Horse Racing Tips: Timeform's best three bets from Kempton on Wednesday

Racing at Kempton
There is all-weather action from Kempton on Wednesday evening
Timeform pick out their best back, lay and stats-based bets at Kempton on Wednesday...

"...this looks an altogether easier task for him, up against older, more exposed horses..."

Timeform on Cepheus

Back
Cepheus - 18:45 Kempton

Cepheus belied big odds to get off the mark at the first time of asking at Newmarket last August, and has arguably had his sights raised too high since. He found the 2000 Guineas all too much on his return to action last month, and could only manage sixth at Royal Ascot on his latest appearance, but he did run very well in what was a warm handicap on the latter occasion, and this looks an altogether easier task for him, up against older, more exposed horses, so he is a confident selection to bounce back to winning ways.

Lay
Halfacrown - 20:45 Kempton

A modest maiden handicapper for Jamie Osbourne, Halfacrown showed very little during the first part of this year, finishing ninth and sixth at Wolverhampton, before beating home just four of his ten rivals at Lingfield on his final start in February. The switch to James Evans's yard may spark some improvement, but he still has plenty to find to have a say in this race, particularly after an absence of 145 days, and the market looks to have overestimated his chances.

Smart Stat
Swinley Forest - 19:45 Kempton

29% - William Buick's strike rate at Kempton

Swinley Forest raced a total of eight times as a juvenile, and having been gelded after eight months off, he took his form to a new level when runner-up over this course and distance last month. He is still open to improvement, and a mark of 72 looks a workable one, particularly with William Buick, who has an enviable record at this track, taking over in the saddle.

Want to know how these tips get on? You can find today's horse racing results on the Timeform website.

