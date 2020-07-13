Horse Racing Tips: Timeform's best three bets from Bath on Tuesday

Back

Cappananty Con - 13:05 Bath

Cappananty Con was a winning selection in this column earlier this month and will remain of interest from a 5 lb higher mark. He shaped well on debut for this yard at Lingfield last month, and took advantage of a much lower turf mark when winning over five furlongs at this course last time, confidently handled by this 7 lb claimer. The slightly longer trip isn't a problem and he will continue to give a good account.

Lay

Rideson - 14:05 Bath

Rideson sets the standard here, and will likely be a warm order, but she has a habit of finishing second, so could be worth taking on with Sun Tide. She is well related - half-sister to high-class winner Midday - and shaped with plenty of promise when finishing second at Kempton on debut last month, leaving the impression that she will take a big step forward for that initial experience. That form looks solid and Sun Tide is fancied to make the requisite improvement to open her account.

Smart Stat

Bluebell Time - 12:00 Bath

£49.84#Malcolm Saunders's profit to a £1 level stake when having one runner at a Flat meeting

Bluebell Time made a winning return to action in a five-furlong maiden at Chepstow last month, and ran respectably when sent off favourite for a handicap over the same course and distance last time. She wasn't in the same form as on her reappearance, but she still looks fairly treated on the pick of her form, and should have more races in her.



