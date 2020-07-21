To help personalise content, tailor your experience and help us improve our services, Betfair uses cookies. By navigating our site, you agree to allow us to use cookies, in accordance with our Cookie Policy and Privacy Policy.

World Snooker Tips

England Cricket Tips

Horse Racing Tips

Today's Racing Results

Today's Racecards

Premier League Tips

Horse Racing Tips: Timeform's best bets from Bath, Catterick and Yarmouth on Wednesday

Horses burst out of the stalls
Timeform identify the best bets on the Flat on Wednesday
Join today
View market
View the Betslip

Timeform pick out their best back, lay and stats-based bets at Bath, Catterick and Yarmouth on Wednesday...

"...he is not one to trust and can be opposed at a short price..."

Timeform on Sidi Mansour

Back
Lincoln Gamble - 19:00 Catterick

Lincoln Gamble was gelded prior to his reappearance at Doncaster this month and he showed improved form on his handicap debut, shaping well in third having fared best of those who raced towards the far side. That was only the fourth start of his career so the potential is there for him to improve, and he can take advantage of his fair mark.

Lay
Sidi Mansour - 13:10 Bath

Sidi Mansour has a clear chance on the form of his Yarmouth second but he was fitted with cheekpieces on that occasion and carried his head awkwardly, which set off some alarm bells, and he then failed to apply himself under pressure when disappointing at Windsor. He is not one to trust and can be opposed at a short price.

Smart Stat
Dreaming Blue - 12:45 Yarmouth

£70:37 - Richard Fahey's profit to a £1 level stake with horses running in first-time headgear

Richard Fahey has an excellent record when electing to use headgear for the first time so it is interesting that Dreaming Blue will be fitted with cheekpieces. Dreaming Blue still looked a bit rough around the edges when fifth at Haydock earlier this month, so it's possible that headgear will have a positive effect and enable him to produce an improved performance. He has a bit about him physically and looks to have a bigger effort in his locker.

On Betting.Betfair – Betslip

You can bet without leaving Betting.Betfair with our on-site betslip for Exchange markets. You'll see the Exchange back and lay prices at the end of articles - simply login and place your bets as you would do on the main Exchange site.

Recommended bets

Back - Lincoln Gamble - 19:00 Catterick
Lay - Sidi Mansour - 13:10 Bath
Smart Stat - Dreaming Blue - 12:45 Yarmouth

Yarm 22nd Jul (1m3f Mdn Hcap)

Show Hide

Wednesday 22 July, 12.45pm

Market rules

Back Lay
Swift Verdict
My Vision
Dream With Me
Boss Power
Caledonian Crusade
Dreaming Blue
Sefton Warrior
Bealach
Riviera Belle
Striking Approach
Provocation
Vitellio Scarpia
Melburnian
Up
Down

Bet slip

Close

Bath 22nd Jul (5f Nov Stks)

Show Hide

Wednesday 22 July, 1.10pm

Market rules

Back Lay
Sidi Mansour
Benin
Accrington Stanley
One Day
Toptime
Plum Run
Up
Down

Bet slip

Close

Catt 22nd Jul (6f Hcap)

Show Hide

Wednesday 22 July, 7.00pm

Market rules

Back Lay
Lincoln Gamble
Carlovian
Lucky Beggar
Midnite Bride
Qaaraat
Lady Nectar
Alex Gracie
Gossip
B Fifty Two
Guardia Svizzera
Lady Monica
Outtake
Up
Down

Bet slip

Close

Get a Free £/€20 Exchange Bet

  • Join Now - Open your account today using promo code VAL225
  • Bet - Place a £/€20 Bet on the Exchange
  • Earn - £/€20 Back in cash if your bet loses
Bet Now

T&Cs apply.

TF Tips,

More Horse Racing Tips

Discover the latest articles

Read past articles