- Trainer: John Quinn
- Jockey: Jason Hart
- Age: 3
- Weight: 9st 6lbs
- OR: 64
Horse Racing Tips: Timeform's best three bets from Beverly on Friday
Timeform pick out their best back, lay and stats-based bets at Beverly on Friday...
"Handicaps are likely to prove much more her thing..."
Timeform on Frankenstella
Back
Frankenstella - 13:10 Beverly
Frankenstella made plenty of appeal on paper ahead of her debut, being a daughter of Frankel as well as a sister to the very smart stayer Master Of Reality, but she looked badly in need of the experience when sixth at Nottingham in November. Stepped up in trip, she showed a bit more when fourth at Wolverhampton after eight months off, and in truth, probably needed the run. Handicaps are likely to prove much more her thing, particularly given this extra distance, and with further improvement in the pipeline, she makes plenty of appeal on her debut in this code.
|Date
|Course/Class
|Pos
|Type
|Dist.
|Gng.
|HDGR
|WGT
|Jockey
|BSP
|02/07/20
|Wolverhampton
|4/9
|Flat
|1m 4f 51y
|Slow
|8st 11lbs
|Oisin Murphy
|7.48
|06/11/19
|Nottingham
|6/11
|Flat
|1m 75y
|Heavy
|9st 0lbs
|Jason Hart
|5.7
Lay
Dawn Breaking - 14:10 Beverly
Dawn Breaking made a winning return to turf after eight months off at Thirsk last month, but such was the quality of the race, he didn't really need to improve to get his head in front. The fact that the odds-on shot was able to control the race but still wasn't in good enough form to come out on top makes it an even weaker race then it seemed on paper. Dawn Breaker is not without a chance here, but more will surely be needed if he is to follow up from a 3 lb higher mark.
Improved fitted with blinkers last term, winning twice at up to 1m. Eased in weights and matched previous best to land 7f Thirsk handicap 25 days ago, driven out. Not taken lightly from handy draw.
|Date
|Course/Class
|Pos
|Type
|Dist.
|Gng.
|HDGR
|WGT
|Jockey
|BSP
|22/06/20
|Thirsk
|1/10
|Flat
|7f
|Good
|9st 2lbs
|Phil Dennis
|28
|18/10/19
|Newcastle
|6/14
|Flat
|7f 14y
|Slow
|9st 4lbs
|Phil Dennis
|15.51
|04/10/19
|Southwell
|10/14
|Flat
|1m 13y
|Fast
|B
|8st 11lbs
|Phil Dennis
|17.5
|29/08/19
|Carlisle
|4/13
|Flat
|7f 173y
|Good
|B
|9st 1lbs
|Phil Dennis
|5.86
|13/08/19
|Carlisle
|1/15
|Flat
|7f 173y
|Heavy
|B
|9st 8lbs
|Phil Dennis
|6.6
|07/08/19
|Pontefract
|1/9
|Flat
|1m 6y
|Good
|B
|8st 9lbs
|Phil Dennis
|8.82
|01/08/19
|Nottingham
|7/11
|Flat
|1m 75y
|Soft
|8st 7lbs
|Phil Dennis
|22.04
|05/07/19
|Beverley
|9/14
|Flat
|7f 96y
|Gd/frm
|9st 4lbs
|Phil Dennis
|38.23
|23/06/19
|Pontefract
|8/11
|Flat
|6f
|Good
|8st 10lbs
|Phil Dennis
|58.51
|30/10/18
|Catterick Bridge
|7/12
|Flat
|5f 212y
|Gd/sft
|9st 6lbs
|Phil Dennis
|7.3
|11/10/18
|Ayr
|7/14
|Flat
|7f 50y
|Heavy
|9st 3lbs
|Joe Fanning
|7.6
|20/09/18
|Pontefract
|9/12
|Flat
|6f
|Heavy
|0
|9st 0lbs
|Lewis Edmunds
|15.22
|30/08/18
|Carlisle
|6/8
|Flat
|5f 193y
|Gd/sft
|8st 5lbs
|Cam Hardie
|34.82
|19/08/18
|Pontefract
|5/9
|Flat
|6f
|Good
|8st 12lbs
|Lewis Edmunds
|13.85
|23/06/18
|Haydock Park
|9/9
|Flat
|7f 212y
|Gd/frm
|H
|8st 6lbs
|Rachel Richardson
|92.32
|30/05/18
|Ripon
|8/9
|Flat
|6f
|Good
|8st 9lbs
|Cam Hardie
|44.02
|28/04/18
|Ripon
|5/6
|Flat
|5f
|Soft
|8st 10lbs
|Harrison Shaw
|5.2
|11/11/17
|Doncaster
|8/11
|Flat
|6f 2y
|Gd/sft
|8st 10lbs
|Lewis Edmunds
|10.5
|23/10/17
|Pontefract
|1/11
|Flat
|6f
|Heavy
|9st 4lbs
|Lewis Edmunds
|5.92
|14/10/17
|York
|6/12
|Flat
|7f
|Good
|9st 8lbs
|Lewis Edmunds
|19.14
|28/09/17
|Pontefract
|1/8
|Flat
|6f
|Heavy
|8st 12lbs
|Lewis Edmunds
|6.75
Smart Stat
Stonific - 13:40 Beverly
24% - Daniel Tudhope's strike rate at Beverly
Stonific was a fairly useful winning hurdler and he shaped encouragingly when fifth in a Doncaster handicap earlier this month, keeping on without being knocked about. He is looking back in good form at present and is operating from 3 lb lower than his last winning mark on the Flat. This step up in trip looks a positive move, and with Daniel Tudhope's good strike rate at this venue, he is clearly one to be interested in.
