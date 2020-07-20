To help personalise content, tailor your experience and help us improve our services, Betfair uses cookies. By navigating our site, you agree to allow us to use cookies, in accordance with our Cookie Policy and Privacy Policy.

Horse Racing Tips: Timeform's best three bets from Stratford and Chepstow on Tuesday

Horses racing
Timeform provide three bets from Stratford and Chepstow on Tuesday
Timeform pick out their best back, lay and stats-based bets at Stratford and Chepstow on Tuesday...

"...appeals as the type to do better now handicapping..."

Timeform on Daheer

Back
Keyboard Joan - 17:05 Stratford

Keyboard Joan showed ability in two runs in points in 2018 and produced a promising first effort under Rules when runner-up in a Uttoxeter bumper earlier this month, her absence perhaps preventing her from settling the race as had briefly looked likely, ultimately going down only to one who'd had the benefit of a previous run. That is the best form on offer in this race and a repeat should see her difficult to beat.

Showed ability in 2 runs between the flags in 2018 and made bright start to Rules career when runner-up in a bumper at Uttoxeter 15 days ago. Solid claims if she backs that up.

Date Course/Class Pos Type Dist. Gng. HDGR WGT Jockey BSP
06/07/20 Uttoxeter 2/12 Bumper 1m 7f 168y Good 10st 12lbs Bryony Frost 13

Lay
Cesar du Gouet - 14:30 Stratford

Cesar du Gouet landed a three-runner handicap chase at Huntingdon in May 2019 but has a mixed record since, including when weakening to finish well beaten at Market Rasen on his reappearance recently. He possibly needed that run after eight months off, but he was out of form prior to his return, and he looks a risky proposition at present.

Landed 3-runner handicap chase at Huntingdon (2m) in May 2019 but mixed record since, including weakening to finish well beaten on reappearance 11 days ago. Blinkers added.

Date Course/Class Pos Type Dist. Gng. HDGR WGT Jockey BSP
10/07/20 Market Rasen 7/9 Chase 2m 1f 43y Gd/sft + 11st 7lbs Richard Johnson 8.74
19/11/19 Fakenham 5/6 Chase 2m 59y Gd/sft + 11st 8lbs Lewis Stones 11.65
24/10/19 Ludlow 5/6 Chase 1m 7f 212y Good z 10st 6lbs Aidan Coleman 9.51
10/09/19 Kelso 4/5 Hurdle 2m 51y Good z 11st 11lbs Fergus Gregory 4.96
22/08/19 Stratford-On-Avon 2/6 Chase 2m 213y Gd/sft z 11st 10lbs Aidan Coleman 6.8
22/06/19 Perth 5/5 Chase 2m Good + 11st 12lbs Richard Johnson 3.45
27/05/19 Huntingdon 1/3 Chase 2m 104y Gd/sft z 11st 12lbs Richard Johnson 1.67
09/05/19 Huntingdon 2/7 Hurdle 1m 7f 171y Gd/sft h 11st 12lbs Richard Johnson 2.47
16/08/18 Tramore 2/9 Chase 2m Good H 11st 3lbs Sean Flanagan 30
24/07/18 Ballinrobe 4/10 Hurdle 2m 1f 142y Good 11st 4lbs Sean Flanagan 7.6
13/07/18 Cork 3/19 Hurdle 2m Gd/frm H 11st 12lbs Sean Flanagan 64.9
01/05/18 Ballinrobe 4/13 Hurdle 2m 1f 21y Heavy h 11st 4lbs L. P. Dempsey 10
12/04/18 Limerick 7/18 Hurdle 2m 3f Heavy h 11st 12lbs Denis O'Regan 177.31
27/12/17 Leopardstown -/12 Bumper 2m 4f Soft 12st 0lbs Miss N. Carberry 72.93
18/11/17 Punchestown 3/3 Bumper 2m Soft 11st 7lbs Mr P. W. Mullins 45.32
17/01/16 Leopardstown 5/6 Bumper 2m Heavy 11st 7lbs Ms K. Walsh 8.75

Smart Stat
Daheer - 15:45 Chepstow

17% - James Fanshawe's strike rate with handicap debutants

Daheer made some appeal on paper ahead of his debut at Chelmsford back in August but was held back by inexperience on that occasion, and after 11 months off, and a breathing operation, he shaped better than the bare result when fourth at Bath on his reappearance last month. He appeals as the type to do better now handicapping, particularly with his trainer's good record with newcomers to this code, and he is clearly one to consider.

Twice-raced maiden. 16/1, fourth of 9 in maiden at Bath (8f, good) 19 days ago, unable to sustain effort. Appeals as the type to do better now handicapping and he's one to consider.

Date Course/Class Pos Type Dist. Gng. HDGR WGT Jockey BSP
02/07/20 Bath 4/9 Flat 1m Good 9st 5lbs David Probert 22.49
10/08/19 Chelmsford City 5/6 Flat 1m Slow 9st 5lbs Jim Crowley 15.44

Recommended bets

Back - Keyboard Joan - 17:05 Stratford
Lay - Cesar du Gouet - 14:30 Stratford
Smart Stat - Daheer - 15:45 Chepstow

Want to know how these tips get on? You can find today's horse racing results on the Timeform website.

TF Tips,

