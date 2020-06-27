To help personalise content, tailor your experience and help us improve our services, Betfair uses cookies. By navigating our site, you agree to allow us to use cookies, in accordance with our Cookie Policy and Privacy Policy.

Horse Racing Tips: Timeform's best three bets from Windsor and Hamliton

Racing at Windsor
Timeform provide bets from Windsor and Hamilton on Sunday
Timeform pick out their best back, lay and stats-based bets from Windsor and Hamilton on Sunday...

"...remains open to improvement and looks to have a good chance of going one better..."

Timeform on Rooster

Back
Rooster - 12:15 Windsor

Boasting an eye-catching sprinting pedigree, Rooster offered something to work with despite showing inexperience on his debut at this venue at the start of the month, and he duly improved on that effort when a neck second at Wolverhampton seven days ago, he and the winner finishing nicely clear of the remainder. He remains open to improvement and looks to have a good chance of going one better here.

Lay
Settle Petal - 16:10 Windsor

Settle Petal finally put it all together after falling further in the weights to end a lengthy losing run at Lingfield last time, though he was always well positioned the way the race went. He is up 4 lb for that win, and is stepped back in trip, so will need a fair bit more in order to follow up, and with that in mind, it might be better to side with Tony Carroll's in-form Gold Standard.

Smart Stat
Queen Of Camelot - 16:05 Hamilton

£25.12 - Jedd O'Keeffe's profit to a £1 level stake with horses being stepped up in trip

Queen Of Camelot is undoubtedly still learning, but has shown signs of encouragement in each of her two outings. She is bred for further than the two trips she has tackled thus far, so this step up to 12f should show her to better effect, and she looks one to keep an eye on now sent handicapping.

Recommended bets

Back - Rooster - 12:15 Windsor
Lay - Settle Petal – 16:10 Windsor
Smart Stat - Queen Of Camelot – 16:05 Hamilton

Want to know how these tips get on? You can find today's horse racing results on the Timeform website.

Wind 28th Jun (5f Mdn Stks)

Sunday 28 June, 12.15pm

Back Lay
Rooster
Lockdown
Nurse Florence
Kool Moe Dee
Kodi Cliff
Deliver The Dream
Kodi Kub
The Pretty Way
Holbache
Pasta La Vista
Ham 28th Jun (1m4f Hcap)

Sunday 28 June, 4.05pm

Back Lay
Copperlight
Queen Of Camelot
Roddy Ransom
Brasingamanbellamy
Brodick
Justified
Famous Minx
Black Star Dancing
The Trendy Man
Park Lane Dancer
Just Call Me Ella
Wind 28th Jun (1m2f Hcap)

Sunday 28 June, 4.10pm

Back Lay
Gold Standard
Settle Petal
Gates Pass
Harbour Quay
Passing Clouds
Muraaqeb
Toybox
Tattenhams
Thermal
Unsuspected Girl
Miss Ditsy
Burauq
TF Tips,

