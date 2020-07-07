Horse Racing Tips: Timeform's best three bets from Ripon and Stratford on Wednesday

Back

Brazen Belle - 12:00 Ripon

Brazen Belle made a promising start to her career with a determined victory over five furlongs at Beverly last month, knowing her job well as she stayed on to lead close home, ultimately winning a shade cosily. She is likely to benefit from this step up in trip on that evidence, and with improvement on the cards, she is the one they all have to beat.

Lay

Longhouse Sale - 12:45 Stratford

Longhouse Sale saw his unbeaten record of seven come to an end when faced with a much tougher task at Market Rasen around this time last year, and he produced an even more worrying display when well beaten at Kempton three months on, leaving the firm impression he had a physical problem. He was strong in the betting on the back of a breathing operation on his return to action at Wolverhampton in February, but again things didn't go to plan as he finished fifth of sixth on the all-weather. He has a bit to find with some of these on hurdles form and he looks one to steer clear of on his debut over fences.

Smart Stat

Dark Jedi - 14:10 Ripon

£15.19 - Tim Easterby's profit to a £1 level stake with horses running under penalty

Dark Jedi confirmed the promise of his eye-catching return when getting off the mark for Tim Easterby at the second attempt at Hamilton last month, denied a clear run two furlongs out but staying on to lead after being switched, winning with plenty in hand. He remains with further handicapping scope judged on that effort, and with Easterby a dab hand at quickly turning one out under a penalty, he ought to take plenty of beating here.