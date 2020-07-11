Horse Racing Tips: Timeform's best three bets from Lingfield and Hamilton on Sunday

Back

Champagne Supernova - 14:05 Lingfield

Champagne Supernova stepped up on his recent run to finish runner-up at Wolverhampton last week, arguably producing a career-best effort as he kept on behind one who found a chunk of improvement to run out an authoritative winner. Richard Spencer's charge is up just 2 lb for that effort and anything close to a reproduction of that performance should be enough to see him go one better this time around.

Lay

Convivial - 14:55 Hamilton

Convivial made more impact than she previously had when a creditable fourth at Thirsk last month, but that was in a low-grade handicap that became something of a muddling affair and is far from certain to prove reliable form. She is by no means certain to build on that effort either, and the market may have overestimated her chances in this race, so taking her on looks the way to go.

Smart Stat

Raventree - 15:05 Lingfield

28% - John Gosden's strike rate at Lingfield since the start of the 2016 season

Raventree shaped as though better for the run when sixth on debut, and ran to just a similar level when going one place better at Windsor last time, shaping as though she'd be better served by more of a test of stamina. With that in mind, this step up to 12f should suit, and with master trainer John Gosden likely to coax out further improvement, a bold showing is expected from the daughter of Nathaniel.