Horse Racing Tips: Timeform's best three bets from Beverly on Friday

Flat racing
There is Flat racing from Beverly on Friday
Timeform pick out their best back, lay and stats-based bets at Beverly on Friday...

"Handicaps are likely to prove much more her thing..."

Timeform on Frankenstella

Back
Frankenstella - 13:10 Beverly

Frankenstella made plenty of appeal on paper ahead of her debut, being a daughter of Frankel as well as a sister to the very smart stayer Master Of Reality, but she looked badly in need of the experience when sixth at Nottingham in November. Stepped up in trip, she showed a bit more when fourth at Wolverhampton after eight months off, and in truth, probably needed the run. Handicaps are likely to prove much more her thing, particularly given this extra distance, and with further improvement in the pipeline, she makes plenty of appeal on her debut in this code.

Twice-raced maiden. Fourth of 9 in maiden at Wolverhampton (12.2f, 5/1) 15 days ago. Significantly up in trip. Blinkers on 1st time. Makes handicap debut. Open to improvement.

Date Course/Class Pos Type Dist. Gng. HDGR WGT Jockey BSP
02/07/20 Wolverhampton 4/9 Flat 1m 4f 51y Slow 8st 11lbs Oisin Murphy 7.48
06/11/19 Nottingham 6/11 Flat 1m 75y Heavy 9st 0lbs Jason Hart 5.7

Lay
Dawn Breaking - 14:10 Beverly

Dawn Breaking made a winning return to turf after eight months off at Thirsk last month, but such was the quality of the race, he didn't really need to improve to get his head in front. The fact that the odds-on shot was able to control the race but still wasn't in good enough form to come out on top makes it an even weaker race then it seemed on paper. Dawn Breaker is not without a chance here, but more will surely be needed if he is to follow up from a 3 lb higher mark.

Improved fitted with blinkers last term, winning twice at up to 1m. Eased in weights and matched previous best to land 7f Thirsk handicap 25 days ago, driven out. Not taken lightly from handy draw.

Date Course/Class Pos Type Dist. Gng. HDGR WGT Jockey BSP
22/06/20 Thirsk 1/10 Flat 7f Good 9st 2lbs Phil Dennis 28
18/10/19 Newcastle 6/14 Flat 7f 14y Slow 9st 4lbs Phil Dennis 15.51
04/10/19 Southwell 10/14 Flat 1m 13y Fast B 8st 11lbs Phil Dennis 17.5
29/08/19 Carlisle 4/13 Flat 7f 173y Good B 9st 1lbs Phil Dennis 5.86
13/08/19 Carlisle 1/15 Flat 7f 173y Heavy B 9st 8lbs Phil Dennis 6.6
07/08/19 Pontefract 1/9 Flat 1m 6y Good B 8st 9lbs Phil Dennis 8.82
01/08/19 Nottingham 7/11 Flat 1m 75y Soft 8st 7lbs Phil Dennis 22.04
05/07/19 Beverley 9/14 Flat 7f 96y Gd/frm 9st 4lbs Phil Dennis 38.23
23/06/19 Pontefract 8/11 Flat 6f Good 8st 10lbs Phil Dennis 58.51
30/10/18 Catterick Bridge 7/12 Flat 5f 212y Gd/sft 9st 6lbs Phil Dennis 7.3
11/10/18 Ayr 7/14 Flat 7f 50y Heavy 9st 3lbs Joe Fanning 7.6
20/09/18 Pontefract 9/12 Flat 6f Heavy 0 9st 0lbs Lewis Edmunds 15.22
30/08/18 Carlisle 6/8 Flat 5f 193y Gd/sft 8st 5lbs Cam Hardie 34.82
19/08/18 Pontefract 5/9 Flat 6f Good 8st 12lbs Lewis Edmunds 13.85
23/06/18 Haydock Park 9/9 Flat 7f 212y Gd/frm H 8st 6lbs Rachel Richardson 92.32
30/05/18 Ripon 8/9 Flat 6f Good 8st 9lbs Cam Hardie 44.02
28/04/18 Ripon 5/6 Flat 5f Soft 8st 10lbs Harrison Shaw 5.2
11/11/17 Doncaster 8/11 Flat 6f 2y Gd/sft 8st 10lbs Lewis Edmunds 10.5
23/10/17 Pontefract 1/11 Flat 6f Heavy 9st 4lbs Lewis Edmunds 5.92
14/10/17 York 6/12 Flat 7f Good 9st 8lbs Lewis Edmunds 19.14
28/09/17 Pontefract 1/8 Flat 6f Heavy 8st 12lbs Lewis Edmunds 6.75

