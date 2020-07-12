Horse Racing Tips: Timeform's best three bets from Windsor on Monday

Back

Casting Vote - 15:40 Windsor

Casting Vote showed fairly useful form when second on his debut at Haydock last month, keeping on well to be beaten just a length and a quarter by Albaflora, who gave the form a boost when filling the runner-up spot in the Musidora Stakes at York last time. The third from that Haydock heat also advertised the strength of that form when winning his next start, and it will be disappointing if Casting Vote can't do likewise here, very much the one to beat on Timeform ratings and with further progress on the cards for the Simon/Ed Crisford yard that continues in top form (seven winners from last 26 runners).

No. 4 (7) Casting Vote (Ire) SBK 6/4 EXC 2.82 Trainer: Simon & Ed Crisford

Jockey: William Buick

Age: 3

Weight: 9st 2lbs

OR: - Form: 2

Scroll for more info Date Course/Class Pos Type Dist. Gng. HDGR WGT Jockey BSP 09/06/20 Haydock Park 2/12 Flat 1m 2f 42y Good 9st 1lbs Silvestre De Sousa 8.7

Zamaani - 13:00 Windsor

Zamaani could be worth opposing here at short odds. He certainly isn't as far ahead of his rivals as the betting would suggest, while his pedigree points to him being suited by further than this as the season progresses, so it would be no surprise if he proved vulnerable to a speedier rival. The pick of the rest looks to be Host, who shaped with plenty of promise on his Kempton debut last month and should have learnt plenty from the experience.

Soramond - 16:45 Windsor

22% - Andrea Atzeni's strike rate at Windsor

Andrea Atzeni has excelled at Windsor in recent seasons, with 24 winners from 110 rides at the track since the start of 2015, and he is likely to have high hopes of adding to his tally here on Soramond. She showed improved form to get off the mark on her handicap debut at Leicester last month, finding plenty when challenged to come out on top in a tight finish, and a 3 lb rise in the weights doesn't look insurmountable for one who probably hasn't shown all that she has to offer.

No. 5 (7) Soramond (Ger) SBK 5/2 EXC 4.5 Trainer: Ed Dunlop

Jockey: Andrea Atzeni

Age: 3

Weight: 9st 5lbs

OR: 63 Form: 569-1