Fairly useful over hurdles and shaped encouragingly when fifth of 17 in handicap at Doncaster (11.9f, good, 14/1) 12 days ago, never nearer. Significantly up in trip, and of interest.
|Date
|Course/Class
|Pos
|Type
|Dist.
|Gng.
|HDGR
|WGT
|Jockey
|BSP
|05/07/20
|Doncaster
|5/17
|Flat
|1m 3f 197y
|Good
|9st 5lbs
|Shane Gray
|19
|25/06/20
|Haydock Park
|4/5
|Flat
|1m 3f 175y
|Firm
|9st 5lbs
|Daniel Tudhope
|5.31
|29/02/20
|Doncaster
|1/8
|Hurdle
|2m 128y
|Heavy
|11st 10lbs
|Richard Johnson
|4.8
|07/02/20
|Bangor-On-Dee
|3/15
|Hurdle
|2m 145y
|Heavy
|12st 0lbs
|Sam Twiston-Davies
|14.5
|20/01/20
|Newcastle
|-/10
|Hurdle
|2m 46y
|Soft
|12st 1lbs
|Richard Johnson
|15.64
|26/12/19
|Sedgefield
|3/7
|Hurdle
|2m 178y
|Heavy
|11st 0lbs
|Sean Quinlan
|6.6
|15/12/19
|Southwell
|3/8
|Hurdle
|1m 7f 153y
|Heavy
|10st 12lbs
|Richard Johnson
|8.2
|26/11/19
|Sedgefield
|2/7
|Hurdle
|2m 178y
|Heavy
|10st 12lbs
|Richard Johnson
|18
|14/10/19
|Musselburgh
|4/6
|Flat
|1m 4f 104y
|Heavy
|V
|10st 0lbs
|David Nolan
|9.61
|05/10/19
|Redcar
|6/13
|Flat
|1m 2f 1y
|Soft
|9st 13lbs
|David Nolan
|18.5
|23/09/19
|Hamilton Park
|5/9
|Flat
|1m 4f 15y
|Gd/sft
|9st 11lbs
|David Nolan
|9.2
|07/09/19
|Thirsk
|4/11
|Flat
|1m 4f 8y
|Good
|9st 6lbs
|David Nolan
|25
|14/08/19
|Beverley
|5/9
|Flat
|1m 1f 207y
|Good
|9st 11lbs
|David Nolan
|18
|13/04/19
|Thirsk
|5/9
|Flat
|1m 4f 8y
|Good
|9st 1lbs
|David Nolan
|11.59
|31/03/19
|Doncaster
|1/12
|Flat
|1m 2f 43y
|Gd/frm
|9st 1lbs
|Daniel Tudhope
|18.9
|22/10/18
|Pontefract
|11/17
|Flat
|1m 2f 5y
|Soft
|0
|9st 3lbs
|David Nolan
|130
|26/09/18
|Redcar
|12/14
|Flat
|1m 2f 1y
|Good
|9st 10lbs
|Daniel Tudhope
|10.76
|08/09/18
|Thirsk
|6/16
|Flat
|1m 4f 8y
|Soft
|9st 8lbs
|Mr P. J. Vaughan
|19.72
|31/08/18
|Hamilton Park
|13/15
|Flat
|1m 4f 15y
|Gd/sft
|9st 5lbs
|Daniel Tudhope
|34
|13/08/18
|Ayr
|6/11
|Flat
|1m 2f
|Gd/sft
|9st 5lbs
|David Nolan
|16.98
|19/07/18
|Doncaster
|2/6
|Flat
|1m 2f 43y
|Good
|9st 5lbs
|Daniel Tudhope
|5.58
On Betting.Betfair – Betslip
You can bet without leaving Betting.Betfair with our on-site betslip for Exchange markets. You'll see the Exchange back and lay prices at the end of articles - simply login and place your bets as you would do on the main Exchange site.
Recommended bets
Back - Frankenstella – 13:10 Beverly
Lay - Dawn Breaking – 14:10 Beverly
Smart Stat - Stonific – 13:40 Beverly
Want to know how these tips get on? You can find today's horse racing results on the Timeform website.
Bev 17th Jul (2m Mdn Hcap)Show Hide
Friday 17 July, 1.10pm
|Back
|Lay
|Boulevard Beauty
|Single
|Warranty
|Frankenstella
|Opine
|Romans Empress
|Cheshire
|Bouncing Bobby
|Mick
Bev 17th Jul (2m Hcap)Show Hide
Friday 17 July, 1.40pm
|Back
|Lay
|Anyonecanhaveitall
|Lady Scatterley
|Stonific
|Dance To Paris
|Northwest Frontier
Bev 17th Jul (7f Hcap)Show Hide
Friday 17 July, 2.10pm
|Back
|Lay
|How Bizarre
|Dawn Breaking
|Placebo Effect
|Serenading
|Kentuckyconnection
|Kayewhykelly
|Foad
|Internationaltiger
|Red Treble
|Cool Spirit
|Brazen Point
Twice-raced maiden. Fourth of 9 in maiden at Wolverhampton (12.2f, 5/1) 15 days ago. Significantly up in trip. Blinkers on 1st time. Makes handicap debut. Open to improvement.