- Trainer: Mark Johnston
- Jockey: P. J. McDonald
- Age: 3
- Weight: 8st 9lbs
- OR: 90
Horse Racing Tips: Timeform's best three bets from Haydock and Bath on Saturday
Timeform pick out their best back, lay and stats-based bets at Haydock and Bath on Saturday...
"...the way he's pulled clear in his two victories suggests he could be a really smart colt..."
Timeform on Streak Lightning
Back
Streak Lightning - 19:55 Haydock
Streak Lightning has been well backed on both his starts to date and has justified support on each occasion, running out an easy winner at Wolverhampton on debut before comfortably defying a penalty to make it two from two at Ripon last time. He is still unexposed, and the way he's pulled clear in his two victories suggests he could be a really smart colt, so an opening mark of 90 could well underestimate him.
|Date
|Course/Class
|Pos
|Type
|Dist.
|Gng.
|HDGR
|WGT
|Jockey
|BSP
|20/06/20
|Ripon
|1/12
|Flat
|1m
|Good
|9st 9lbs
|P. J. McDonald
|1.33
|10/06/20
|Wolverhampton
|1/12
|Flat
|1m 142y
|Std
|9st 2lbs
|P. J. McDonald
|3.6
Zlatan has strung together a couple of sound placed efforts since the resumption, including when second at Pontefract earlier this month, though he did demonstrate on that occasion why his strike rate is so low, hanging fire when first asked to tackle the winner. He is a quirky sort who is without a win since 2018, so he is not too difficult to pass up at the forecast prices.
Quirky sort who has strung together a couple of sound placed efforts, second at Pontefract 11 days ago although he did hang fire when first asked to tackle the winner.
|Date
|Course/Class
|Pos
|Type
|Dist.
|Gng.
|HDGR
|WGT
|Jockey
|BSP
|07/07/20
|Pontefract
|2/13
|Flat
|1m 2f 5y
|Good
|9st 7lbs
|David Probert
|8.78
|24/06/20
|Windsor
|3/11
|Flat
|1m 2f
|Good
|9st 5lbs
|Pat Cosgrave
|12.72
|09/06/20
|Wolverhampton
|9/11
|Flat
|1m 1f 104y
|Slow
|9st 3lbs
|Barry McHugh
|26.24
|26/02/20
|Kempton Park
|11/14
|Flat
|1m
|Slow
|9st 6lbs
|Jack Mitchell
|120
|06/02/20
|Huntingdon
|6/11
|Hurdle
|1m 7f 171y
|Soft
|H
|11st 12lbs
|Ben Poste
|91.09
|19/12/19
|Hereford
|13/14
|Hurdle
|2m 53y
|Heavy
|H
|11st 6lbs
|Ben Poste
|803.29
|05/12/19
|Leicester
|10/11
|Hurdle
|1m 7f 113y
|Soft
|H
|10st 12lbs
|Ben Poste
|654.59
|20/11/19
|Chepstow
|14/16
|Hurdle
|2m 11y
|Soft
|H
|10st 12lbs
|Ben Poste
|150
|30/10/19
|Nottingham
|7/7
|Flat
|1m 75y
|Heavy
|9st 6lbs
|Rossa Ryan
|18
|25/02/19
|Plumpton
|-/12
|Hurdle
|1m 7f 195y
|Good
|11st 2lbs
|Sam Twiston-Davies
|68.83
|19/11/18
|Kempton Park
|11/13
|Flat
|1m 2f 219y
|Slow
|8st 10lbs
|Rob Hornby
|40
|02/11/18
|Kempton Park
|7/8
|Flat
|1m 2f 219y
|Std/slow
|9st 0lbs
|Callum Shepherd
|6.92
|26/09/18
|Goodwood
|2/10
|Flat
|1m 1f 11y
|Good
|9st 4lbs
|Callum Shepherd
|7.47
|14/09/18
|Sandown Park
|1/6
|Flat
|1m 1f 209y
|Gd/sft
|9st 4lbs
|Rob Hornby
|5.76
|27/08/18
|Epsom Downs
|4/6
|Flat
|1m 113y
|Gd/sft
|0
|9st 12lbs
