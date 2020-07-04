Horse Racing Tips: Timeform's best three bets from Haydock on Sunday

To help personalise content, tailor your experience and help us improve our services, Betfair uses cookies. By navigating our site, you agree to allow us to use cookies, in accordance with our Cookie Policy and Privacy Policy.

Runners past the winning post
Timeform provide three best bets from Haydock on Sunday
Timeform pick out their best back, lay and stats-based bets from Haydock on Sunday...

"...staying on in the style of one likely to be well suited by this step up in trip."

Timeform on Subjectivist

Back
Snazzy Jazzy - 13:30 Haydock

A smart performer, Snazzy Jazz failed to meet market expectations in the Hackwood Stakes at Newbury on his final appearance of last season, but he returned to form after 11 months off when fourth at this venue last month, arguably unlucky not to have finished closer having been denied a clear passage approaching the final furlong. He has a decent CV behind him, a previous winner of the Ayr Silver Cup and a Maisons-Laffitte Group 3, and looks a solid choice ahead of a field of rivals with a bit to prove.

Lay
Greenside - 15:50 Haydock

Greenside ran as well as he'd ever done when second in the Challenge Cup at Ascot last autumn, and he added another sound run when fresh to his CV when seventh in the Buckingham Palace handicap at the same venue last month. He is clearly in good form despite his age, though there is a feeling that he may have missed his chance to add to his tally in the short term as he is now 8 lb higher than his last winning mark.

Smart Stat
Subjectivist - 14:05 Haydock

2 - Mark Johnston's number of winners in past 3 runnings

Subjectivist was highly tried to no particular avail as a two-year-old, but he left that form behind up in trip on his handicap debut when an excellent third in the King George V Stakes at Royal Ascot last month, hampered over a furlong out but staying on in the style of one likely to be well suited by this step up in trip. There could be yet more to come from Mark Johnston's charge, who is taken to record a third successive win in this race for his trainer.

Recommended bets

Back - Snazzy Jazzy – 13:30 Haydock
Lay - Greenside – 15:50 Haydock
Smart Stat - Subjectivist – 14:05 Haydock

Want to know how these tips get on? You can find today's horse racing results on the Timeform website.

TF Tips,

