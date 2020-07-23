- Trainer: Jonjo O'Neill
- Jockey: Jonjo O'Neill Jr.
- Age: 6
- Weight: 10st 12lbs
- OR: -
Horse Racing Tips: Timeform's best bets from Newton Abbot on Friday
Timeform pick out their best back, lay and stats-based bets at Newton Abbot on Friday...
"...very much caught the eye when fourth on his return to action..."
Timeform on Tidal Watch
Back
Tidal Watch - 19:05 Newton Abbot
Tidal Watch quickly made up into a useful chaser last season, particularly when having the race all but sewn up before departing late on over this course and distance last year, and though he is yet to get off the mark over fences, he very much caught the eye when fourth on his return to action at Southwell at the beginning of the month, finishing with running left despite not being knocked about. He is well up to winning off this sort of mark and will likely take all the beating with a run now under his belt.
|Date
|Course/Class
|Pos
|Type
|Dist.
|Gng.
|HDGR
|WGT
|Jockey
|BSP
|01/07/20
|Southwell
|4/12
|Chase
|1m 7f 182y
|Good
|11st 10lbs
|Jonjo O'Neill Jr.
|20
|20/10/19
|Kempton Park
|4/6
|Chase
|2m 2f
|Good
|11st 7lbs
|Jonjo O'Neill Jr.
|3.4
|18/09/19
|Kelso
|2/8
|Chase
|2m 1f 14y
|Good
|12st 0lbs
|Jonjo O'Neill Jr.
|7.4
|31/08/19
|Newton Abbot
|-/5
|Chase
|2m 75y
|Good
|11st 12lbs
|Richie McLernon
|7.4
|20/07/19
|Market Rasen
|3/8
|Chase
|2m 5f 89y
|Gd/sft
|11st 8lbs
|Jonjo O'Neill Jr.
|15.5
|26/06/19
|Bath
|6/12
|Flat
|1m 5f 11y
|Gd/frm
|9st 10lbs
|Liam Keniry
|14.56
|18/05/19
|Bangor-On-Dee
|3/9
|Hurdle
|2m 145y
|Good
|12st 0lbs
|Jonjo O'Neill Jr.
|2.79
|13/05/19
|Kempton Park
|1/8
|Hurdle
|2m
|Gd/frm
|11st 7lbs
|Jonjo O'Neill Jr.
|3.11
|25/04/19
|Kempton Park
|1/5
|Hurdle
|2m
|Gd/frm
|11st 7lbs
|Jonjo O'Neill Jr.
|2.62
|07/01/19
|Wolverhampton
|3/6
|Flat
|1m 5f 219y
|Std
|0
|9st 9lbs
|Fran Berry
|4.25
|19/12/18
|Lingfield Park
|4/11
|Flat
|1m 7f 169y
|Std/slow
|9st 12lbs
|Fran Berry
|3.68
|12/11/18
|Kempton Park
|4/12
|Hurdle
|2m
|Good
|11st 10lbs
|Jonjo O'Neill Jr.
|4.6
|02/11/18
|Kempton Park
|2/13
|Flat
|1m 3f 219y
|Std/slow
|9st 7lbs
|Fran Berry
|9.15
|26/07/18
|Worcester
|4/15
|Hurdle
|2m 4f
|Good
|11st 11lbs
|James Bowen
|2.02
|22/07/18
|Newton Abbot
|1/8
|Hurdle
|2m 167y
|Good
|11st 10lbs
|James Bowen
|1.61
|18/07/18
|Uttoxeter
|1/12
|Hurdle
|1m 7f 168y
|Good
|11st 12lbs
|James Bowen
|2.8
|15/07/18
|Stratford-On-Avon
|1/8
|Hurdle
|2m 2f 148y
|Gd/frm
|11st 9lbs
|James Bowen
|2.52
|12/06/18
|Southwell
|3/12
|Hurdle
|1m 7f 153y
|Good
|11st 5lbs
|Aidan Coleman
|3.56
|12/05/18
|Thirsk
|6/13
|Flat
|1m 4f 8y
|Gd/sft
|9st 2lbs
|Dougie Costello
|8.77
|07/04/18
|Wolverhampton
|2/9
|Flat
|1m 4f 51y
|Std
|9st 4lbs
|Fran Berry
|7.96
|17/03/18
|Wolverhampton
|2/10
|Flat
|1m 4f 51y
|Std/slow
|9st 6lbs
|Fran Berry
|8.39
Lay
Chill In The Wood - 18:05 Newton Abbot
Chill In The Wood capitalised on her lower hurdles mark to bolt up at Stratford on her return to action earlier this month, travelling fluently and staying on well to run out a surprise winner. She is up 10 lb for that victory however, and is not certain to be in the same form, so she is probably best passed up for a trainer who, for all that it is from a small sample size, has just a 4% strike rate with his runners this season.
