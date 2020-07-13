To help personalise content, tailor your experience and help us improve our services, Betfair uses cookies. By navigating our site, you agree to allow us to use cookies, in accordance with our Cookie Policy and Privacy Policy.

Horse Racing Tips: Timeform's best three bets from Bath on Tuesday

There is Flat racing from Bath on Tuesday
Timeform pick out their best back, lay and stats-based bets at Bath on Tuesday...

"...is fancied to make the requisite improvement to open her account..."

Timeform on Sun Tide

Cappananty Con - 13:05 Bath

Cappananty Con was a winning selection in this column earlier this month and will remain of interest from a 5 lb higher mark. He shaped well on debut for this yard at Lingfield last month, and took advantage of a much lower turf mark when winning over five furlongs at this course last time, confidently handled by this 7 lb claimer. The slightly longer trip isn't a problem and he will continue to give a good account.

Rideson - 14:05 Bath

Rideson sets the standard here, and will likely be a warm order, but she has a habit of finishing second, so could be worth taking on with Sun Tide. She is well related - half-sister to high-class winner Midday - and shaped with plenty of promise when finishing second at Kempton on debut last month, leaving the impression that she will take a big step forward for that initial experience. That form looks solid and Sun Tide is fancied to make the requisite improvement to open her account.

Bluebell Time - 12:00 Bath

£49.84#Malcolm Saunders's profit to a £1 level stake when having one runner at a Flat meeting

Bluebell Time made a winning return to action in a five-furlong maiden at Chepstow last month, and ran respectably when sent off favourite for a handicap over the same course and distance last time. She wasn't in the same form as on her reappearance, but she still looks fairly treated on the pick of her form, and should have more races in her.


Back Cappananty Con – 13:05 Bath
Lay Rideson - 14:05 Bath
Smart Stat Bluebell Time - 12:00 Bath

Want to know how these tips get on? You can find today's horse racing results on the Timeform website.

Bath 14th Jul (5f Hcap)

Tuesday 14 July, 12.00pm

Indian Sounds
Spurofthemoment
Giovanni Tiepolo
Autumn Trail
Bezzas Lad
Lady Fanditha
Zulu Zander
Bluebell Time
Chasanda
Able Kane
Bath 14th Jul (6f Hcap)

Tuesday 14 July, 1.05pm

Cappananty Con
Gherkin
Kingmans Spirit
Lethal Blast
Numinous
Vincenzo Coccotti
Leo Minor
A Go Go
Port Noir
Come On Girl
Sugar Plum Fairy
Peggotty
Tomahawk Ridge
Bath 14th Jul (1m Mdn Stks)

Tuesday 14 July, 2.05pm

Sun Tide
Rideson
Magical Dragon
Tippler
Mahanakhon Power
Tawtheef
Afro Blue
Ilalliqa
Captain Claret
Attracted
Albatross Reach
Mr Zee
Num Num
