Horse Racing Tips: Timeform's best three bets from Windsor

Back

Love Powerful - 18:25 Windsor

Course form counts for plenty at Windsor, so it is encouraging that Love Powerful was able to open her account over six furlongs here last year, showing a determined attitude. She was below form on her final start last season, but returned an improved model when winning a handicap at Leicester this month, her professionalism proving key on the day. She was very easy to back on that occasion, so she is entitled to come on for the run, and this good-looking filly, who cost €360,000 as a yearling, has the pedigree to rate even higher yet.

Lay

Lady Reset - 19:25 Windsor

The booking of Oisin Murphy looks ominous for Lady Reset and she will likely be popular starting out for David Pipe from what looks a workable mark. However, this looks competitive, and it could be worth taking her on with something else, notably Balgees Time, who looked as good as ever last time. The step back up in trip will suit and she looks of interest sporting a first-time visor.

No. 5 (5) Lady Reset SBK 5/1 EXC 6.8 Trainer: David Pipe

Jockey: Oisin Murphy

Age: 4

Weight: 9st 7lbs

OR: 75 Form: 860/114-2

Scroll for more info Date Course/Class Pos Type Dist. Gng. HDGR WGT Jockey BSP 02/03/20 Wolverhampton 2/7 Flat 1m 142y Std/slow 8st 11lbs Gina Mangan 21.16 27/05/19 Leicester 4/5 Flat 1m 3f 179y Gd/frm 9st 7lbs Rossa Ryan 3.77 14/05/19 Chepstow 1/8 Flat 1m 2f Gd/frm 9st 10lbs Rossa Ryan 4.67 03/05/19 Chepstow 1/9 Flat 1m 14y Gd/frm 9st 4lbs Rossa Ryan 30 06/11/18 Kempton Park 10/12 Flat 1m Std 8st 11lbs Robbie Downey 614.08 17/10/18 Nottingham 6/13 Flat 1m 75y Soft 9st 0lbs Fran Berry 89.69 10/10/18 Kempton Park 8/11 Flat 7f Std/slow 8st 11lbs Hector Crouch 402

Smart Stat

Gazelle - 19:55 Windsor

16% - Roger Charlton's strike rate with handicap debutants

On what Gazelle has achieved so far, she isn't exactly thrown in from an opening mark of 65, but there is reason to think we are yet to see the best of her. She made an encouraging debut over a mile at Kempton in October, and wasn't suited by shorter trips on her next two starts. Her pedigree strongly suggests she will improve for the step up to middle distances this year, while the switch to turf for the first time could also bring about progress.

No. 3 (1) Gazelle SBK 8/1 EXC 8.8 Trainer: Roger Charlton

Jockey: Adam McNamara

Age: 3

Weight: 9st 7lbs

OR: 65 Form: 45-9