Horse Racing Tips: Timeform's best three bets from Windsor and Hamliton

Back

Rooster - 12:15 Windsor

Boasting an eye-catching sprinting pedigree, Rooster offered something to work with despite showing inexperience on his debut at this venue at the start of the month, and he duly improved on that effort when a neck second at Wolverhampton seven days ago, he and the winner finishing nicely clear of the remainder. He remains open to improvement and looks to have a good chance of going one better here.

Lay

Settle Petal - 16:10 Windsor

Settle Petal finally put it all together after falling further in the weights to end a lengthy losing run at Lingfield last time, though he was always well positioned the way the race went. He is up 4 lb for that win, and is stepped back in trip, so will need a fair bit more in order to follow up, and with that in mind, it might be better to side with Tony Carroll's in-form Gold Standard.

Smart Stat

Queen Of Camelot - 16:05 Hamilton

£25.12 - Jedd O'Keeffe's profit to a £1 level stake with horses being stepped up in trip

Queen Of Camelot is undoubtedly still learning, but has shown signs of encouragement in each of her two outings. She is bred for further than the two trips she has tackled thus far, so this step up to 12f should show her to better effect, and she looks one to keep an eye on now sent handicapping.