Horse Racing Tips: Timeform's best three bets from Musselburgh and Southwell on Wednesday

Harry George - 14:50 Musselburgh

Harry George is certainly going the right way at present, winning five times in his last nine starts, and he looks open to improvement too, particularly as he's still unexposed over longer trips. He may have only won a run-of-the-mill handicap at Redcar 10 days ago, but he did so in fine style, storming clear to put three lengths between himself and his nearest pursuer, and he looks the clear one to beat here having been quickly turned out under a penalty.

Stormin Norman - 15:50 Musselburgh

Stormin Norman improved a chunk to land a double at Ripon and Carlisle back in August, but he never looked to be going with the same fluency on the back of a 9 lb rise at Pontefract later that month, and he again shaped disappointingly in an even smaller field at the same venue on his final appearance. He may well do better this term, but he needs a strong gallop, and this sharp track does not look ideal for him.

Smart Stat

The Last Bar - 12:00 Southwell

£14.87 - Dan Skelton's profit to a £1 level stake with chasers off for over a year

The Last Bar hasn't been seen on the racecourse since early 2018, but Dan Skelton has a good record when it comes to readying one after a break, and she could be worth chancing on her reappearance. She was a fair handicap hurdler prior to her layoff, shaping encouragingly on a couple of occasions, and she may well have been given a chance by the assessor on her chase debut.