Made an emphatic return to hurdling when bolting up at 22/1 at Stratford recently but up 10 lb and not certain to be in the same form.
|Date
|Course/Class
|Pos
|Type
|Dist.
|Gng.
|HDGR
|WGT
|Jockey
|BSP
|08/07/20
|Stratford-On-Avon
|1/8
|Hurdle
|3m 2f 83y
|Gd/sft
|11st 4lbs
|Harry Bannister
|30
|15/10/19
|Huntingdon
|4/11
|Chase
|2m 7f 129y
|Good
|11st 9lbs
|Mark Grant
|11
|22/09/19
|Plumpton
|1/7
|Chase
|3m 1f 152y
|Gd/frm
|11st 2lbs
|Mark Grant
|21
|28/11/18
|Hereford
|5/10
|Chase
|3m 1f 44y
|Soft
|11st 2lbs
|Mark Grant
|18.56
|19/11/18
|Hereford
|5/6
|Chase
|3m 1f 44y
|Good
|11st 8lbs
|Alan Doyle
|24.84
|24/10/18
|Fontwell Park
|3/6
|Chase
|3m 1f 210y
|Gd/frm
|11st 12lbs
|Alan Doyle
|7
|13/10/18
|Chepstow
|-/9
|Chase
|2m 7f 131y
|Gd/sft
|11st 2lbs
|Mark Grant
|13
|10/09/18
|Newton Abbot
|3/13
|Chase
|3m 1f 170y
|Good
|11st 7lbs
|Alan Doyle
|20
|16/06/18
|Fontwell Park
|2/10
|Chase
|3m 1f 210y
|Good
|10st 13lbs
|Harry Bannister
|14.89
|31/05/18
|Ffos Las
|8/11
|Chase
|2m 7f 177y
|Good
|11st 6lbs
|Mark Grant
|20.57
|09/05/18
|Fontwell Park
|2/5
|Chase
|3m 1f 210y
|Good
|11st 1lbs
|Mark Grant
|4.9
|24/04/18
|Huntingdon
|1/10
|Chase
|2m 7f 129y
|Gd/sft
|10st 12lbs
|Mark Grant
|31.88
|26/02/18
|Plumpton
|-/4
|Chase
|2m 3f 164y
|Gd/sft
|10st 5lbs
|Mark Grant
|50.39
|02/04/15
|Taunton
|6/7
|Hurdle
|3m 110y
|Good
|0
|11st 12lbs
|Ben Ffrench Davis
|20.41
|11/03/15
|Huntingdon
|3/10
|Hurdle
|2m 5f 110y
|Good
|0
|11st 4lbs
|Ben Ffrench Davis
|134.65
|23/02/15
|Plumpton
|6/6
|Hurdle
|2m 5f
|Heavy
|11st 11lbs
|Ben Ffrench Davis
|40
|12/02/15
|Fontwell Park
|5/9
|Hurdle
|2m 2f 110y
|Soft
|10st 9lbs
|Ben Ffrench Davis
|369.54
|29/01/15
|Wincanton
|7/13
|Hurdle
|2m 6f
|Heavy
|11st 0lbs
|Ben Ffrench Davis
|400
|12/05/14
|Towcester
|5/14
|Hurdle
|2m 5f
|Good
|11st 0lbs
|Mark Grant
|750
|23/04/14
|Taunton
|9/12
|Bumper
|2m 1f
|Gd/sft
|11st 2lbs
|Ben Ffrench Davis
|61.9
|25/03/14
|Fontwell Park
|4/8
|Bumper
|2m 2f 110y
|Soft
|10st 11lbs
|Ben Ffrench Davis
|98.59
Smart Stat
Soldier Of Love - 19:35 Newton Abbot
£47.54 - Paul Nicholls's profit to a £1 level stake with chasers running in first time headgear
Soldier Of Love had undergone a breathing operation since his chase debut back in October, and he went like a different horse at Kempton on his reappearance in March, looking the most likely winner when departing in rather luckless fashion at the final fence. He stepped up on that performance when getting off the mark over fences at Bangor earlier this month, deserving extra credit for making a winning return after four months off. He remains open to further improvement and holds solid claims of going in again under a penalty.
Fair hurdles winner who has looked much improved over fences on the back of wind surgery, getting on top close home at Bangor (3m) recently. Open to further improvement and shortlisted under a penalty
|Date
|Course/Class
|Pos
|Type
|Dist.
|Gng.
|HDGR
|WGT
|Jockey
|BSP
|12/07/20
|Bangor-On-Dee
|1/5
|Chase
|3m 5y
|Good
|0
|11st 11lbs
|Harry Cobden
|3.1
|14/03/20
|Kempton Park
|-/10
|Chase
|3m
|Gd/sft
|0
|11st 9lbs
|Harry Cobden
|5.41
|27/10/19
|Wincanton
|5/9
|Chase
|2m 4f 35y
|Gd/sft
|0
|11st 5lbs
|Harry Cobden
|5.1
|28/02/19
|Taunton
|1/9
|Hurdle
|2m 7f 198y
|Gd/sft
|0
|11st 7lbs
|Paddy Brennan
|6.4
|09/01/19
|Taunton
|2/5
|Hurdle
|2m 3f 1y
|Good
|11st 4lbs
|Noel Fehily
|4.46
|06/12/18
|Market Rasen
|3/6
|Hurdle
|2m 2f 140y
|Soft
|10st 12lbs
|Paddy Brennan
|4.88
|11/10/18
|Bangor-On-Dee
|3/6
|Hurdle
|2m 145y
|Good
|11st 0lbs
|Noel Fehily
|17.56
|17/03/18
|Kempton Park
|7/11
|Bumper
|2m
|Soft
|11st 3lbs
|Paddy Brennan
|5.37
|04/11/17
|Ascot
|2/6
|Bumper
|1m 7f 152y
|Good
|11st 0lbs
|Denis O'Regan
|7.6
