Horse Racing Tips: Timeform's best three bets from Lingfield and Redcar

Le Reveur - 19:00 Lingfield

Switched to handicap company, Le Reveur improved in first-time cheekpieces when runner-up at Kempton six days ago, off the bridle before most but rallying well in the later stages, shaping as if there could be even better to come upped in trip. With that in mind, this step up to a mile should suit Sir Mark Prescott's charge, who boasts excellent claims for a trainer currently in good form.

Lay

Bungledupinblue - 16:20 Lingfield

Bungledupinblue is bred to be sharp and showed ability to finish third on debut at Newmarket earlier this month, having proved very clued up, but she was put in her place by one who finished a few places behind her that day on her subsequent outing at Sandown recently, and doesn't immediately appeal as the type to improve a lot in the short term. This will be her third race in the space of a month and she may not be as precocious as she needs to be to get the better of some potential improvers.

Smart Stat

Star Shield - 14:50 Redcar

22% - Daniel Tudhope's strike rate at Redcar

A dual winner over a mile last summer, Star Shield returned to form back on turf at Doncaster a fortnight ago, finishing a close fourth in a solid looking race over seven furlongs, and he looks ready to go back over a mile this time. He has never been out of the top three in his four runs at this venue, winning once, and with his jockey Daniel Tudhope's record at Redcar equally as enviable, Star Shield looks the one to side with in the card's feature event.