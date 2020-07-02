Horse Racing Tips: Timeform's best three bets from Chepstow and Wolverhampton on Friday

Back

Queen Of Silca - 14:50 Chepstow

Queen Of Silca is proving herself to be most progressive all of a sudden, showing improved form to get off the mark at Chelsmford last month, before taking a big step forward to follow that up at Haydock eight days ago, comfortably seeing off one that looked well-in under a penalty. She carries a 6 lb penalty for that taking victory, but remains a filly firmly on the up and will take all the beating as she bids for the hat-trick.

Precious Plum - 20:00 Wolverhampton

Precious Plum ran her best race since her two-year-old days when opening her account for the season at Southwell in March, but she did have everything in her favour on that occasion, with the top two in the market racing away from the main action and getting too far back. She is up 4 lb for that win, which leaves her with an air of vulnerability, particularly as she hasn't been seen on the racecourse for 115 days.

Marina Grove - 18:30 Wolverhampton

£21.50 - Julie Camacho's profit to a £1 level stake with horses running after a break

Marina Grove showed little to work with in all three of her starts last season, but she remains with promise and her pedigree suggests she is capable of much better than what she has shown so far. She looks very much the sort to do better now tackling handicap company, and with Julie Camacho's record with horses after a break, this could be a good opportunity for her new inmate to belatedly show some promise and maybe even open her account.