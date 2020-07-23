Horse Racing Tips: Timeform's best bets from Newton Abbot on Friday

Back

Tidal Watch - 19:05 Newton Abbot

Tidal Watch quickly made up into a useful chaser last season, particularly when having the race all but sewn up before departing late on over this course and distance last year, and though he is yet to get off the mark over fences, he very much caught the eye when fourth on his return to action at Southwell at the beginning of the month, finishing with running left despite not being knocked about. He is well up to winning off this sort of mark and will likely take all the beating with a run now under his belt.

No. 6 Tidal Watch (Ire) SBK 5/2 EXC 3.7 Trainer: Jonjo O'Neill

Jockey: Jonjo O'Neill Jr.

Age: 6

Weight: 10st 12lbs

OR: - Form: 1/133F24-4

Scroll for more info Date Course/Class Pos Type Dist. Gng. HDGR WGT Jockey BSP 01/07/20 Southwell 4/12 Chase 1m 7f 182y Good 11st 10lbs Jonjo O'Neill Jr. 20 20/10/19 Kempton Park 4/6 Chase 2m 2f Good 11st 7lbs Jonjo O'Neill Jr. 3.4 18/09/19 Kelso 2/8 Chase 2m 1f 14y Good 12st 0lbs Jonjo O'Neill Jr. 7.4 31/08/19 Newton Abbot -/5 Chase 2m 75y Good 11st 12lbs Richie McLernon 7.4 20/07/19 Market Rasen 3/8 Chase 2m 5f 89y Gd/sft 11st 8lbs Jonjo O'Neill Jr. 15.5 26/06/19 Bath 6/12 Flat 1m 5f 11y Gd/frm 9st 10lbs Liam Keniry 14.56 18/05/19 Bangor-On-Dee 3/9 Hurdle 2m 145y Good 12st 0lbs Jonjo O'Neill Jr. 2.79 13/05/19 Kempton Park 1/8 Hurdle 2m Gd/frm 11st 7lbs Jonjo O'Neill Jr. 3.11 25/04/19 Kempton Park 1/5 Hurdle 2m Gd/frm 11st 7lbs Jonjo O'Neill Jr. 2.62 07/01/19 Wolverhampton 3/6 Flat 1m 5f 219y Std 0 9st 9lbs Fran Berry 4.25 19/12/18 Lingfield Park 4/11 Flat 1m 7f 169y Std/slow 9st 12lbs Fran Berry 3.68 12/11/18 Kempton Park 4/12 Hurdle 2m Good 11st 10lbs Jonjo O'Neill Jr. 4.6 02/11/18 Kempton Park 2/13 Flat 1m 3f 219y Std/slow 9st 7lbs Fran Berry 9.15 26/07/18 Worcester 4/15 Hurdle 2m 4f Good 11st 11lbs James Bowen 2.02 22/07/18 Newton Abbot 1/8 Hurdle 2m 167y Good 11st 10lbs James Bowen 1.61 18/07/18 Uttoxeter 1/12 Hurdle 1m 7f 168y Good 11st 12lbs James Bowen 2.8 15/07/18 Stratford-On-Avon 1/8 Hurdle 2m 2f 148y Gd/frm 11st 9lbs James Bowen 2.52 12/06/18 Southwell 3/12 Hurdle 1m 7f 153y Good 11st 5lbs Aidan Coleman 3.56 12/05/18 Thirsk 6/13 Flat 1m 4f 8y Gd/sft 9st 2lbs Dougie Costello 8.77 07/04/18 Wolverhampton 2/9 Flat 1m 4f 51y Std 9st 4lbs Fran Berry 7.96 17/03/18 Wolverhampton 2/10 Flat 1m 4f 51y Std/slow 9st 6lbs Fran Berry 8.39

Chill In The Wood - 18:05 Newton Abbot

Chill In The Wood capitalised on her lower hurdles mark to bolt up at Stratford on her return to action earlier this month, travelling fluently and staying on well to run out a surprise winner. She is up 10 lb for that victory however, and is not certain to be in the same form, so she is probably best passed up for a trainer who, for all that it is from a small sample size, has just a 4% strike rate with his runners this season.

