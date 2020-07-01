To help personalise content, tailor your experience and help us improve our services, Betfair uses cookies. By navigating our site, you agree to allow us to use cookies, in accordance with our Cookie Policy and Privacy Policy.

Horse Racing Tips: Timeform's best three bets from Wolverhampton on Thursday

All-weather
Timeform provide three best bets from Wolverhampton on Thursday
Timeform pick out their best back, lay and stats-based bets from Wolverhampton on Thursday...

"...brings the most potential to the table here..."

Timeform on Labeebb

Back
Labeebb - 21:00 Wolverhampton

Labeebb has undergone a wind operation before making his debut, and sported a tongue tie also, but he shaped with plenty of promise when finishing third to a couple of potentially smart types over a mile and a quarter at Kempton last month. Labeebb was hindered by inexperience, help up early and running green entering the straight before the penny started to drop, and he was never stronger than at the finish. The step up in trip will surely suit and Labeebb brings the most potential to the table here.

Lay
Magic J - 17:00 Wolverhampton

Magic J is yet to live up to his price tag (cost $950,000 as a yearling), and remains with just one win to his name, which came on his debut at Yarmouth in 2018. He again shaped well when sent off a short-priced favourite for his return at Newmarket, beaten only by one who returned to form out of the blue. Magic J is sure to be prominent in the betting again, but his strike rate is unconvincing, and this looks a competitive sprint handicap.

Smart Stat
Diamond Cottage - 18:30 Wolverhampton

£47.84 - Malcolm Saunders's profit to a £1 level stake when having one runner at a Flat meeting

This looks a competitive three-year-old handicap, but Malcolm Saunders' record when having one runner at a meeting tilts the scales in Diamond Cottage's favour. She remains a maiden, but shaped well on her reappearance at Windsor last month, showing improved form right away on handicap debut, and she hails from a family the trainer knows well. Malcolm Saunders didn't have a great 2019, and his horses need keeping an eye on with the yard returning in better form.

Recommended bets

Back Labeebb – 21:00 Wolverhampton
Lay Magic J - 17:00 Wolverhampton
Smart Stat Diamond Cottage - 18:30 Wolverhampton

Want to know how these tips get on? You can find today's horse racing results on the Timeform website.

Wolv 2nd Jul (5f Hcap)

Thursday 2 July, 5.00pm

Wolv 2nd Jul (7f Hcap)

Thursday 2 July, 6.30pm

Wolv 2nd Jul (1m4f Mdn Stks)

Thursday 2 July, 9.00pm

Timeform,

