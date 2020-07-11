To help personalise content, tailor your experience and help us improve our services, Betfair uses cookies. By navigating our site, you agree to allow us to use cookies, in accordance with our Cookie Policy and Privacy Policy.

Horse Racing Tips: Timeform's best three bets from Lingfield and Hamilton on Sunday

Racing at Lingfield
Timeform pick out their best bets at Lingfield and Hamilton on Sunday
Timeform pick out their best back, lay and stats-based bets at Lingfield and Hamilton on Sunday...

"...anything close to a reproduction of that performance should be enough to see him go one better..."

Timeform on Champagne Supernova

Back
Champagne Supernova - 14:05 Lingfield

Champagne Supernova stepped up on his recent run to finish runner-up at Wolverhampton last week, arguably producing a career-best effort as he kept on behind one who found a chunk of improvement to run out an authoritative winner. Richard Spencer's charge is up just 2 lb for that effort and anything close to a reproduction of that performance should be enough to see him go one better this time around.

Lay
Convivial - 14:55 Hamilton

Convivial made more impact than she previously had when a creditable fourth at Thirsk last month, but that was in a low-grade handicap that became something of a muddling affair and is far from certain to prove reliable form. She is by no means certain to build on that effort either, and the market may have overestimated her chances in this race, so taking her on looks the way to go.

Smart Stat
Raventree - 15:05 Lingfield

28% - John Gosden's strike rate at Lingfield since the start of the 2016 season

Raventree shaped as though better for the run when sixth on debut, and ran to just a similar level when going one place better at Windsor last time, shaping as though she'd be better served by more of a test of stamina. With that in mind, this step up to 12f should suit, and with master trainer John Gosden likely to coax out further improvement, a bold showing is expected from the daughter of Nathaniel.

Want to know how these tips get on? You can find today's horse racing results on the Timeform website.