No. 6 Chill In The Wood SBK 6/1 EXC 7.8 Trainer: Dominic Ffrench Davis

Jockey: Harry Bannister

Age: 11

Weight: 11st 2lbs

OR: 105 Form: 3F355/14-1

Scroll for more info Date Course/Class Pos Type Dist. Gng. HDGR WGT Jockey BSP 08/07/20 Stratford-On-Avon 1/8 Hurdle 3m 2f 83y Gd/sft 11st 4lbs Harry Bannister 30 15/10/19 Huntingdon 4/11 Chase 2m 7f 129y Good 11st 9lbs Mark Grant 11 22/09/19 Plumpton 1/7 Chase 3m 1f 152y Gd/frm 11st 2lbs Mark Grant 21 28/11/18 Hereford 5/10 Chase 3m 1f 44y Soft 11st 2lbs Mark Grant 18.56 19/11/18 Hereford 5/6 Chase 3m 1f 44y Good 11st 8lbs Alan Doyle 24.84 24/10/18 Fontwell Park 3/6 Chase 3m 1f 210y Gd/frm 11st 12lbs Alan Doyle 7 13/10/18 Chepstow -/9 Chase 2m 7f 131y Gd/sft 11st 2lbs Mark Grant 13 10/09/18 Newton Abbot 3/13 Chase 3m 1f 170y Good 11st 7lbs Alan Doyle 20 16/06/18 Fontwell Park 2/10 Chase 3m 1f 210y Good 10st 13lbs Harry Bannister 14.89 31/05/18 Ffos Las 8/11 Chase 2m 7f 177y Good 11st 6lbs Mark Grant 20.57 09/05/18 Fontwell Park 2/5 Chase 3m 1f 210y Good 11st 1lbs Mark Grant 4.9 24/04/18 Huntingdon 1/10 Chase 2m 7f 129y Gd/sft 10st 12lbs Mark Grant 31.88 26/02/18 Plumpton -/4 Chase 2m 3f 164y Gd/sft 10st 5lbs Mark Grant 50.39 02/04/15 Taunton 6/7 Hurdle 3m 110y Good 0 11st 12lbs Ben Ffrench Davis 20.41 11/03/15 Huntingdon 3/10 Hurdle 2m 5f 110y Good 0 11st 4lbs Ben Ffrench Davis 134.65 23/02/15 Plumpton 6/6 Hurdle 2m 5f Heavy 11st 11lbs Ben Ffrench Davis 40 12/02/15 Fontwell Park 5/9 Hurdle 2m 2f 110y Soft 10st 9lbs Ben Ffrench Davis 369.54 29/01/15 Wincanton 7/13 Hurdle 2m 6f Heavy 11st 0lbs Ben Ffrench Davis 400 12/05/14 Towcester 5/14 Hurdle 2m 5f Good 11st 0lbs Mark Grant 750 23/04/14 Taunton 9/12 Bumper 2m 1f Gd/sft 11st 2lbs Ben Ffrench Davis 61.9 25/03/14 Fontwell Park 4/8 Bumper 2m 2f 110y Soft 10st 11lbs Ben Ffrench Davis 98.59

Smart Stat

Soldier Of Love - 19:35 Newton Abbot

£47.54 - Paul Nicholls's profit to a £1 level stake with chasers running in first time headgear

Soldier Of Love had undergone a breathing operation since his chase debut back in October, and he went like a different horse at Kempton on his reappearance in March, looking the most likely winner when departing in rather luckless fashion at the final fence. He stepped up on that performance when getting off the mark over fences at Bangor earlier this month, deserving extra credit for making a winning return after four months off. He remains open to further improvement and holds solid claims of going in again under a penalty.

No. 2 Soldier Of Love SBK 11/8 EXC 2.78 Trainer: Paul Nicholls

Jockey: Harry Cobden

Age: 7

Weight: 11st 12lbs

OR: 125 Form: 3321/5F-1