Horse Racing Tips: Timeform's best three bets from Leicester and Pontefract on Tuesday

Horse race finish
Timeform pick out their best bets at Leicester and Pontefract on Tuesday
Timeform pick out their best back, lay and stats-based bets at Leicester and Pontefract on Tuesday...

"That was a big effort, so it is surprising that the handicapper has dropped him 2 lb since..."

Timeform on Rayong

Back
Raajin - 17:40 Leicester

Raajin attracted support and shaped well when finishing fourth in a minor event at Kempton on debut last season, and showed the benefit of that initial experience after eight months off when beaten half a length in second at Lingfield last time. He didn't have many excuses on the day, but the winner has since come out and run creditably, and Raajin is a well-bred sort who may yet do better still. This doesn't look the strongest race of its type, and it will be disappointing if Raajin isn't able to get his head in front.

Lay
Deftera Lad - 18:15 Leicester

Deftera Lad is sure to be popular turned out under a 4 lb penalty following his smooth success at Wolverhampton last week. He landed some nice bets in the process on what was just his third start for this yard, and he remains with handicapping scope based on the pick of his form. However, Deftera Lad is yet to win on turf, and could prove vulnerable returned to this surface.

Smart Stat
Rayong - 13:50 Pontefract

24% - Silvestre De Sousa's strike rate at PONTEFRACT

Rayong looked on a stiff mark ahead of his reappearance in the three-year-old sprint handicap at Royal Ascot last month, but he could have hardly shaped better after nine months off, drawn on the wrong side and away from the principals. That was a big effort, so it is surprising that the handicapper has dropped him 2 lb since and, breaking from stall 1, Rayong has obvious claims under Silvestre de Sousa who rides this track well.


Recommended bets

Back Raajin - 17:40 Leicester
Lay Deftera Lad - 18:15 Leicester
Smart Stat Rayong - 13:50 Pontefract

Want to know how these tips get on? You can find today's horse racing results on the Timeform website.

Ponte 7th Jul (5f Hcap)

Tuesday 7 July, 1.50pm

Back Lay
Garsman
Rayong
Show Me Show Me
Illusionist
Auckland Lodge
Dylan De Vega
Queens Order
Harry Love
Leic 7th Jul (7f Mdn Stks)

Tuesday 7 July, 5.40pm

Back Lay
Raajin
Rebel Soldier Boy
Wild Hero
My Friend Stan
Northern Hope
Millicent
Leic 7th Jul (1m Hcap)

Tuesday 7 July, 6.15pm

Back Lay
Confrerie
Jazz Hands
Compass Point
Ifton
Deftera Lad
Pilot Wings
Revolutionary Man
Bobs Girl
Liams Lass
Timeform,

