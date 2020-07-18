Horse Racing Tips: Timeform's best three bets from Southwell and York on Sunday

Back

Matthew Flinders - 12:45 York

Matthew Flinders caught the eye when third on his debut at Haydock and duly took a big step forward when opening his account at Doncaster three weeks later, just needing to be kept up to his work to land the spoils by two lengths (had plenty in hand). The large 'P' attached to his Timeform rating denotes that he is still open to plenty of improvement, and, whilst there are several similarly promising sorts in opposition, Matthew Flinders is likely good enough to defy a penalty for the Ed Walker yard that continues in top form (73% of horses running to form).

No. 2 (2) Matthew Flinders EXC 1.66 Trainer: Ed Walker

Jockey: Luke Morris

Age: 3

Weight: 9st 9lbs

OR: - Form: 31

Scroll for more info Date Course/Class Pos Type Dist. Gng. HDGR WGT Jockey BSP 30/06/20 Doncaster 1/12 Flat 1m 2f 43y Gd/frm 9st 2lbs Oisin Murphy 2.61 09/06/20 Haydock Park 3/12 Flat 1m 2f 42y Good 9st 1lbs Oisin Murphy 6.82

Lay

Fanzio - 14:40 Southwell

Fanzio was an impressive winner of his final start at Stratford in March, but it's worth remembering that he was twice beaten from much lower marks than this prior to that. He certainly doesn't the advantage over his five rivals here that the betting would suggest, so it might be worth taking him on with the veteran Croco Bay, who is on a good mark, goes well fresh and represents a yard in top form at present (two winners and a second from last three runners).

Smart Stat

Ginistrelli - 15:15 Southwell

22% - Richard Johnson's strike rate at Southwell

Ginistrelli was fairly useful on the Flat and showed an aptitude for jumping when making a successful hurdling debut at Uttoxeter two weeks ago, even if he was slightly fortunate to get the win (one of his rivals fell two out when looking to have the race in the bag). He remains very lightly raced in the context of this race, with most of his rivals appearing low on potential, and it might be that he doesn't need to improve to defy a 7 lb penalty under Richard Johnson, who is behind only Harry Skelton amongst the most successful jockeys at Southwell in recent seasons.

No. 1 Ginistrelli (Ire) EXC 1.55 Trainer: Olly Murphy

Jockey: Richard Johnson

Age: 4

Weight: 11st 4lbs

OR: - Form: 1