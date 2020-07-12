To help personalise content, tailor your experience and help us improve our services, Betfair uses cookies. By navigating our site, you agree to allow us to use cookies, in accordance with our Cookie Policy and Privacy Policy.

Horse Racing Tips: Timeform's best three bets from Windsor on Monday

Flat racing
There is Flat racing from Windsor on Monday
Timeform pick out their best back, lay and stats-based bets at Windsor on Monday...

"...probably hasn't shown all that she has to offer..."

Timeform on Soramond

Back
Casting Vote - 15:40 Windsor

Casting Vote showed fairly useful form when second on his debut at Haydock last month, keeping on well to be beaten just a length and a quarter by Albaflora, who gave the form a boost when filling the runner-up spot in the Musidora Stakes at York last time. The third from that Haydock heat also advertised the strength of that form when winning his next start, and it will be disappointing if Casting Vote can't do likewise here, very much the one to beat on Timeform ratings and with further progress on the cards for the Simon/Ed Crisford yard that continues in top form (seven winners from last 26 runners).

Promising type. 13/2, second of 12 in maiden at Haydock (10.2f, good) on debut 34 days ago. That form is working out well and, with improvement on the cards, he's the one to beat.

Scroll for more info
Date Course/Class Pos Type Dist. Gng. HDGR WGT Jockey BSP
09/06/20 Haydock Park 2/12 Flat 1m 2f 42y Good 9st 1lbs Silvestre De Sousa 8.7

Lay
Zamaani - 13:00 Windsor

Zamaani could be worth opposing here at short odds. He certainly isn't as far ahead of his rivals as the betting would suggest, while his pedigree points to him being suited by further than this as the season progresses, so it would be no surprise if he proved vulnerable to a speedier rival. The pick of the rest looks to be Host, who shaped with plenty of promise on his Kempton debut last month and should have learnt plenty from the experience.

Smart Stat
Soramond - 16:45 Windsor

22% - Andrea Atzeni's strike rate at Windsor

Andrea Atzeni has excelled at Windsor in recent seasons, with 24 winners from 110 rides at the track since the start of 2015, and he is likely to have high hopes of adding to his tally here on Soramond. She showed improved form to get off the mark on her handicap debut at Leicester last month, finding plenty when challenged to come out on top in a tight finish, and a 3 lb rise in the weights doesn't look insurmountable for one who probably hasn't shown all that she has to offer.

Promising sort who upped her form a notch when winning 12-runner handicap at Leicester (10f, good to firm) 30 days ago by short head from Tiger Zone. Likely has more to offer yet.

Scroll for more info
Date Course/Class Pos Type Dist. Gng. HDGR WGT Jockey BSP
13/06/20 Leicester 1/12 Flat 1m 2f Gd/frm 9st 4lbs George Wood 16.16
12/12/19 Chelmsford City 9/12 Flat 1m Slow 9st 0lbs Kieran Shoemark 223.16
30/11/19 Lingfield Park 6/10 Flat 1m 1y Std 8st 12lbs Kieran Shoemark 10.5
06/11/19 Nottingham 5/11 Flat 1m 75y Heavy 9st 0lbs Kieran Shoemark 51.9

Recommended bets

Back - Casting Vote - 15:40 Windsor
Lay - Zamaani - 13:00 Windsor
Smart Stat - Soramond - 16:45 Windsor

Want to know how these tips get on? You can find today's horse racing results on the Timeform website.

