Through The Card: Southwell, Tuesday 28 January

16:25 - After an unsuccessful period over hurdles, CAPTAIN REVELATION (6) is returned to the all-weather here on his first run for Oliver Greenall. He is fitted with cheekpieces for the first-time in this code and could be worth chancing from a potentially handy mark. He has a long absence to overcome but acts well on fibresand and rarely runs a bad race at this venue.

16:55 - An expensive purchase as a yearling, DUNE OF PLAIT (3) made an encouraging start to his career when runner-up at Dundalk on debut and looked something out of the ordinary when going one better back at the Irish track last month. His form is head and shoulders above the rest of this field and he should be more than capable of sweeping these rivals aside on his way to bigger and better things.

17:25 - LIAMBA (3) bounced back to her best to land a course-and-distance handicap last month before following up in a similar race off 2 lb higher. She is up a further 2 lb here but that might not be enough to stop her landing the hat-trick.

17:55 - WASNTEXPECTINGTHAT (6) has improved markedly since being switched to artificial surfaces, landing the spoils on three of his four attempts. He looked a lot better than the grade when winning a lowly handicap with any amount in hand earlier this month, and still looks to be on a winning mark despite an 8 lb rise for that performance.

18:25 - BOND ANGEL (4) proved better than ever when following up her Lingfield win with another determined display over this course and distance earlier this month. She is likely to continue in good form, especially around here, where she has had so much success in the past 12 months or so, so gets the vote to land the hat-trick ahead of the moody Ballard Down.

18:55 - BREAK THE SILENCE (1) gained his reward for his consistency when a course-and-distance winner here at the start of the month. He ran respectably on the back of a 3 lb rise last time and could have finished closer had a sluggish start not hindered his chances. He has a good record at this track and looks worth chancing to resume winning ways at the expense of Sylviacliffs, who has dropped to a potentially handy mark.

19:25 - MOVEONUP (7) finally came out on top in a first-time visor at Chelmsford recently and, though it wasn't the strongest of maidens, he still did the job well. He clearly benefitted from the fitting of the headgear, as well as a step back in trip, and with those two factors at play again here, he is taken to gain his second victory in as many starts this year.