Horse Racing Tips: Timeform's best three bets from Leicester and Chepstow on Tuesday

Back

Deputy Star - 18:15 Leicester

Deputy Star finished a respectable sixth in a Newcastle handicap three days ago, but in truth was unlucky not to have finished closer, making good headway when denied a run a furlong from home. He emerges as the most appealing type from the race, particularly after finishing with running left, and he makes plenty of appeal from a fair mark on his turf debut.

Lay

Hammy End - 20:30 Chepstow

Hammy End has run well on both his outings since the restart, first at Lingfield, when beaten only by one untried previously at the trip, and then at Kempton, again finishing runner-up but never looking like catching the winner. Perhaps he has returned a different horse this campaign, but his temperament issues have held him back significantly in the past, and with the possibility of his quirks rearing their head again, he looks worth passing up.

Smart Stat

Kismat - 20:15 Leicester

£93.75 - Alan King's profit to a £1 level stake with horses running after a break

Kismat stopped the rot with a good performance at Windsor on her final outing of last season, in fact she was perhaps unlucky not to have finished closer after finding herself short of room close home. She has not been seen on the racecourse since that run back in August, but Alan King has a cracking record with horses running after a break, and with his stable in top-form as it is at the minute, his charge could be worth siding with to belatedly gain her first success.