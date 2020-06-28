Horse Racing Tips: Timeform's best three bets from Thirsk and Yarmouth on Monday

Yarm 29th Jun (7f Hcap)Show Hide
Monday 29 June, 2.30pm
|Back
|Lay
|Blackheath
|Deep Intrigue
|Zap
|Lady of Aran
|Burford Brown
|Pennywhistle
|Blonde Warrior
Bet slip
New to Betfair?
Join to place betsJoin today
Timeform pick out their best back, lay and stats-based bets from Thirsk and Yarmouth on Monday...
"...likely to improve once again and appeals as the type to do better now sent handicapping..."
Timeform on Mayfair Pompette
Back
Desert History - 19:30 Thirsk
Desert History shaped better than the distance beaten suggests when fifth at Haydock on his debut 20 days ago and should prove sharper for the run, not unduly punished after being unable to sustain his effort. The winner that day has gone in again since, and the fourth home subsequently finished second in the Chesham at Royal Ascot last week, so there is plenty of credence to the form, and with better to come from James Tate's charge, this looks a good opportunity for him to get off the mark.
Lay
Deep Intrigue - 14:30 Yarmouth
Deep Intrigue finally got a handicap win to his name when successful at Newmarket nine days ago, though it came only narrowly and from a career-low mark. His willingness is undoubtedly his main asset in his attempt to follow up, but the race he won was a weak handicap for the grade, particularly with the short-priced favourite underperforming, and this looks a much tougher assignment from 3 lb higher.
Smart Stat
Mayfair Pompette - 15:00 Yarmouth
£24.90 - Charlie Fellowes's profit to a £1 level stake with horses running in first time headgear
Mayfair Pompette's penultimate start, when seventh in a big-field event at Salisbury last month, is working out notably well, with five of the first six home winning next time out, and she herself stepped up on that form when runner-up over this course and distance earlier this month, running on after making headway over a furlong out but ultimately proving no match for a promising John Gosden charge who has already gone in again since. She is likely to improve once again and appeals as the type to do better now sent handicapping, with a first-time hood also likely to eke out a further bit of progress.
You can bet without leaving Betting.Betfair with our on-site betslip for Exchange markets. You'll see the Exchange back and lay prices at the end of articles - simply login and place your bets as you would do on the main Exchange site.
Back - Desert History – 19:30 Thirsk
Lay - Deep Intrigue – 14:30 Yarmouth
Smart Stat - Mayfair Pompette – 15:00 Yarmouth
Want to know how these tips get on? You can find today's horse racing results on the Timeform website.
Monday 29 June, 2.30pm
|Back
|Lay
|Blackheath
|Deep Intrigue
|Zap
|Lady of Aran
|Burford Brown
|Pennywhistle
|Blonde Warrior
Monday 29 June, 3.00pm
|Back
|Lay
|Alnaseem
|Motawaafeq
|Mayfair Pompette
|Balgair
|Reine De Vitesse
|Strict Tempo
|Oud Metha Bridge
|Silkstone
|Nonios
Monday 29 June, 7.30pm
|Back
|Lay
|Currency Exchange
|Desert History
|Topper Bill
|Mister Allegro
|Wor Willie
|Distinction
|Shesaheart
|Definitely Alright