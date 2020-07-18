To help personalise content, tailor your experience and help us improve our services, Betfair uses cookies. By navigating our site, you agree to allow us to use cookies, in accordance with our Cookie Policy and Privacy Policy.

Horse Racing Tips: Timeform's best three bets from Southwell and York on Sunday

Flat racing
There is Flat racing from York on Sunday
Timeform pick out their best back, lay and stats-based bets at Southwell and York on Sunday...

"...good enough to defy a penalty for the Ed Walker yard that continues in top form..."

Timeform on Matthew Flinders

Back
Matthew Flinders - 12:45 York

Matthew Flinders caught the eye when third on his debut at Haydock and duly took a big step forward when opening his account at Doncaster three weeks later, just needing to be kept up to his work to land the spoils by two lengths (had plenty in hand). The large 'P' attached to his Timeform rating denotes that he is still open to plenty of improvement, and, whilst there are several similarly promising sorts in opposition, Matthew Flinders is likely good enough to defy a penalty for the Ed Walker yard that continues in top form (73% of horses running to form).

Caught the eye in no uncertain terms when third on debut at Haydock last month and he justified favouritism without too much trouble at Doncaster 3 weeks later. Has scope to improve again.

Date Course/Class Pos Type Dist. Gng. HDGR WGT Jockey BSP
30/06/20 Doncaster 1/12 Flat 1m 2f 43y Gd/frm 9st 2lbs Oisin Murphy 2.61
09/06/20 Haydock Park 3/12 Flat 1m 2f 42y Good 9st 1lbs Oisin Murphy 6.82

Lay
Fanzio - 14:40 Southwell

Fanzio was an impressive winner of his final start at Stratford in March, but it's worth remembering that he was twice beaten from much lower marks than this prior to that. He certainly doesn't the advantage over his five rivals here that the betting would suggest, so it might be worth taking him on with the veteran Croco Bay, who is on a good mark, goes well fresh and represents a yard in top form at present (two winners and a second from last three runners).

Smart Stat
Ginistrelli - 15:15 Southwell

22% - Richard Johnson's strike rate at Southwell

Ginistrelli was fairly useful on the Flat and showed an aptitude for jumping when making a successful hurdling debut at Uttoxeter two weeks ago, even if he was slightly fortunate to get the win (one of his rivals fell two out when looking to have the race in the bag). He remains very lightly raced in the context of this race, with most of his rivals appearing low on potential, and it might be that he doesn't need to improve to defy a 7 lb penalty under Richard Johnson, who is behind only Harry Skelton amongst the most successful jockeys at Southwell in recent seasons.

Fair winning stayer on Flat for Ed Walker who made winning hurdling debut for new yard in 2m novice at Uttoxeter 13 days ago. Saddles 7 lb penalty now but step up in trip will suit so solid claims.

Date Course/Class Pos Type Dist. Gng. HDGR WGT Jockey BSP
06/07/20 Uttoxeter 1/11 Hurdle 1m 7f 168y Good z 10st 12lbs Richard Johnson 3.61
10/06/20 Pontefract 7/9 Flat 2m 1f 27y Good z 9st 1lbs Silvestre De Sousa 4.3
25/10/19 Doncaster 14/14 Flat 1m 6f 115y Heavy 8st 11lbs Tom Marquand 5.74
06/09/19 Haydock Park 1/7 Flat 1m 6f Gd/sft 9st 2lbs Tom Marquand 15.17
23/08/19 Newmarket (July) 6/6 Flat 1m 4f Gd/frm 9st 1lbs Robert Havlin 8.6
21/06/19 Goodwood 6/6 Flat 1m 3f 218y Gd/sft 9st 2lbs Hector Crouch 5.55
15/04/19 Windsor 5/16 Flat 1m 2f Good 9st 9lbs William Buick 14.13
24/10/18 Newmarket (Rowley) 1/9 Flat 1m Good 9st 2lbs Gerald Mosse 3.71
03/10/18 Salisbury 4/12 Flat 1m Good 9st 2lbs Gerald Mosse 5.51

Recommended bets

Back - Matthew Flinders - 12:45 York
Lay - Fanzio - 14:40 Southwell
Smart Stat - Ginistrelli - 15:15 Southwell

Want to know how these tips get on? You can find today's horse racing results on the Timeform website.

York 19th Jul (1m2f Nov Stks)

Sunday 19 July, 12.45pm

Sthl 19th Jul (2m Hcap Chs)

Sunday 19 July, 2.40pm

Sthl 19th Jul (2m4f Nov Hrd)

Sunday 19 July, 3.15pm

TF Tips,