Smart Stat
Stonific - 13:40 Beverly

24% - Daniel Tudhope's strike rate at Beverly

Stonific was a fairly useful winning hurdler and he shaped encouragingly when fifth in a Doncaster handicap earlier this month, keeping on without being knocked about. He is looking back in good form at present and is operating from 3 lb lower than his last winning mark on the Flat. This step up in trip looks a positive move, and with Daniel Tudhope's good strike rate at this venue, he is clearly one to be interested in.

Fairly useful over hurdles and shaped encouragingly when fifth of 17 in handicap at Doncaster (11.9f, good, 14/1) 12 days ago, never nearer. Significantly up in trip, and of interest.

Date Course/Class Pos Type Dist. Gng. HDGR WGT Jockey BSP
05/07/20 Doncaster 5/17 Flat 1m 3f 197y Good 9st 5lbs Shane Gray 19
25/06/20 Haydock Park 4/5 Flat 1m 3f 175y Firm 9st 5lbs Daniel Tudhope 5.31
29/02/20 Doncaster 1/8 Hurdle 2m 128y Heavy 11st 10lbs Richard Johnson 4.8
07/02/20 Bangor-On-Dee 3/15 Hurdle 2m 145y Heavy 12st 0lbs Sam Twiston-Davies 14.5
20/01/20 Newcastle -/10 Hurdle 2m 46y Soft 12st 1lbs Richard Johnson 15.64
26/12/19 Sedgefield 3/7 Hurdle 2m 178y Heavy 11st 0lbs Sean Quinlan 6.6
15/12/19 Southwell 3/8 Hurdle 1m 7f 153y Heavy 10st 12lbs Richard Johnson 8.2
26/11/19 Sedgefield 2/7 Hurdle 2m 178y Heavy 10st 12lbs Richard Johnson 18
14/10/19 Musselburgh 4/6 Flat 1m 4f 104y Heavy V 10st 0lbs David Nolan 9.61
05/10/19 Redcar 6/13 Flat 1m 2f 1y Soft 9st 13lbs David Nolan 18.5
23/09/19 Hamilton Park 5/9 Flat 1m 4f 15y Gd/sft 9st 11lbs David Nolan 9.2
07/09/19 Thirsk 4/11 Flat 1m 4f 8y Good 9st 6lbs David Nolan 25
14/08/19 Beverley 5/9 Flat 1m 1f 207y Good 9st 11lbs David Nolan 18
13/04/19 Thirsk 5/9 Flat 1m 4f 8y Good 9st 1lbs David Nolan 11.59
31/03/19 Doncaster 1/12 Flat 1m 2f 43y Gd/frm 9st 1lbs Daniel Tudhope 18.9
22/10/18 Pontefract 11/17 Flat 1m 2f 5y Soft 0 9st 3lbs David Nolan 130
26/09/18 Redcar 12/14 Flat 1m 2f 1y Good 9st 10lbs Daniel Tudhope 10.76
08/09/18 Thirsk 6/16 Flat 1m 4f 8y Soft 9st 8lbs Mr P. J. Vaughan 19.72
31/08/18 Hamilton Park 13/15 Flat 1m 4f 15y Gd/sft 9st 5lbs Daniel Tudhope 34
13/08/18 Ayr 6/11 Flat 1m 2f Gd/sft 9st 5lbs David Nolan 16.98
19/07/18 Doncaster 2/6 Flat 1m 2f 43y Good 9st 5lbs Daniel Tudhope 5.58

Want to know how these tips get on? You can find today's horse racing results on the Timeform website.

