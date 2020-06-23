- Trainer: David Pipe
- Jockey: Oisin Murphy
- Age: 4
- Weight: 9st 7lbs
- OR: 75
Horse Racing Tips: Timeform's best three bets from Windsor
Timeform pick out their best back, lay and stats-based bets from Windsor on Wednesday...
"...has the pedigree to rate even higher yet..."
Timeform on Love Powerful
Back
Love Powerful - 18:25 Windsor
Course form counts for plenty at Windsor, so it is encouraging that Love Powerful was able to open her account over six furlongs here last year, showing a determined attitude. She was below form on her final start last season, but returned an improved model when winning a handicap at Leicester this month, her professionalism proving key on the day. She was very easy to back on that occasion, so she is entitled to come on for the run, and this good-looking filly, who cost €360,000 as a yearling, has the pedigree to rate even higher yet.
Lay
Lady Reset - 19:25 Windsor
The booking of Oisin Murphy looks ominous for Lady Reset and she will likely be popular starting out for David Pipe from what looks a workable mark. However, this looks competitive, and it could be worth taking her on with something else, notably Balgees Time, who looked as good as ever last time. The step back up in trip will suit and she looks of interest sporting a first-time visor.
|Date
|Course/Class
|Pos
|Type
|Dist.
|Gng.
|HDGR
|WGT
|Jockey
|BSP
|02/03/20
|Wolverhampton
|2/7
|Flat
|1m 142y
|Std/slow
|8st 11lbs
|Gina Mangan
|21.16
|27/05/19
|Leicester
|4/5
|Flat
|1m 3f 179y
|Gd/frm
|9st 7lbs
|Rossa Ryan
|3.77
|14/05/19
|Chepstow
|1/8
|Flat
|1m 2f
|Gd/frm
|9st 10lbs
|Rossa Ryan
|4.67
|03/05/19
|Chepstow
|1/9
|Flat
|1m 14y
|Gd/frm
|9st 4lbs
|Rossa Ryan
|30
|06/11/18
|Kempton Park
|10/12
|Flat
|1m
|Std
|8st 11lbs
|Robbie Downey
|614.08
|17/10/18
|Nottingham
|6/13
|Flat
|1m 75y
|Soft
|9st 0lbs
|Fran Berry
|89.69
|10/10/18
|Kempton Park
|8/11
|Flat
|7f
|Std/slow
|8st 11lbs
|Hector Crouch
|402
Smart Stat
Gazelle - 19:55 Windsor
16% - Roger Charlton's strike rate with handicap debutants
On what Gazelle has achieved so far, she isn't exactly thrown in from an opening mark of 65, but there is reason to think we are yet to see the best of her. She made an encouraging debut over a mile at Kempton in October, and wasn't suited by shorter trips on her next two starts. Her pedigree strongly suggests she will improve for the step up to middle distances this year, while the switch to turf for the first time could also bring about progress.
Thrice-raced maiden. 14/1, ninth of 11 in maiden at Lingfield (7f, AW). Off 151 days. Significantly up in trip. Makes handicap debut. Open to improvement.
|Date
|Course/Class
|Pos
|Type
|Dist.
|Gng.
|HDGR
|WGT
|Jockey
|BSP
|25/01/20
|Lingfield Park
|9/11
|Flat
|7f 1y
|Std
|8st 5lbs
|Nicola Currie
|20
|20/11/19
|Kempton Park
|5/12
|Flat
|6f
|Std/slow
|9st 0lbs
|Jason Watson
|11.36
|30/10/19
|Kempton Park
|4/13
|Flat
|1m
|Std/slow
|9st 0lbs
|Jason Watson
|10.64
Wind 24th Jun (5f Hcap)
Wednesday 24 June, 6.25pm
|Back
|Lay
|Spanish Angel
|Batchelor Boy
|Clareyblue
|Love Powerful
|Newyorkstateofmind
|Bowling Russian
|Glamorous Anna
Wind 24th Jun (1m2f Hcap)
Wednesday 24 June, 7.25pm
|Back
|Lay
|Lady Reset
|Charlie Arthur
|Broad Appeal
|Balgees Time
|Tell William
|Caen Na Coille
|Carp Kid
|Princess Way
|Dawry
|Secret Art
|Champs De Reves
|The Throstles
|Zlatan
|Hackbridge
Wind 24th Jun (1m2f Hcap)
Wednesday 24 June, 7.55pm
|Back
|Lay
|Pink Jazz
|Decora
|Gazelle
|Red For All
|Striking Approach
|Global Agreement
|Arietta
|Platinum Prince
|By Jove
|Colada Cove
|Ragtime Sally
|Whitehaven
|Topkapi Star
|Kahpehlo
Dual winner on turf at up to 10f last spring and ended time with David Evans with a solid enough second in an AW claimer (8.6f) in March. Booking of Murphy catches the eye here and respected.