Through The Card: Southwell, Tuesday 7 January

16:15 - COLD HARBOUR (5) won four times in 2019, including three times at Southwell, and he strung together some solid efforts last month. He bounced back to form when runner-up at this venue at the start of December and showed encouraging signs in his two subsequent runs. He was narrowly beaten over course and distance recently and this looks a good chance for him to resume winning ways.

16:45 - MOONRAKER (1) confirmed his return to form when winning with plenty in hand over this course and distance last month. He fluffed the start on New Year's Day but at least managed to throw down some sort of challenge to finish third, and is best not judged on that run. He won three times at this venue last year and will take some stopping if showing up in anything like the form he showed two starts ago.

17:15 - CABALLERO (2) won a Newmarket nursery with relative ease in December 2018 and shaped as though retaining all of his ability on his reappearance at Newcastle last month. He probably needed the run following 14 months off, and, with that outing under his belt, he gets the vote to land this trappy affair.

17:45 - FANCY FOOTINGS (2) proved a different proposition when switched to Fibresand on his first outing since leaving Joseph O'Brien in November, taking the race in good style. Tom Dascombe's recruit was disappointing at Wolverhampton on his last outing but it would be no surprise to see him bounce back to form here on his return to Southwell.

18:15 - ATWAAR (3) improved to get off the mark over six furlongs here a couple of months ago and followed that up with another success at Chelmsford, showing her versatility to win over a furlong further on Polytrack. She ran creditably in pursuit of a hat-trick and found only one too good over this course and distance in December. She is clearly thriving and another bold bid is expected back in handicap company.

18:45 - SEA OF COOL (11) produced his best effort on his Fibresand debut in a course-and-distance nursery in November, finishing second past the post before being disqualified for carrying 4 lb less than he should have. That was still an encouraging effort and he can make use of his handy three-year-old allowance to come out on top here.

19:15 - GLOBAL MELODY (1) ran respectably, travelling well through the race but not going through with his effort when fourth here two days ago, so this step back to five furlongs should be to his advantage. Phil McEntee's charge has been knocking at the door in similar contests for a while now and looks primed to regain the winning thread here.