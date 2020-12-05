To help personalise content, tailor your experience and help us improve our services, Betfair uses cookies. By navigating our site, you agree to allow us to use cookies, in accordance with our Cookie Policy and Privacy Policy.

Horse Racing Tips: Timeform's three best bets at Aintree on Saturday

Racing at Aintree
Timeform pick out their three best bets from Aintree on Saturday

Timeform identify the three best bets at Aintree on Saturday...

"...remains open to improvement in this sphere and is a big player..."

Timeform on Quoi De Neuf

Quoi De Neuf - 12:20 Aintree

A winner in both points and hurdles, Quoi De Neuf made an encouraging start to life over fences over this course and distance last month, jumping adequately in what is by no means an easy test for a chasing debutant, finishing second only to a race-fit rival. He remains open to improvement in this sphere and is a big player from 1 lb lower.

Le Breuil - 13:30 Aintree

A smart staying chaser who landed the National Hunt Chase at the Cheltenham Festival in 2019, Le Breuil produced a promising first effort over the National fences when seventh in this race last year, shaping much better than the distance beaten suggests, particularly considering Ben Pauling's runners were completely out of sorts at the time. He failed to beat a rival home on his return to action at Kelso in October, but that was actually a step in the right direction, and with that run under his belt, he makes the most appeal.

Megan - 14:05 Aintree

Megan showed borderline useful form on the Flat in Germany for Dominik Moser, and she made a quite taking hurdling debut at Leicester last month, doing everything right and proving far too good for her rivals, still full of running at the line. She is a smart, exciting prospect and should take this step up to listed company in her stride.

Smart Stat

SANTINI - 14:40 Aintree
21% - Nicky Henderson's strike rate at AINTREE since the start of the 2015/16 season
26% - Nicky Henderson's strike rate in early season

Aint 5th Dec (2m4f Hcap Chs)

Saturday 5 December, 12.20pm

Quoi De Neuf
Looks Like Murt
Nestor Park
Dashing Perk
Mr Mcgo
The Paddy Pie
Azzerti
Clan Legend
Dali Mail
Bigmartre
Louis Vac Pouch
Solar Impulse
Kayf Adventure
Punches Cross
Aint 5th Dec (3m2f Hcap Chs)

Saturday 5 December, 1.30pm

Walk In The Mill
Le Breuil
Ramses De Teillee
Kimberlite Candy
Coo Star Sivola
Yala Enki
Vieux Lion Rouge
Minellacelebration
Calett Mad
Aso
Smooth Stepper
Jett
Calipso Collonges
Joe Farrell
Aint 5th Dec (2m1f Listed Juv Hrd)

Saturday 5 December, 2.05pm

Megan
Scholastic
Hiconic
Bellatrixsa
Her Indoors
Army Of One
Talking About You
See The Eagle Fly
High Moor Flyer
Ten Thousand Stars
Lightning Blue
