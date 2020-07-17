Horse Racing Tips: Timeform's best three bets from Haydock and Bath on Saturday

Back

Streak Lightning - 19:55 Haydock

Streak Lightning has been well backed on both his starts to date and has justified support on each occasion, running out an easy winner at Wolverhampton on debut before comfortably defying a penalty to make it two from two at Ripon last time. He is still unexposed, and the way he's pulled clear in his two victories suggests he could be a really smart colt, so an opening mark of 90 could well underestimate him.

No. 12 (5) Streak Lightning (Ire) EXC 2.22 Trainer: Mark Johnston

Jockey: P. J. McDonald

Age: 3

Weight: 8st 9lbs

OR: 90 Form: 11

Scroll for more info Date Course/Class Pos Type Dist. Gng. HDGR WGT Jockey BSP 20/06/20 Ripon 1/12 Flat 1m Good 9st 9lbs P. J. McDonald 1.33 10/06/20 Wolverhampton 1/12 Flat 1m 142y Std 9st 2lbs P. J. McDonald 3.6

Lay

Zlatan - 16:20 Haydock

Zlatan has strung together a couple of sound placed efforts since the resumption, including when second at Pontefract earlier this month, though he did demonstrate on that occasion why his strike rate is so low, hanging fire when first asked to tackle the winner. He is a quirky sort who is without a win since 2018, so he is not too difficult to pass up at the forecast prices.

No. 1 (10) Zlatan (Ire) EXC 2.22 Trainer: Ed de Giles

Jockey: Rossa Ryan

Age: 7

Weight: 9st 12lbs

OR: 77 Form: 270/7-0932

Scroll for more info Date Course/Class Pos Type Dist. Gng. HDGR WGT Jockey BSP 07/07/20 Pontefract 2/13 Flat 1m 2f 5y Good 9st 7lbs David Probert 8.78 24/06/20 Windsor 3/11 Flat 1m 2f Good 9st 5lbs Pat Cosgrave 12.72 09/06/20 Wolverhampton 9/11 Flat 1m 1f 104y Slow 9st 3lbs Barry McHugh 26.24 26/02/20 Kempton Park 11/14 Flat 1m Slow 9st 6lbs Jack Mitchell 120 06/02/20 Huntingdon 6/11 Hurdle 1m 7f 171y Soft H 11st 12lbs Ben Poste 91.09 19/12/19 Hereford 13/14 Hurdle 2m 53y Heavy H 11st 6lbs Ben Poste 803.29 05/12/19 Leicester 10/11 Hurdle 1m 7f 113y Soft H 10st 12lbs Ben Poste 654.59 20/11/19 Chepstow 14/16 Hurdle 2m 11y Soft H 10st 12lbs Ben Poste 150 30/10/19 Nottingham 7/7 Flat 1m 75y Heavy 9st 6lbs Rossa Ryan 18 25/02/19 Plumpton -/12 Hurdle 1m 7f 195y Good 11st 2lbs Sam Twiston-Davies 68.83 19/11/18 Kempton Park 11/13 Flat 1m 2f 219y Slow 8st 10lbs Rob Hornby 40 02/11/18 Kempton Park 7/8 Flat 1m 2f 219y Std/slow 9st 0lbs Callum Shepherd 6.92 26/09/18 Goodwood 2/10 Flat 1m 1f 11y Good 9st 4lbs Callum Shepherd 7.47 14/09/18 Sandown Park 1/6 Flat 1m 1f 209y Gd/sft 9st 4lbs Rob Hornby 5.76 27/08/18 Epsom Downs 4/6 Flat 1m 113y Gd/sft 0 9st 12lbs Pat Cosgrave 8 08/08/18 Brighton 7/11 Flat 7f 211y Good 0 10st 0lbs William Cox 7.24 14/07/18 Chester 2/10 Flat 1m 2f 70y Gd/sft 0 9st 6lbs Pat Cosgrave 4.99 26/06/18 Beverley 2/9 Flat 1m 1f 207y Gd/frm 0 9st 4lbs Callum Shepherd 6.73 09/06/18 Beverley 2/8 Flat 1m 1f 207y Gd/frm 0 9st 9lbs William Cox 4.6 25/05/18 Pontefract 2/16 Flat 1m 6y Gd/sft 0 9st 7lbs Nathan Evans 5.79 15/05/18 Chepstow 2/13 Flat 1m 14y Firm 0 9st 8lbs Callum Shepherd 7.66

Smart Stat

City Walk - 18:35 Bath

21% - Saeed bin Suroor's strike rate with sprinters

Saeed bin Suroor isn't necessarily the first name that springs to mind when you think of sprinters, but his record with speedy horses is actually an enviable one, and he looks to have a good chance of adding to it with City Walk. The Godolphin charge showed plenty of speed when fourth in a Kempton maiden before never really landing a blow in at Royal Ascot, though he can have that run overlooked as he didn't enjoy the smoothest of runs. This looks an altogether easier task and a good opportunity for him to open his account.

No. 1 (7) City Walk (Ire) EXC 2.22 Trainer: Saeed bin Suroor

Jockey: Hector Crouch

Age: 3

Weight: 9st 10lbs

OR: 80 Form: 3-40