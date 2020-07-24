Horse Racing Tips: Timeform's three best bets at Ascot and York on Saturday

Back

Prompting - 13:30 York

Prompting didn't make it to the racecourse until October of his three-year-old season but he has quickly made up for lost time. He progressed well for Olly Murphy and then showed improved form on his first start on turf and debut for David O'Meara at Ayr last time. He has gone up 8 lb for that success but won with a deal of authority and, with further improvement anticipated, is expected to follow up here.

Lay

Enable - 15:35 Ascot

Enable is bidding to win the King George for a record third time and she is clearly the one to beat following a satisfactory second in the Eclipse on her comeback. However, she was only a head in advance of Japan and is much shorter in the betting (8/15 vs 3/1). She should come on for that run, but Japan is also likely to benefit from the return to a mile and a half, and she looks too short in the betting.

Smart Stat

Mohawk King - 12:40 Ascot



Smart Stat: 4 - Richard Hannon's number of winners in the past nine runnings

Richard Hannon sent out Mums Tipple to win this last season, bringing his recent record in the race to four winners in the past five runnings. He is represented this time by Shanghai Rock, who showed speed when sixth in a hot novice at Newbury last week, and also by an interesting newcomer in Mohawk King. Mohawk King makes plenty of appeal on paper as he cost 250,000 guineas as a two-year-old and is out of a useful mare who finished runner-up at listed level. He is one to note on debut.