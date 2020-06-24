Horse Racing Tips: Timeform's best three bets from Leicester and Haydock

To help personalise content, tailor your experience and help us improve our services, Betfair uses cookies. By navigating our site, you agree to allow us to use cookies, in accordance with our Cookie Policy and Privacy Policy.

Timeform pick out their best back, lay and stats-based bets from Leicester and Haydock on Thursday...

Back
Wise Glory - 19:55 Leicester

Wise Glory showed promise on his sole start as a juvenile, but was much improved after a gelding operation and upped in trip on his recent return at Newcastle, seeing off all of his rivals bar a potentially smart newcomer. It is hard to make all of the running at Newcastle, and he saw off a couple of challengers before being caught by a closer, and Wise Glory is entitled to strip fitter for that now. Leicester is a better suited track to prominent runners and Wise Glory remains with potential.

Lay
Tigerskin - 16:50 Haydock

Tigerskin proved better than ever to make a winning return at Newmarket 11 days ago, justifying market support in the process. He looks well-in turned out under a 5 lb penalty, but his all-or-nothing profile means he can't be backed with confidence, especially as he will likely be well found in the betting. Therefore, it could be worth being against him, with Multellie a respected alternative.

Dual Ffos Las winner in August who has something of an all-or-nothing record. Well prepared to make a successful reappearance at Newmarket minus headgear and task is to now back that up.

Date Course/Class Pos Type Dist. Gng. HDGR WGT Jockey BSP
14/06/20 Newmarket (Rowley) 1/10 Flat 1m 4f Good 9st 4lbs Rob Hornby 5.38
08/10/19 Leicester 8/8 Flat 1m 3f 179y Heavy b 8st 12lbs Harry Bentley 11.5
15/09/19 Ffos Las -/7 Flat 2m Gd/sft b 8st 9lbs Harry Bentley 2.72
23/08/19 Ffos Las 1/15 Flat 1m 6f Gd/sft b 9st 11lbs Louis Steward 2.71
13/08/19 Ffos Las 1/9 Flat 1m 3f 209y Gd/sft b 9st 3lbs Harry Bentley 25
20/07/19 Doncaster 10/10 Flat 1m 3f 197y Good 8st 13lbs Ben Curtis 16.12
06/05/19 Windsor 7/7 Flat 1m 3f 99y Gd/frm 8st 9lbs Harry Bentley 3.99
13/04/19 Newbury 9/13 Flat 1m Soft 9st 5lbs Harry Bentley 27.44
20/11/18 Lingfield Park 7/12 Flat 1m 1y Std 9st 2lbs Stevie Donohoe 18.01
26/10/18 Newbury 11/14 Flat 1m Gd/sft 9st 2lbs Hector Crouch 15.68

Smart Stat
Wejdan - 15:15 Haydock

27% - William Haggas's strike rate at HAYDOCK PARK since the start of the 2016 season

Wejdan was a good winner at Newbury on debut last season, creating a favourable impression, and though she failed to progress in two starts after, there is reason to think she remains capable of better. William Haggas pitched her into the Lowther on just her second start, suggesting she is well thought of, and she was well backed for the Oh So Sharp Stakes at Newmarket on her final start. Soft ground may have been against her there, but she returns with the yard in form, goes well fresh, and remains with potential.

Recommended bets

Back Wise Glory - 19:55 Leicester
Lay Tigerskin - 16:50 Haydock
Smart Stat Wejdan - 15:15 Haydock

