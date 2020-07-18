- Trainer: Ed Walker
- Jockey: Luke Morris
- Age: 3
- Weight: 9st 9lbs
- OR: -
Horse Racing Tips: Timeform's best three bets from Southwell and York on Sunday
Timeform pick out their best back, lay and stats-based bets at Southwell and York on Sunday...
"...good enough to defy a penalty for the Ed Walker yard that continues in top form..."
Timeform on Matthew Flinders
Back
Matthew Flinders - 12:45 York
Matthew Flinders caught the eye when third on his debut at Haydock and duly took a big step forward when opening his account at Doncaster three weeks later, just needing to be kept up to his work to land the spoils by two lengths (had plenty in hand). The large 'P' attached to his Timeform rating denotes that he is still open to plenty of improvement, and, whilst there are several similarly promising sorts in opposition, Matthew Flinders is likely good enough to defy a penalty for the Ed Walker yard that continues in top form (73% of horses running to form).
|Date
|Course/Class
|Pos
|Type
|Dist.
|Gng.
|HDGR
|WGT
|Jockey
|BSP
|30/06/20
|Doncaster
|1/12
|Flat
|1m 2f 43y
|Gd/frm
|9st 2lbs
|Oisin Murphy
|2.61
|09/06/20
|Haydock Park
|3/12
|Flat
|1m 2f 42y
|Good
|9st 1lbs
|Oisin Murphy
|6.82
Fanzio was an impressive winner of his final start at Stratford in March, but it's worth remembering that he was twice beaten from much lower marks than this prior to that. He certainly doesn't the advantage over his five rivals here that the betting would suggest, so it might be worth taking him on with the veteran Croco Bay, who is on a good mark, goes well fresh and represents a yard in top form at present (two winners and a second from last three runners).
Smart Stat
Ginistrelli - 15:15 Southwell
22% - Richard Johnson's strike rate at Southwell
Ginistrelli was fairly useful on the Flat and showed an aptitude for jumping when making a successful hurdling debut at Uttoxeter two weeks ago, even if he was slightly fortunate to get the win (one of his rivals fell two out when looking to have the race in the bag). He remains very lightly raced in the context of this race, with most of his rivals appearing low on potential, and it might be that he doesn't need to improve to defy a 7 lb penalty under Richard Johnson, who is behind only Harry Skelton amongst the most successful jockeys at Southwell in recent seasons.
Fair winning stayer on Flat for Ed Walker who made winning hurdling debut for new yard in 2m novice at Uttoxeter 13 days ago. Saddles 7 lb penalty now but step up in trip will suit so solid claims.
|Date
|Course/Class
|Pos
|Type
|Dist.
|Gng.
|HDGR
|WGT
|Jockey
|BSP
|06/07/20
|Uttoxeter
|1/11
|Hurdle
|1m 7f 168y
|Good
|z
|10st 12lbs
|Richard Johnson
|3.61
|10/06/20
|Pontefract
|7/9
|Flat
|2m 1f 27y
|Good
|z
|9st 1lbs
|Silvestre De Sousa
|4.3
|25/10/19
|Doncaster
|14/14
|Flat
|1m 6f 115y
|Heavy
|8st 11lbs
|Tom Marquand
|5.74
|06/09/19
|Haydock Park
|1/7
|Flat
|1m 6f
|Gd/sft
|9st 2lbs
|Tom Marquand
|15.17
|23/08/19
|Newmarket (July)
|6/6
|Flat
|1m 4f
|Gd/frm
|9st 1lbs
|Robert Havlin
|8.6
|21/06/19
|Goodwood
|6/6
|Flat
|1m 3f 218y
|Gd/sft
|9st 2lbs
|Hector Crouch
|5.55
|15/04/19
|Windsor
|5/16
|Flat
|1m 2f
|Good
|9st 9lbs
|William Buick
|14.13
|24/10/18
|Newmarket (Rowley)
|1/9
|Flat
|1m
|Good
|9st 2lbs
|Gerald Mosse
|3.71
|03/10/18
|Salisbury
|4/12
|Flat
|1m
|Good
|9st 2lbs
|Gerald Mosse
|5.51
On Betting.Betfair – Betslip
You can bet without leaving Betting.Betfair with our on-site betslip for Exchange markets. You'll see the Exchange back and lay prices at the end of articles - simply login and place your bets as you would do on the main Exchange site.
Recommended bets
Back - Matthew Flinders - 12:45 York
Lay - Fanzio - 14:40 Southwell
Smart Stat - Ginistrelli - 15:15 Southwell
Want to know how these tips get on? You can find today's horse racing results on the Timeform website.
York 19th Jul (1m2f Nov Stks)Show Hide
Sunday 19 July, 12.45pm
|Back
|Lay
|Brentford Hope
|Matthew Flinders
|Roberto Escobarr
|Semser
|Thumur
|Calculus
|Top Drop
|Divina Gloria
Sthl 19th Jul (2m Hcap Chs)Show Hide
Sunday 19 July, 2.40pm
|Back
|Lay
|Fanzio
|Croco Bay
|Mcgroarty
|Hatcher
|Candy Burg
|Double Ws
Sthl 19th Jul (2m4f Nov Hrd)Show Hide
Sunday 19 July, 3.15pm
|Back
|Lay
|Ginistrelli
|Rubytwo
|Some Boy Mccoy
|Lord Springfield
|Chinese Alphabet
|Two Thirty Yeat
|Champagne Vintage
|Bitofblinding
Caught the eye in no uncertain terms when third on debut at Haydock last month and he justified favouritism without too much trouble at Doncaster 3 weeks later. Has scope to improve again.