Horse Racing Tips: Timeform's best three bets from Wolverhampton on Thursday

Labeebb - 21:00 Wolverhampton

Labeebb has undergone a wind operation before making his debut, and sported a tongue tie also, but he shaped with plenty of promise when finishing third to a couple of potentially smart types over a mile and a quarter at Kempton last month. Labeebb was hindered by inexperience, help up early and running green entering the straight before the penny started to drop, and he was never stronger than at the finish. The step up in trip will surely suit and Labeebb brings the most potential to the table here.

Lay

Magic J - 17:00 Wolverhampton

Magic J is yet to live up to his price tag (cost $950,000 as a yearling), and remains with just one win to his name, which came on his debut at Yarmouth in 2018. He again shaped well when sent off a short-priced favourite for his return at Newmarket, beaten only by one who returned to form out of the blue. Magic J is sure to be prominent in the betting again, but his strike rate is unconvincing, and this looks a competitive sprint handicap.

Smart Stat

Diamond Cottage - 18:30 Wolverhampton

£47.84 - Malcolm Saunders's profit to a £1 level stake when having one runner at a Flat meeting

This looks a competitive three-year-old handicap, but Malcolm Saunders' record when having one runner at a meeting tilts the scales in Diamond Cottage's favour. She remains a maiden, but shaped well on her reappearance at Windsor last month, showing improved form right away on handicap debut, and she hails from a family the trainer knows well. Malcolm Saunders didn't have a great 2019, and his horses need keeping an eye on with the yard returning in better form.