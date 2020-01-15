To help personalise content, tailor your experience and help us improve our services, Betfair uses cookies. By navigating our site, you agree to allow us to use cookies, in accordance with our Cookie Policy and Privacy Policy.

Through The Card: Southwell, Wednesday 15 January

Racing at Southwell
There is all-weather racing from Southwell on Wednesday evening
Timeform take you through the card at Southwell on Wednesday...

"...sets a respectable standard in this race and will be difficult to beat."

Timeform on East Of Eden

16:20 - SEA OF COOL (11) ran a career best when landing a handicap at this course over seven furlongs earlier this month, edging it close home as his stamina kicked in. This step back up to a mile should be no problem for the three-year-old and a quick-fire double could be on the cards.

16:50 - TAGUR (7) got back on track from a tumbling mark when runner-up over this course and distance last month and again ran respectably when third in a similar event on New Year's Day. He was not seen to best effect that day after doing too much too soon but is worth siding with to get back to winning ways here from a low mark.

17:20 - PRINCE CASPIAN (5) showed plenty of ability up against one that set a fairly useful standard on his debut at Wolverhampton in November, knowing his job well enough to lead before being headed in the final furlong. He was possibly unsuited by the step up in trip at Lingfield last month and, now dropped back to six furlongs, he holds obvious claims to get off the mark on his firesand debut.

17:50 - AIRSHOW (1) was back to his best when resuming winning ways at this venue earlier in January following a four-month break, relishing the switch to fibresand. He has still not had much racing for Michael Appleby's yard and is in with a chance of following up here off a 4 lb higher mark.

18:20 - EAST OF EDEN (5) showed plenty of promise on debut, faring best of the newcomers, and, while she hasn't quite hit those heights again as of yet, she wasn't disgraced at Wolverhampton on her all-weather debut last time. She still sets a respectable standard in this race and will be difficult to beat.

18:50 - HEY HO LET'S GO (3) ran well when second on his fibresand debut in November and again put in a solid performance at this venue when fourth the following month. He was unlucky not to finish closer that day, on his first run for Clive Cox, after being badly hampered on the far rail inside the final furlong, and he is likely to continue in a similar vein of form.

19:20 - PRINCESS HARLEY (3) saw out the race well when edging out subsequent winner Cold Harbour (who also lines up in this race) to end a long losing run at this venue last month, and she is taken to follow up over this longer distance. Cold Harbour took her subsequent win in good style and may emerge as the biggest threat.

Recommended bets

Placepot permutation

16:20 - 11
16:50 - 7
17:20 - 5
17:50 - 1
18:20 - 5
18:50 - 3

1 line

Timeform,

