To help personalise content, tailor your experience and help us improve our services, Betfair uses cookies. By navigating our site, you agree to allow us to use cookies, in accordance with our Cookie Policy and Privacy Policy.

La Liga Tips

PGA Tour Tips

Horse Racing Tips

Today's Racing Results

Today's Racecards

Premier League Tips

Horse Racing Tips: Timeform's best three bets from Chepstow and Wolverhampton on Friday

Racing at Wolverhampton
Timeform provide three best bets in the UK on Friday
Join today
View market
View the Betslip

Timeform pick out their best back, lay and stats-based bets from Chepstow and Wolverhampton on Friday...

"...a filly firmly on the up and will take all the beating as she bids for the hat-trick."

Timeform on Queen Of Silca

Back
Queen Of Silca - 14:50 Chepstow

Queen Of Silca is proving herself to be most progressive all of a sudden, showing improved form to get off the mark at Chelsmford last month, before taking a big step forward to follow that up at Haydock eight days ago, comfortably seeing off one that looked well-in under a penalty. She carries a 6 lb penalty for that taking victory, but remains a filly firmly on the up and will take all the beating as she bids for the hat-trick.

Lay
Precious Plum - 20:00 Wolverhampton

Precious Plum ran her best race since her two-year-old days when opening her account for the season at Southwell in March, but she did have everything in her favour on that occasion, with the top two in the market racing away from the main action and getting too far back. She is up 4 lb for that win, which leaves her with an air of vulnerability, particularly as she hasn't been seen on the racecourse for 115 days.

Smart Stat
Marina Grove - 18:30 Wolverhampton

£21.50 - Julie Camacho's profit to a £1 level stake with horses running after a break

Marina Grove showed little to work with in all three of her starts last season, but she remains with promise and her pedigree suggests she is capable of much better than what she has shown so far. She looks very much the sort to do better now tackling handicap company, and with Julie Camacho's record with horses after a break, this could be a good opportunity for her new inmate to belatedly show some promise and maybe even open her account.

On Betting.Betfair – Betslip

You can bet without leaving Betting.Betfair with our on-site betslip for Exchange markets. You'll see the Exchange back and lay prices at the end of articles - simply login and place your bets as you would do on the main Exchange site.

Recommended bets

Back - Queen Of Silca – 14:50 Chepstow
Lay - Precious Plum – 20:00 Wolverhampton
Smart Stat - Marina Grove – 18:30 Wolverhampton

Want to know how these tips get on? You can find today's horse racing results on the Timeform website.

Chep 3rd Jul (7f Hcap)

Show Hide

Friday 3 July, 2.50pm

Market rules

Back Lay
Queen Of Silca
Newton Jack
Kingmans Spirit
Barking Mad
Kashmirella
Fantom Force
Indyzeb
Kodiellen
Ruby Power
Fashion Free
Clog Na Fola
Alfies Watch
Were Reunited
Jim n Tomic
Up
Down

Bet slip

Close

Wolv 3rd Jul (6f Hcap)

Show Hide

Friday 3 July, 6.30pm

Market rules

Back Lay
Pull Harder Con
Sparkling Diamond
Comeatchoo
Heer I Am
Gmasha
Marina Grove
Rocketeer
Conker
Shauns Delight
Littlemissattitude
Up
Down

Bet slip

Close

Wolv 3rd Jul (5f Hcap)

Show Hide

Friday 3 July, 8.00pm

Market rules

Back Lay
Precious Plum
Camachess
Solar Park
Shepherds Purse
Slowmo
Dark Side Dream
Krystallite
John Joiner
Up
Down

Bet slip

Close

Get a Free £/€20 Exchange Bet

  • Join Now - Open your account today using promo code VAL225
  • Bet - Place a £/€20 Bet on the Exchange
  • Earn - £/€20 Back in cash if your bet loses
Bet Now

T&Cs apply.

TF Tips,

More Horse Racing Tips

Discover the latest articles

Read past articles