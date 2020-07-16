Horse Racing Tips: Timeform's best three bets from Beverly on Friday

Back

Frankenstella - 13:10 Beverly

Frankenstella made plenty of appeal on paper ahead of her debut, being a daughter of Frankel as well as a sister to the very smart stayer Master Of Reality, but she looked badly in need of the experience when sixth at Nottingham in November. Stepped up in trip, she showed a bit more when fourth at Wolverhampton after eight months off, and in truth, probably needed the run. Handicaps are likely to prove much more her thing, particularly given this extra distance, and with further improvement in the pipeline, she makes plenty of appeal on her debut in this code.

No. 3 (5) Frankenstella (Ire) SBK 5/1 EXC 5.8 Trainer: John Quinn

Jockey: Jason Hart

Age: 3

Weight: 9st 6lbs

OR: 64 Form: 6-4

Scroll for more info Date Course/Class Pos Type Dist. Gng. HDGR WGT Jockey BSP 02/07/20 Wolverhampton 4/9 Flat 1m 4f 51y Slow 8st 11lbs Oisin Murphy 7.48 06/11/19 Nottingham 6/11 Flat 1m 75y Heavy 9st 0lbs Jason Hart 5.7

Dawn Breaking - 14:10 Beverly

Dawn Breaking made a winning return to turf after eight months off at Thirsk last month, but such was the quality of the race, he didn't really need to improve to get his head in front. The fact that the odds-on shot was able to control the race but still wasn't in good enough form to come out on top makes it an even weaker race then it seemed on paper. Dawn Breaker is not without a chance here, but more will surely be needed if he is to follow up from a 3 lb higher mark.

No. 8 (2) Dawn Breaking SBK 5/1 EXC 5.7 Trainer: Richard Whitaker

Jockey: Phil Dennis

Age: 5

Weight: 9st 4lbs

OR: 60 Form: 9711406-1

Scroll for more info Date Course/Class Pos Type Dist. Gng. HDGR WGT Jockey BSP 22/06/20 Thirsk 1/10 Flat 7f Good 9st 2lbs Phil Dennis 28 18/10/19 Newcastle 6/14 Flat 7f 14y Slow 9st 4lbs Phil Dennis 15.51 04/10/19 Southwell 10/14 Flat 1m 13y Fast B 8st 11lbs Phil Dennis 17.5 29/08/19 Carlisle 4/13 Flat 7f 173y Good B 9st 1lbs Phil Dennis 5.86 13/08/19 Carlisle 1/15 Flat 7f 173y Heavy B 9st 8lbs Phil Dennis 6.6 07/08/19 Pontefract 1/9 Flat 1m 6y Good B 8st 9lbs Phil Dennis 8.82 01/08/19 Nottingham 7/11 Flat 1m 75y Soft 8st 7lbs Phil Dennis 22.04 05/07/19 Beverley 9/14 Flat 7f 96y Gd/frm 9st 4lbs Phil Dennis 38.23 23/06/19 Pontefract 8/11 Flat 6f Good 8st 10lbs Phil Dennis 58.51 30/10/18 Catterick Bridge 7/12 Flat 5f 212y Gd/sft 9st 6lbs Phil Dennis 7.3 11/10/18 Ayr 7/14 Flat 7f 50y Heavy 9st 3lbs Joe Fanning 7.6 20/09/18 Pontefract 9/12 Flat 6f Heavy 0 9st 0lbs Lewis Edmunds 15.22 30/08/18 Carlisle 6/8 Flat 5f 193y Gd/sft 8st 5lbs Cam Hardie 34.82 19/08/18 Pontefract 5/9 Flat 6f Good 8st 12lbs Lewis Edmunds 13.85 23/06/18 Haydock Park 9/9 Flat 7f 212y Gd/frm H 8st 6lbs Rachel Richardson 92.32 30/05/18 Ripon 8/9 Flat 6f Good 8st 9lbs Cam Hardie 44.02 28/04/18 Ripon 5/6 Flat 5f Soft 8st 10lbs Harrison Shaw 5.2 11/11/17 Doncaster 8/11 Flat 6f 2y Gd/sft 8st 10lbs Lewis Edmunds 10.5 23/10/17 Pontefract 1/11 Flat 6f Heavy 9st 4lbs Lewis Edmunds 5.92 14/10/17 York 6/12 Flat 7f Good 9st 8lbs Lewis Edmunds 19.14 28/09/17 Pontefract 1/8 Flat 6f Heavy 8st 12lbs Lewis Edmunds 6.75

Smart Stat

Stonific - 13:40 Beverly

24% - Daniel Tudhope's strike rate at Beverly

Stonific was a fairly useful winning hurdler and he shaped encouragingly when fifth in a Doncaster handicap earlier this month, keeping on without being knocked about. He is looking back in good form at present and is operating from 3 lb lower than his last winning mark on the Flat. This step up in trip looks a positive move, and with Daniel Tudhope's good strike rate at this venue, he is clearly one to be interested in.

No. 4 (5) Stonific (Ire) SBK 15/8 EXC 3.5 Trainer: David O'Meara

Jockey: Daniel Tudhope

Age: 7

Weight: 8st 12lbs

OR: 76 Form: 554564-45