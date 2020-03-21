Through The Card: Thurles, Saturday 21 March

13:40 - After finishing fourth in a couple of above-average bumpers, FAKIERA (2) quickly reaching a useful level when runner-up on both starts over hurdles at Naas and Leopardstown. Gordon Elliott's charge sets a pretty good standard in this field, and with further improvement anticipated, this looks a good opportunity for him to open his account over hurdles. ARTHURIAN FAME (1) disappointed when well held in a similar event at Clonmel last time, but he is the type to bounce back quickly and cannot be discounted lightly.

14:10 - After not quite cutting it at the highest level over fences, JETZ (6) looked back on his game when runner-up at Leopardstown last time, not quite having enough to go with the winner but pulling 22-lengths clear of the remainder. He looks the class act in this field and will take plenty of beating if able to build on his most recent effort.

14:40 - JOHNNY LITTLE LEGS (3) certainly looks to have found his feet since being sent handicapping, still very much in the mix when unseating his rider at Naas last month, before just failing to get up over two miles here recently. He pulled nicely clear of the remainder that day and still looks to be on a workable mark, so Sean O'Brien's low-mileage hurdler gets the vote to open his account.

15:10 - SIZING POTTSIE (1) already looks a better chaser than he was a hurdler, leaving his debut form behind to open his account at Fairyhouse, before following up in striking fashion at Naas earlier this month. His sound jumping looks a real asset, and with Jessica Harrington's unexposed chaser open to plenty more improvement, he shades the vote in this intriguing Grade 3.

15:40 - A hotly-contested handicap chase, and it may pay to side with GOODNIGHTNGODBLESS (16). James Motherway's mare has had three underwhelming runs over fences this year, but may yet do better now sent handicapping, and she makes plenty of appeal from an attractive-looking opening mark. TRUMPS ACE (14) showed improved form to follow up her recent success in clear-cut style at Clonmel in January, and she is certainly trending the right way as she bids for the hat-trick.

16:10 - MYTH BUSTER (7) is hard to get past here. He has shown plenty of encouragement in a handful of starts over fences, including when third behind a couple of progressive Willie Mullins sorts at Leopardstown over Christmas. That form is proving particularly strong, and though he couldn't quite replicate it when fifth in the Folgas Novice, again at Leopardstown, this looks an altogether easier affair and a good opportunity for him to get off the mark over fences.

16:40 - VARTRY AVENUE (11), bred for stamina, was unsuited by the emphasis on speed on his debut last month, but he still caught the eye running on for fourth, and though this may not yet be the ideal race for him, he showed more than enough last time to suggest he is worth chancing. LIGHT BRIGADE (4) himself produced a promising first effort when finding only one too good at Gowran in January. He looks capable of winning in this sphere and is certainly another to bear in mind.