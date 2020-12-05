- Trainer: Evan Williams
Horse Racing Tips: Timeform's three best bets at Aintree on Saturday
Timeform identify the three best bets at Aintree on Saturday...
"...remains open to improvement in this sphere and is a big player..."
Timeform on Quoi De Neuf
A winner in both points and hurdles, Quoi De Neuf made an encouraging start to life over fences over this course and distance last month, jumping adequately in what is by no means an easy test for a chasing debutant, finishing second only to a race-fit rival. He remains open to improvement in this sphere and is a big player from 1 lb lower.
A smart staying chaser who landed the National Hunt Chase at the Cheltenham Festival in 2019, Le Breuil produced a promising first effort over the National fences when seventh in this race last year, shaping much better than the distance beaten suggests, particularly considering Ben Pauling's runners were completely out of sorts at the time. He failed to beat a rival home on his return to action at Kelso in October, but that was actually a step in the right direction, and with that run under his belt, he makes the most appeal.
Megan showed borderline useful form on the Flat in Germany for Dominik Moser, and she made a quite taking hurdling debut at Leicester last month, doing everything right and proving far too good for her rivals, still full of running at the line. She is a smart, exciting prospect and should take this step up to listed company in her stride.
Smart Stat
SANTINI - 14:40 Aintree
21% - Nicky Henderson's strike rate at AINTREE since the start of the 2015/16 season
26% - Nicky Henderson's strike rate in early season
Recommended bets
Quoi De Neuf - 12:20 Aintree
Le Breuil - 13:30 Aintree
Megan - 14:05 Aintree
