To help personalise content, tailor your experience and help us improve our services, Betfair uses cookies. By navigating our site, you agree to allow us to use cookies, in accordance with our Cookie Policy and Privacy Policy.

La Liga Tips

PGA Tour Tips

Horse Racing Tips

Today's Racing Results

Today's Racecards

Premier League Tips

Horse Racing Tips: Timeform's best three bets from Chelmsford on Saturday

Racing at Chelmsford
Timeform provide three best bets from Chelmsford on Saturday
Join today
View market
View the Betslip

Timeform pick out their best back, lay and stats-based bets from Chelmsford on Saturday...

"...a highly-promising type open to a lot more improvement..."

Timeform on Astro King

Back
Sunset Breeze - 16:35 Chelmsford

Sunset Breeze ran to a fair level on a couple of occasions last season, but has returned an entirely different prospect this term after being gelded, scoring impressively in six furlong handicaps at Newcastle and Newmarket since the restart. He remains with plenty of potential, and with his style of winning likely to keep him ahead of the assessor, he is taken to defy another rise in the weights and land the hat-trick.

Lay
Cliff Wind - 17:40 Chelmsford

Cliff Wind is no easy ride and needed kid gloves to get her to put her head in front near the line in a first-time hood at Wolverhampton last month. That was a modest race at best, with few, if any of the field having the potential to get to the next level despite their youthfulness, and up 3 lb for that narrow victory, doesn't appeal as an obvious type to follow up.

Smart Stat
Astro King - 20:10 Chelmsford

24% - Sir Michael Stoute's strike rate at Chelmsford since the start of the 2016 season

Astro King made plenty of appeal on paper on his debut at Wolverhampton last month and was strong in the betting, justifiably so as it turned out as he won in taking fashion, the way he asserted once the penny dropped most impressive. He is a highly-promising type open to a lot more improvement and this looks a good opportunity for him to extend his unbeaten record.

On Betting.Betfair – Betslip

You can bet without leaving Betting.Betfair with our on-site betslip for Exchange markets. You'll see the Exchange back and lay prices at the end of articles - simply login and place your bets as you would do on the main Exchange site.

Recommended bets

Back - Sunset Breeze – 16:35 Chelmsford
Lay - Cliff Wind – 17:40 Chelmsford
Smart Stat - Astro King – 20:10 Chelmsford

Want to know how these tips get on? You can find today's horse racing results on the Timeform website.

ChelmC 4th Jul (6f Hcap)

Show Hide

Saturday 4 July, 4.35pm

Market rules

Back Lay
Sunset Breeze
Intrepid Italian
Waddat
Minhaaj
Never Dark
Cobra Eye
Owney Madden
One Night Stand
Majestic Sands
Vandad
Up
Down

Bet slip

Close

ChelmC 4th Jul (7f Hcap)

Show Hide

Saturday 4 July, 5.40pm

Market rules

Back Lay
Cliff Wind
Queens Course
Kilig
Light Lily
Almqvist
Big City
Albert Edward
Grace And Virtue
Cesifire
Jack Ryan
Kings View
Mayson Mount
Pax Britannica
Radetsky
Robert Frost
Tyler Durden
Up
Down

Bet slip

Close

ChelmC 4th Jul (1m2f Nov Stks)

Show Hide

Saturday 4 July, 8.10pm

Market rules

Back Lay
Astro King
Cityzen Serg
Tenbury Wells
Eternal Prince
Shanghai Tong
Blue Eagle
Swell Swilly
Doubling Dice
Navajo Eagle
Speculation
Up
Down

Bet slip

Close

Get a Free £/€20 Exchange Bet

  • Join Now - Open your account today using promo code VAL225
  • Bet - Place a £/€20 Bet on the Exchange
  • Earn - £/€20 Back in cash if your bet loses
Bet Now

T&Cs apply.

TF Tips,

More Horse Racing Tips

Discover the latest articles

Read past articles