a hot handicap, with several other likely improvers on show, so at the likely prices, he is worth opposing.

Smart Stat

Bomb Proof - 13:55 Ascot

17% - James Fanshawe's strike rate with handicap debutants

This looks a competitive sprint handicap, but Bomb Proof has an exciting profile having won on both of his starts to date. The minor event he won at York on debut worked out incredibly well, and he made a winning start for James Fanshawe at Beverley last month, not having to improve but proving his well-being after a lay-off. There should be much more to come from him now handicapping, and represents a yard that know how to bring sprinters along.



