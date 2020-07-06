Horse Racing Tips: Timeform's best three bets from Leicester and Pontefract on Tuesday

Back

Raajin - 17:40 Leicester

Raajin attracted support and shaped well when finishing fourth in a minor event at Kempton on debut last season, and showed the benefit of that initial experience after eight months off when beaten half a length in second at Lingfield last time. He didn't have many excuses on the day, but the winner has since come out and run creditably, and Raajin is a well-bred sort who may yet do better still. This doesn't look the strongest race of its type, and it will be disappointing if Raajin isn't able to get his head in front.

Lay

Deftera Lad - 18:15 Leicester

Deftera Lad is sure to be popular turned out under a 4 lb penalty following his smooth success at Wolverhampton last week. He landed some nice bets in the process on what was just his third start for this yard, and he remains with handicapping scope based on the pick of his form. However, Deftera Lad is yet to win on turf, and could prove vulnerable returned to this surface.

Smart Stat

Rayong - 13:50 Pontefract

24% - Silvestre De Sousa's strike rate at PONTEFRACT

Rayong looked on a stiff mark ahead of his reappearance in the three-year-old sprint handicap at Royal Ascot last month, but he could have hardly shaped better after nine months off, drawn on the wrong side and away from the principals. That was a big effort, so it is surprising that the handicapper has dropped him 2 lb since and, breaking from stall 1, Rayong has obvious claims under Silvestre de Sousa who rides this track well.



