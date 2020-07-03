Horse Racing Tips: Timeform's best three bets from Chelmsford on Saturday

Back

Sunset Breeze - 16:35 Chelmsford

Sunset Breeze ran to a fair level on a couple of occasions last season, but has returned an entirely different prospect this term after being gelded, scoring impressively in six furlong handicaps at Newcastle and Newmarket since the restart. He remains with plenty of potential, and with his style of winning likely to keep him ahead of the assessor, he is taken to defy another rise in the weights and land the hat-trick.

Lay

Cliff Wind - 17:40 Chelmsford

Cliff Wind is no easy ride and needed kid gloves to get her to put her head in front near the line in a first-time hood at Wolverhampton last month. That was a modest race at best, with few, if any of the field having the potential to get to the next level despite their youthfulness, and up 3 lb for that narrow victory, doesn't appeal as an obvious type to follow up.

Smart Stat

Astro King - 20:10 Chelmsford

24% - Sir Michael Stoute's strike rate at Chelmsford since the start of the 2016 season

Astro King made plenty of appeal on paper on his debut at Wolverhampton last month and was strong in the betting, justifiably so as it turned out as he won in taking fashion, the way he asserted once the penny dropped most impressive. He is a highly-promising type open to a lot more improvement and this looks a good opportunity for him to extend his unbeaten record.