Horse Racing Tips: Timeform's best bets from Bath, Catterick and Yarmouth on Wednesday

Back

Lincoln Gamble - 19:00 Catterick

Lincoln Gamble was gelded prior to his reappearance at Doncaster this month and he showed improved form on his handicap debut, shaping well in third having fared best of those who raced towards the far side. That was only the fourth start of his career so the potential is there for him to improve, and he can take advantage of his fair mark.

Lay

Sidi Mansour - 13:10 Bath

Sidi Mansour has a clear chance on the form of his Yarmouth second but he was fitted with cheekpieces on that occasion and carried his head awkwardly, which set off some alarm bells, and he then failed to apply himself under pressure when disappointing at Windsor. He is not one to trust and can be opposed at a short price.

Smart Stat

Dreaming Blue - 12:45 Yarmouth

£70:37 - Richard Fahey's profit to a £1 level stake with horses running in first-time headgear

Richard Fahey has an excellent record when electing to use headgear for the first time so it is interesting that Dreaming Blue will be fitted with cheekpieces. Dreaming Blue still looked a bit rough around the edges when fifth at Haydock earlier this month, so it's possible that headgear will have a positive effect and enable him to produce an improved performance. He has a bit about him physically and looks to have a bigger effort in his locker.