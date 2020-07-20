Horse Racing Tips: Timeform's best three bets from Stratford and Chepstow on Tuesday

- Trainer: Neil King
Timeform pick out their best back, lay and stats-based bets at Stratford and Chepstow on Tuesday...
"...appeals as the type to do better now handicapping..."
Timeform on Daheer
Back
Keyboard Joan - 17:05 Stratford
Keyboard Joan showed ability in two runs in points in 2018 and produced a promising first effort under Rules when runner-up in a Uttoxeter bumper earlier this month, her absence perhaps preventing her from settling the race as had briefly looked likely, ultimately going down only to one who'd had the benefit of a previous run. That is the best form on offer in this race and a repeat should see her difficult to beat.
|Date
|Course/Class
|Pos
|Type
|Dist.
|Gng.
|HDGR
|WGT
|Jockey
|BSP
|06/07/20
|Uttoxeter
|2/12
|Bumper
|1m 7f 168y
|Good
|10st 12lbs
|Bryony Frost
|13
Lay
Cesar du Gouet - 14:30 Stratford
Cesar du Gouet landed a three-runner handicap chase at Huntingdon in May 2019 but has a mixed record since, including when weakening to finish well beaten at Market Rasen on his reappearance recently. He possibly needed that run after eight months off, but he was out of form prior to his return, and he looks a risky proposition at present.
Landed 3-runner handicap chase at Huntingdon (2m) in May 2019 but mixed record since, including weakening to finish well beaten on reappearance 11 days ago. Blinkers added.
|Date
|Course/Class
|Pos
|Type
|Dist.
|Gng.
|HDGR
|WGT
|Jockey
|BSP
|10/07/20
|Market Rasen
|7/9
|Chase
|2m 1f 43y
|Gd/sft
|+
|11st 7lbs
|Richard Johnson
|8.74
|19/11/19
|Fakenham
|5/6
|Chase
|2m 59y
|Gd/sft
|+
|11st 8lbs
|Lewis Stones
|11.65
|24/10/19
|Ludlow
|5/6
|Chase
|1m 7f 212y
|Good
|z
|10st 6lbs
|Aidan Coleman
|9.51
|10/09/19
|Kelso
|4/5
|Hurdle
|2m 51y
|Good
|z
|11st 11lbs
|Fergus Gregory
|4.96
|22/08/19
|Stratford-On-Avon
|2/6
|Chase
|2m 213y
|Gd/sft
|z
|11st 10lbs
|Aidan Coleman
|6.8
|22/06/19
|Perth
|5/5
|Chase
|2m
|Good
|+
|11st 12lbs
|Richard Johnson
|3.45
|27/05/19
|Huntingdon
|1/3
|Chase
|2m 104y
|Gd/sft
|z
|11st 12lbs
|Richard Johnson
|1.67
|09/05/19
|Huntingdon
|2/7
|Hurdle
|1m 7f 171y
|Gd/sft
|h
|11st 12lbs
|Richard Johnson
|2.47
|16/08/18
|Tramore
|2/9
|Chase
|2m
|Good
|H
|11st 3lbs
|Sean Flanagan
|30
|24/07/18
|Ballinrobe
|4/10
|Hurdle
|2m 1f 142y
|Good
|11st 4lbs
|Sean Flanagan
|7.6
|13/07/18
|Cork
|3/19
|Hurdle
|2m
|Gd/frm
|H
|11st 12lbs
|Sean Flanagan
|64.9
|01/05/18
|Ballinrobe
|4/13
|Hurdle
|2m 1f 21y
|Heavy
|h
|11st 4lbs
|L. P. Dempsey
|10
|12/04/18
|Limerick
|7/18
|Hurdle
|2m 3f
|Heavy
|h
|11st 12lbs
|Denis O'Regan
|177.31
|27/12/17
|Leopardstown
|-/12
|Bumper
|2m 4f
|Soft
|12st 0lbs
|Miss N. Carberry
|72.93
|18/11/17
|Punchestown
|3/3
|Bumper
|2m
|Soft
|11st 7lbs
|Mr P. W. Mullins
|45.32
|17/01/16
|Leopardstown
|5/6
|Bumper
|2m
|Heavy
|11st 7lbs
|Ms K. Walsh
|8.75
Smart Stat
Daheer - 15:45 Chepstow
17% - James Fanshawe's strike rate with handicap debutants
Daheer made some appeal on paper ahead of his debut at Chelmsford back in August but was held back by inexperience on that occasion, and after 11 months off, and a breathing operation, he shaped better than the bare result when fourth at Bath on his reappearance last month. He appeals as the type to do better now handicapping, particularly with his trainer's good record with newcomers to this code, and he is clearly one to consider.
Twice-raced maiden. 16/1, fourth of 9 in maiden at Bath (8f, good) 19 days ago, unable to sustain effort. Appeals as the type to do better now handicapping and he's one to consider.
|Date
|Course/Class
|Pos
|Type
|Dist.
|Gng.
|HDGR
|WGT
|Jockey
|BSP
|02/07/20
|Bath
|4/9
|Flat
|1m
|Good
|9st 5lbs
|David Probert
|22.49
|10/08/19
|Chelmsford City
|5/6
|Flat
|1m
|Slow
|9st 5lbs
|Jim Crowley
|15.44
