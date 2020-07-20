Horse Racing Tips: Timeform's best three bets from Stratford and Chepstow on Tuesday

Back

Keyboard Joan - 17:05 Stratford

Keyboard Joan showed ability in two runs in points in 2018 and produced a promising first effort under Rules when runner-up in a Uttoxeter bumper earlier this month, her absence perhaps preventing her from settling the race as had briefly looked likely, ultimately going down only to one who'd had the benefit of a previous run. That is the best form on offer in this race and a repeat should see her difficult to beat.

No. 4 Keyboard Joan (Ire) SBK 15/8 EXC 3.05 Trainer: Neil King

Jockey: Bryony Frost

Age: 6

Weight: 10st 12lbs

OR: - Form: 2

Scroll for more info Date Course/Class Pos Type Dist. Gng. HDGR WGT Jockey BSP 06/07/20 Uttoxeter 2/12 Bumper 1m 7f 168y Good 10st 12lbs Bryony Frost 13

Cesar du Gouet - 14:30 Stratford

Cesar du Gouet landed a three-runner handicap chase at Huntingdon in May 2019 but has a mixed record since, including when weakening to finish well beaten at Market Rasen on his reappearance recently. He possibly needed that run after eight months off, but he was out of form prior to his return, and he looks a risky proposition at present.

No. 7 Cesar Du Gouet (Fr) SBK 13/2 EXC 8.4 Trainer: Olly Murphy

Jockey: Callum McKinnes

Age: 8

Weight: 11st 6lbs

OR: 110 Form: 2152455-7

Scroll for more info Date Course/Class Pos Type Dist. Gng. HDGR WGT Jockey BSP 10/07/20 Market Rasen 7/9 Chase 2m 1f 43y Gd/sft + 11st 7lbs Richard Johnson 8.74 19/11/19 Fakenham 5/6 Chase 2m 59y Gd/sft + 11st 8lbs Lewis Stones 11.65 24/10/19 Ludlow 5/6 Chase 1m 7f 212y Good z 10st 6lbs Aidan Coleman 9.51 10/09/19 Kelso 4/5 Hurdle 2m 51y Good z 11st 11lbs Fergus Gregory 4.96 22/08/19 Stratford-On-Avon 2/6 Chase 2m 213y Gd/sft z 11st 10lbs Aidan Coleman 6.8 22/06/19 Perth 5/5 Chase 2m Good + 11st 12lbs Richard Johnson 3.45 27/05/19 Huntingdon 1/3 Chase 2m 104y Gd/sft z 11st 12lbs Richard Johnson 1.67 09/05/19 Huntingdon 2/7 Hurdle 1m 7f 171y Gd/sft h 11st 12lbs Richard Johnson 2.47 16/08/18 Tramore 2/9 Chase 2m Good H 11st 3lbs Sean Flanagan 30 24/07/18 Ballinrobe 4/10 Hurdle 2m 1f 142y Good 11st 4lbs Sean Flanagan 7.6 13/07/18 Cork 3/19 Hurdle 2m Gd/frm H 11st 12lbs Sean Flanagan 64.9 01/05/18 Ballinrobe 4/13 Hurdle 2m 1f 21y Heavy h 11st 4lbs L. P. Dempsey 10 12/04/18 Limerick 7/18 Hurdle 2m 3f Heavy h 11st 12lbs Denis O'Regan 177.31 27/12/17 Leopardstown -/12 Bumper 2m 4f Soft 12st 0lbs Miss N. Carberry 72.93 18/11/17 Punchestown 3/3 Bumper 2m Soft 11st 7lbs Mr P. W. Mullins 45.32 17/01/16 Leopardstown 5/6 Bumper 2m Heavy 11st 7lbs Ms K. Walsh 8.75

Daheer - 15:45 Chepstow

17% - James Fanshawe's strike rate with handicap debutants

Daheer made some appeal on paper ahead of his debut at Chelmsford back in August but was held back by inexperience on that occasion, and after 11 months off, and a breathing operation, he shaped better than the bare result when fourth at Bath on his reappearance last month. He appeals as the type to do better now handicapping, particularly with his trainer's good record with newcomers to this code, and he is clearly one to consider.

No. 6 (1) Daheer (Usa) SBK 2/1 EXC 2.9 Trainer: Owen Burrows

Jockey: Jim Crowley

Age: 3

Weight: 9st 7lbs

OR: 72 Form: 5-4