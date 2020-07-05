To help personalise content, tailor your experience and help us improve our services, Betfair uses cookies. By navigating our site, you agree to allow us to use cookies, in accordance with our Cookie Policy and Privacy Policy.

Horse Racing Tips: Timeform's best three bets from Windsor on Monday

Flat racing
Timeform pick out their best bets at Windsor on Monday
Timeform pick out their best back, lay and stats-based bets at Windsor on Monday...

"...showed improved form to make a successful handicap debut at Goodwood three weeks ago..."

Timeform on Bright Eyed Eagle

Back
Bright Eyed Eagle - 18:45 Windsor

Bright Eyed Eagle showed improved form to make a successful handicap debut at Goodwood three weeks ago, quickening to the front over a furlong out and keeping going well (despite edging right) to win readily by two and three quarter lengths. He is only 2 lb higher here and looks to hold obvious claims in his follow-up bid, with the prospect of even better to come for the Ed Walker yard that continues in good heart (73% of horses runner to form).

Lay
Hot Summer - 20:45 Windsor

Hot Summer sets the standard here on form, but he's had more racing than all of these and doesn't seem to be improving, so he could be worth opposing in a novice where a couple of the newcomers make appeal on paper. Chief amongst them is El Ray, who is a brother to last year's Irish 2000 Guineas winner Phoenix of Spain and represents a yard well capable of readying one first-time-out. It will be interesting to see whether the market speaks in his favour with Ryan Moore booked.

Smart Stat
Night On Earth - 17:45 Windsor

£32.47 - Andrew Balding's profit to a £1 level stake with debutants

Andrew Balding is another trainer who has a good record with his newcomers in recent seasons, making Night On Earth of definite interest when he lines up in this maiden under Oisin Murphy. He is certainly bred to be a precocious sort, being by Kodiac with several speedy sorts on the distaff side of his pedigree, and Balding has already saddled four two-year-old winners this season, so it will be a surpise if he doesn't know his job on debut.

Recommended bets

Back - Bright Eyed Eagle - 18:45 Windsor
Lay - Hot Summer - 20:45 Windsor
Smart Stat - Night On Earth - 17:45 Windsor

Want to know how these tips get on? You can find today's horse racing results on the Timeform website.

TF Tips,