|Pat Cosgrave
|8
|08/08/18
|Brighton
|7/11
|Flat
|7f 211y
|Good
|0
|10st 0lbs
|William Cox
|7.24
|14/07/18
|Chester
|2/10
|Flat
|1m 2f 70y
|Gd/sft
|0
|9st 6lbs
|Pat Cosgrave
|4.99
|26/06/18
|Beverley
|2/9
|Flat
|1m 1f 207y
|Gd/frm
|0
|9st 4lbs
|Callum Shepherd
|6.73
|09/06/18
|Beverley
|2/8
|Flat
|1m 1f 207y
|Gd/frm
|0
|9st 9lbs
|William Cox
|4.6
|25/05/18
|Pontefract
|2/16
|Flat
|1m 6y
|Gd/sft
|0
|9st 7lbs
|Nathan Evans
|5.79
|15/05/18
|Chepstow
|2/13
|Flat
|1m 14y
|Firm
|0
|9st 8lbs
|Callum Shepherd
|7.66
Smart Stat
City Walk - 18:35 Bath
21% - Saeed bin Suroor's strike rate with sprinters
Saeed bin Suroor isn't necessarily the first name that springs to mind when you think of sprinters, but his record with speedy horses is actually an enviable one, and he looks to have a good chance of adding to it with City Walk. The Godolphin charge showed plenty of speed when fourth in a Kempton maiden before never really landing a blow in at Royal Ascot, though he can have that run overlooked as he didn't enjoy the smoothest of runs. This looks an altogether easier task and a good opportunity for him to open his account.
Showed plenty of speed when fourth in 6f Kempton maiden before fifteenth of 21 in handicap at Royal Ascot (5f, good to soft, 12/1) when suffered poor run. This is easier so well worth considering.
|Date
|Course/Class
|Pos
|Type
|Dist.
|Gng.
|HDGR
|WGT
|Jockey
|BSP
|19/06/20
|Ascot Palace of Holyroodhouse
|15/21
|Flat
|5f
|Gd/sft
|7st 12lbs
|Joe Fanning
|21.81
|02/06/20
|Kempton Park
|4/12
|Flat
|6f
|Slow
|9st 5lbs
|Oisin Murphy
|3.44
|18/04/19
|Newmarket (Rowley)
|3/8
|Flat
|5f
|Good
|9st 5lbs
|Pat Cosgrave
|16.72
On Betting.Betfair – Betslip
You can bet without leaving Betting.Betfair with our on-site betslip for Exchange markets. You'll see the Exchange back and lay prices at the end of articles - simply login and place your bets as you would do on the main Exchange site.
Recommended bets
Streak Lightning - 19:55 Haydock
Zlatan - 16:20 Haydock
City Walk - 18:35 Bath
Want to know how these tips get on? You can find today's horse racing results on the Timeform website.
Hayd 18th Jul (1m2f Hcap)Show Hide
Saturday 18 July, 4.20pm
|Back
|Lay
|Harlow
|Love Explodes
|Potenza
|Sands Chorus
|Baryshnikov
|Queen Mia
|Red Derek
|Al Daiha
|Zlatan
|Star Archer
|Vivax
Bath 18th Jul (6f Hcap)Show Hide
Saturday 18 July, 6.35pm
|Back
|Lay
|City Walk
|Shoot To Kill
|Newyorkstateofmind
|Sir Oliver
|Heer We Go Again
|Vandad
|Charlemaine
|Port Winston
Hayd 18th Jul (1m Hcap)Show Hide
Saturday 18 July, 7.55pm
|Back
|Lay
|Al Erayg
|Alternative Fact
|Streak Lightning
|Cap Francais
|Club Wexford
|Qaysar
|Jahbath
|Youre Fired
|Hortzadar
|Chatez
|War Glory
|Greatest Journey
Unbeaten in two starts, well backed on both occasions, and the way he's gone clear on both occasions suggest he could be a really smart colt. A mark of 90 could well have let him in lightly.