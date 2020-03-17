Through The Card: Taunton, Tuesday 17 March

14:15 - A runner-up on his sole start in points, AFTER THE FOX (1) shaped as if better for the run when eighth in an Exeter bumper on his Rules debut last month, and this quick switch to hurdling makes him very much a horse of interest. There isn't a huge amount of depth to this race and Jane Williams's charge wouldn't need to be anything right out of the top drawer to open his account here.

14:50 - Purchased for £50,000 after winning an Irish point, MUCKAMORE (3) has made a promising start to his hurdling career, showing plenty of ability when finding only one too good at both Leicester and Ludlow. He is a chaser all over but he will win races over hurdles before tackling the larger obstacles, and this looks a good opportunity for him to get off the mark under Rules.

15:25 - HOLLYWOOD KEN (1) turned in his best effort of the season when third at Warwick last time, and in fact ran better than the bare result as he was the only one that seriously threatened the winner. There is enough in that effort to think he is coming to the boil, and with his mark now lower than his last winning one, there is every reason to think he can make his chase debut a successful one.

16:00 - PLAYA BLANCA (1) bounced back to his best to pick up his first win in handicaps at Warwick earlier this month, before powering clear to follow up with plenty in hand at Market Rasen on Sunday. He must shoulder a 7 lb penalty for those two wins but is clearly thriving at the minute, and provided this doesn't come too soon, he shouldn't have too many problems landing the hat-trick.

16:35 - PUTDECASHONTHEDASH (2) had been threatening to come good in a couple of competitive affairs prior to his fall at Sedgefield in January, but proved himself none the worse for his tumble when getting off the mark in first-time cheekpieces at Wincanton earlier this month. He is up 10 lb for that effort, but he remains on the upgrade, and if he travels and jumps as well as he did a fortnight ago, another bold showing should be on the cards.

17:10 - FAIR KATE (3) showed improved form at Newbury to get off the mark in a first-time tongue strap, demonstrating a really likeable attitude to fend off the runner-up - who has boosted the form with a subsequent success. She was unable to build on that effort when eighth at Kempton last time, though she did seem unsuited by both the track and the emphasis on speed, so is best not judged on that run, and she looks well worth another chance here under more favourable conditions.