Horse Racing Tips: Timeform's best bets from Sandown on Thursday

Racing at Sandown
Timeform identify the best bets at Sandown on Thursday
Timeform pick out their best back, lay and stats-based bets at Sandown on Thursday...

"...still on a good mark and is of plenty of interest now stepped up in trip..."

Timeform on Indigo Lake

Back
Indigo Lake - 19:00 Sandown

Indigo Lake showed improved form on the back of a gelding operation when opening his account at Doncaster on his handicap debut in June, and that form looks pretty solid (the second home came out and beat a subsequent listed winner next time out). His attitude held him back when second at Haydock last month, hanging fire when asked for his effort initially, but he is still on a good mark and is of plenty of interest now stepped up in trip, particularly if Robert Havlin can iron out some of his quirks.

Improved form on the back of a gelding operation when opening account on handicap debut at Doncaster in June (11.9f). Still looked a bit awkward when close second at Haydock since. Still interesting.

Date Course/Class Pos Type Dist. Gng. HDGR WGT Jockey BSP
24/06/20 Haydock Park 2/7 Flat 1m 3f 175y Gd/frm 0 9st 0lbs Robert Havlin 5.1
13/06/20 Doncaster 1/5 Flat 1m 3f 197y Good 0 9st 5lbs Kieran O'Neill 11
08/02/20 Wolverhampton 3/6 Flat 1m 4f 51y Std/slow 0 9st 5lbs Robert Havlin 5.5
28/12/19 Lingfield Park 5/13 Flat 1m 2f Std 9st 5lbs Robert Havlin 6.7
05/12/19 Kempton Park 5/12 Flat 1m Std 9st 5lbs Robert Havlin 3.75

Lay
Dedras - 17:25 Sandown

Dedras showed fairly useful form without opening his account in two attempts in France, and he was well backed on his first outing for Owen Burrows at Haydock earlier this month. He failed to justify that support however, still looking immature and unable to take advantage of what appeared to be a good opportunity for him to get off the mark. He could come on for that run and reach the level he showed for John Hammond at Chantilly, but he does look susceptible to some well-bred sorts here, namely American Entente and Shouldering, who both showed plenty to work with on their respective debuts.

Fair ex-French gelding. Evens, first run since leaving John Hammond when fair second of 8 in novice at Haydock (7f, good to soft) 20 days ago. Claims.

Date Course/Class Pos Type Dist. Gng. HDGR WGT Jockey BSP
03/07/20 Haydock Park 2/8 Flat 6f 212y Gd/sft 9st 5lbs Dane O'Neill 2.08
12/11/19 Chantilly 2/13 Flat 5f 212y Heavy 9st 2lbs Ronan Thomas -
15/10/19 Chantilly 4/9 Flat 5f 212y Gd/sft 9st 2lbs Ronan Thomas -

Smart Stat
Third Kingdom - 16:55 Sandown

2 - John Gosden's number of winners in past 5 runnings

Third Kingdom was strong in the betting on debut at Newcastle last month, and duly offered something to work on for all that he was held back by inexperience. Slowly into stride, John Gosden's charge made his effort soon after halfway but proved no match for a professional Mark Johnston inmate and a subsequent winner, though he did run on well despite not being knocked about. There is better to come from him and Gosden has trained the winner of this race in two of the last five years, so expect him to be bang there.

Make Believe colt. Dam US 2-y-o Grade 1 8.5f winner. Third of 8 in maiden (6/4) at Newcastle (6f) on debut 47 days ago, not knocked about. Sets a fair standard and may well do better.

Date Course/Class Pos Type Dist. Gng. HDGR WGT Jockey BSP
06/06/20 Newcastle 3/8 Flat 6f Slow 9st 5lbs Robert Havlin 2.78

