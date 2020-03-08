Through The Card: Warwick, Sunday 8 March

14:00 - A fair performer in bumpers, THE COB (8) showed promise on his hurdling debut at Uttoxeter a couple of months back, not having enough to fend off a promising winner but still managing to pull well clear of the remainder of the field. He is entitled to improve for that outing, particularly considering it was his first run of the season, and he looks up to winning a race like this.

14:30 - After a poor showing on the Flat, LITTERALE CI (1) opened her account over fences at the second attempt when landing an Exeter maiden back in October. She ran creditably when third under top weight back over hurdles subsequently, but found herself out of her depth in a Grade 2 at Doncaster a couple of months back. Reverted to chasing here, this is a much easier task than she has been facing of late, and she should prove very difficult to beat.

15:05 - ARCTIC GOLD (1) finished his time with Nigel Twiston-Davies with a couple of respectable third-place finishes at Bangor and Ludlow, shaping as though potentially well treated, particularly on the latter occasion. He has since joined Fergal O'Brien's yard, who have a good reputation for getting the best out of new recruits, and he may be worth chancing to get back to winning ways here. This does look a particularly strong handicap for the grade however, and Steal A March and Lunar Baby both boast unexposed profiles and look to be in with big chances.

15:35 - ALMINAR (7) is certainly going the right way as a chaser and proved himself ahead of his mark when readily gaining his second successive win under the handling of promising claimer Kieren Buckley. He is up 7 lb for that cosy win, but remains unexposed at marathon trips, and with Buckley in the saddle once again, he commands plenty of respect.

16:10 - DETATCHED (5) produced his best effort to date when runner-up to a thriving winner at Warwick on his handicap debut a couple of months back, and shaped much better than the bare result when third on his chasing debut at Sedgefield last time, doing plenty right before a couple of halting errors put paid to his chances. There ought to be more to come from him in this sphere and this doesn't look to be beyond him.

16:40 - After confirming his debut promise with a maiden victory at Southwell, TERRIERMAN (9) proved himself a fairly useful novice hurdler when runner-up at Doncaster in December. He was somewhat unfortunate when third on his handicap debut over this course and distance last time, a late blunder stopping him from making more of a challenge, and considering he remains unexposed, it could pay to side with him going a couple of places better here.

17:10 - YOUR DARLING (2) made appeal on paper on his debut at Newbury in January, and looked a good prospect in the making when seeing off a well-regarded Nicky Henderson newcomer - and subsequent winner - to open his account at the first time of asking. He showed a likeable attitude to keep on well and come out nicely on top at the finish, and with further improvement anticipated, he should have little trouble maintaining his unbeaten record.