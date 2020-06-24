- Trainer: Ralph Beckett
- Jockey: Harry Bentley
- Age: 4
- Weight: 9st 6lbs
- OR: 79
Horse Racing Tips: Timeform's best three bets from Leicester and Haydock
Timeform pick out their best back, lay and stats-based bets from Leicester and Haydock on Thursday...
Back
Wise Glory - 19:55 Leicester
Wise Glory showed promise on his sole start as a juvenile, but was much improved after a gelding operation and upped in trip on his recent return at Newcastle, seeing off all of his rivals bar a potentially smart newcomer. It is hard to make all of the running at Newcastle, and he saw off a couple of challengers before being caught by a closer, and Wise Glory is entitled to strip fitter for that now. Leicester is a better suited track to prominent runners and Wise Glory remains with potential.
Tigerskin proved better than ever to make a winning return at Newmarket 11 days ago, justifying market support in the process. He looks well-in turned out under a 5 lb penalty, but his all-or-nothing profile means he can't be backed with confidence, especially as he will likely be well found in the betting. Therefore, it could be worth being against him, with Multellie a respected alternative.
|Date
|Course/Class
|Pos
|Type
|Dist.
|Gng.
|HDGR
|WGT
|Jockey
|BSP
|14/06/20
|Newmarket (Rowley)
|1/10
|Flat
|1m 4f
|Good
|9st 4lbs
|Rob Hornby
|5.38
|08/10/19
|Leicester
|8/8
|Flat
|1m 3f 179y
|Heavy
|b
|8st 12lbs
|Harry Bentley
|11.5
|15/09/19
|Ffos Las
|-/7
|Flat
|2m
|Gd/sft
|b
|8st 9lbs
|Harry Bentley
|2.72
|23/08/19
|Ffos Las
|1/15
|Flat
|1m 6f
|Gd/sft
|b
|9st 11lbs
|Louis Steward
|2.71
|13/08/19
|Ffos Las
|1/9
|Flat
|1m 3f 209y
|Gd/sft
|b
|9st 3lbs
|Harry Bentley
|25
|20/07/19
|Doncaster
|10/10
|Flat
|1m 3f 197y
|Good
|8st 13lbs
|Ben Curtis
|16.12
|06/05/19
|Windsor
|7/7
|Flat
|1m 3f 99y
|Gd/frm
|8st 9lbs
|Harry Bentley
|3.99
|13/04/19
|Newbury
|9/13
|Flat
|1m
|Soft
|9st 5lbs
|Harry Bentley
|27.44
|20/11/18
|Lingfield Park
|7/12
|Flat
|1m 1y
|Std
|9st 2lbs
|Stevie Donohoe
|18.01
|26/10/18
|Newbury
|11/14
|Flat
|1m
|Gd/sft
|9st 2lbs
|Hector Crouch
|15.68
Smart Stat
Wejdan - 15:15 Haydock
27% - William Haggas's strike rate at HAYDOCK PARK since the start of the 2016 season
Wejdan was a good winner at Newbury on debut last season, creating a favourable impression, and though she failed to progress in two starts after, there is reason to think she remains capable of better. William Haggas pitched her into the Lowther on just her second start, suggesting she is well thought of, and she was well backed for the Oh So Sharp Stakes at Newmarket on her final start. Soft ground may have been against her there, but she returns with the yard in form, goes well fresh, and remains with potential.
Hayd 25th Jun (7f Listed)
Thursday 25 June, 3.15pm
|Back
|Lay
|Jovial
|Boomer
|Separate
|Afraid Of Nothing
|Stylistique
|Althiqa
|Stormy Girl
|Under The Stars
|Nina Bailarina
|Dancing Feet
|Spring Of Love
|Final Option
|Wejdan
Hayd 25th Jun (1m4f Hcap)
Thursday 25 June, 4.50pm
|Back
|Lay
|The Navigator
|Multellie
|Tigerskin
|River Icon
|The Dancing Poet
|Funny Man
|Overhaugh Street
|Blue Medici
|Ingleby Hollow
Leic 25th Jun (1m2f Mdn Stks)
Thursday 25 June, 7.55pm
|Back
|Lay
|Wise Glory
|King Fairy
|Golden Pine
|Haikal
|Red Centre
|Ozgood
|Ministerial
|Angels Roc
|Siempre Rapido
|Quarry Bay
|Sharpcliff
|My Sheila
Dual Ffos Las winner in August who has something of an all-or-nothing record. Well prepared to make a successful reappearance at Newmarket minus headgear and task is to now back that up.