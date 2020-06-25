To help personalise content, tailor your experience and help us improve our services, Betfair uses cookies. By navigating our site, you agree to allow us to use cookies, in accordance with our Cookie Policy and Privacy Policy.

Horse Racing Tips: Timeform's best three bets from Lingfield and Newmarket

Elarqam
Three to back at Lingfield and Newmarket on Friday
Timeform pick out their best back, lay and stats-based bets from Lingfield and Newmarket on Friday...

"...there should be plenty of improvement in him now..."

Timeform on Additional

Back
Additional - 19:00 Lingfield

Additional has a wide draw to overcome, but he made a very encouraging debut in a minor event at Yarmouth last time. That looked a good race and, although the winner was a little underwhelming up in grade at Royal Ascot on his next start, the runner-up (who was backed as though defeat was out of the question) ran a very good race in the Britannia. Additional is bred to be smart (half-brother to his stable's Group 1 winner Acclaim), and there should be plenty of improvement in him now.

Lay
Shauyra - 16:50 Newmarket

Shauyra showed near-useful form last season, and was all the rage in the betting on her return at Pontefract earlier this month. However, she just ran respectably, lacking a change of gear when push came to shove. The step up in trip ought to suit, but she will have to come on again to be winning here, so is worth opposing at likely short odds.

Smart Stat
Bodyline - 16:20 Newmarket

23% - Sir Mark Prescott Bt's strike rate with horses running over 10f+

Bodyline shaped well when second to a useful sort on reappearance at Yarmouth and ran better than his finishing position suggests in the ultra-competitive King George V Stakes at Royal Ascot last time. He was left poorly placed, deserving extra credit for finishing as close as he did, doing best of the hold-up horses. This is far less competitive, and it will be disappointing if Bodyline isn't able to open his account for the season now.

Recommended bets

Back Additional – 19:00 Lingfield
Lay Shauyra - 16:50 Newmarket
Smart StatBodyline - 16:20 Newmarket

Want to know how these tips get on? You can find today's horse racing results on the Timeform website.

TF Tips,

