To help personalise content, tailor your experience and help us improve our services, Betfair uses cookies. By navigating our site, you agree to allow us to use cookies, in accordance with our Cookie Policy and Privacy Policy.

Bundesliga Tips

PGA Tour Tips

Horse Racing Tips

Today's Racing Results

Today's Racecards

Premier League Tips

Horse Racing Tips: Timeform's best three bets from Windsor

Windsor finish
Three to back at Windsor on Wednesday
Join today
View market
View the Betslip

Timeform pick out their best back, lay and stats-based bets from Windsor on Wednesday...

"...has the pedigree to rate even higher yet..."

Timeform on Love Powerful

Back
Love Powerful - 18:25 Windsor

Course form counts for plenty at Windsor, so it is encouraging that Love Powerful was able to open her account over six furlongs here last year, showing a determined attitude. She was below form on her final start last season, but returned an improved model when winning a handicap at Leicester this month, her professionalism proving key on the day. She was very easy to back on that occasion, so she is entitled to come on for the run, and this good-looking filly, who cost €360,000 as a yearling, has the pedigree to rate even higher yet.

Lay
Lady Reset - 19:25 Windsor

The booking of Oisin Murphy looks ominous for Lady Reset and she will likely be popular starting out for David Pipe from what looks a workable mark. However, this looks competitive, and it could be worth taking her on with something else, notably Balgees Time, who looked as good as ever last time. The step back up in trip will suit and she looks of interest sporting a first-time visor.

Dual winner on turf at up to 10f last spring and ended time with David Evans with a solid enough second in an AW claimer (8.6f) in March. Booking of Murphy catches the eye here and respected.

Scroll for more info
Date Course/Class Pos Type Dist. Gng. HDGR WGT Jockey BSP
02/03/20 Wolverhampton 2/7 Flat 1m 142y Std/slow 8st 11lbs Gina Mangan 21.16
27/05/19 Leicester 4/5 Flat 1m 3f 179y Gd/frm 9st 7lbs Rossa Ryan 3.77
14/05/19 Chepstow 1/8 Flat 1m 2f Gd/frm 9st 10lbs Rossa Ryan 4.67
03/05/19 Chepstow 1/9 Flat 1m 14y Gd/frm 9st 4lbs Rossa Ryan 30
06/11/18 Kempton Park 10/12 Flat 1m Std 8st 11lbs Robbie Downey 614.08
17/10/18 Nottingham 6/13 Flat 1m 75y Soft 9st 0lbs Fran Berry 89.69
10/10/18 Kempton Park 8/11 Flat 7f Std/slow 8st 11lbs Hector Crouch 402

Smart Stat
Gazelle - 19:55 Windsor

16% - Roger Charlton's strike rate with handicap debutants

On what Gazelle has achieved so far, she isn't exactly thrown in from an opening mark of 65, but there is reason to think we are yet to see the best of her. She made an encouraging debut over a mile at Kempton in October, and wasn't suited by shorter trips on her next two starts. Her pedigree strongly suggests she will improve for the step up to middle distances this year, while the switch to turf for the first time could also bring about progress.

Thrice-raced maiden. 14/1, ninth of 11 in maiden at Lingfield (7f, AW). Off 151 days. Significantly up in trip. Makes handicap debut. Open to improvement.

Scroll for more info
Date Course/Class Pos Type Dist. Gng. HDGR WGT Jockey BSP
25/01/20 Lingfield Park 9/11 Flat 7f 1y Std 8st 5lbs Nicola Currie 20
20/11/19 Kempton Park 5/12 Flat 6f Std/slow 9st 0lbs Jason Watson 11.36
30/10/19 Kempton Park 4/13 Flat 1m Std/slow 9st 0lbs Jason Watson 10.64

On Betting.Betfair – Betslip

You can bet without leaving Betting.Betfair with our on-site betslip for Exchange markets. You'll see the Exchange back and lay prices at the end of articles - simply login and place your bets as you would do on the main Exchange site.

Recommended bets

Back Love Powerful – 18:25 Windsor
Lay Lady Reset - 19:25 Windsor
Smart Stat Gazelle - 19:55 Windsor

Want to know how these tips get on? You can find today's horse racing results on the Timeform website.

Wind 24th Jun (5f Hcap)

Wednesday 24 June, 6.25pm

Market rules

Back Lay
Spanish Angel
Batchelor Boy
Clareyblue
Love Powerful
Newyorkstateofmind
Bowling Russian
Glamorous Anna
Up
Down

Bet slip

Close

Wind 24th Jun (1m2f Hcap)

Wednesday 24 June, 7.25pm

Market rules

Back Lay
Lady Reset
Charlie Arthur
Broad Appeal
Balgees Time
Tell William
Caen Na Coille
Carp Kid
Princess Way
Dawry
Secret Art
Champs De Reves
The Throstles
Zlatan
Hackbridge
Up
Down

Bet slip

Close

Wind 24th Jun (1m2f Hcap)

Wednesday 24 June, 7.55pm

Market rules

Back Lay
Pink Jazz
Decora
Gazelle
Red For All
Striking Approach
Global Agreement
Arietta
Platinum Prince
By Jove
Colada Cove
Ragtime Sally
Whitehaven
Topkapi Star
Kahpehlo
Up
Down

Bet slip

Close

Get a Free £/€20 Exchange Bet

  • Join Now - Open your account today using promo code VAL225
  • Bet - Place a £/€20 Bet on the Exchange
  • Earn - £/€20 Back in cash if your bet loses
Bet Now

T&Cs apply.

TF Tips,

More Horse Racing Tips

Discover the latest articles

Read past articles