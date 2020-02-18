Through The Card: Southwell, Tuesday 18 February

17:30 - This looks a competitive handicap for the grade, but it is hard to get away from the claims of LUSCIFER (7) who showed improved form to get off the mark over C&D on Friday, and looks well-in turned out under a penalty. He is another horse to flourish for Tony Carroll this winter, and the style of that victory suggests he has even more to offer. Class Clown is of a similar ilk and ought to provide the main danger.

18:00 - JEM SCUTTLE (4) is proving expensive to follow, but he has showed enough in two starts at this course since undergoing a wind op to suggest he can win a race of this nature, and the drop back to six furlongs could do the trick. Expect to see him ridden more prominently over this trip and he could take some catching if on terms entering the straight.

18:30 - Robot Boy isn't the force of old, and it is therefore impossible to oppose ZAPPER CASS (1) who has been in cracking form at this venue in recent weeks and drops into selling company now. The handicaps he has been contesting have had much more depth to them than this race and he will take all the beating even under this big weight.

19:00 - ASTRO JAKK (4) got his career firmly back on track when bolting up in a C&D handicap last month and probably found the run coming too soon over six furlongs at Newcastle the following day. Both the return to this trip and venue should see the unexposed gelding in a better light and he will remain of interest from this sort of mark.

19:30 - SEA WILLOW (9) is just a modest maiden, but this race won't take much winning, and she is at least less exposed than most. This will be her first start on fibresand, but her sire's progeny tend to go well here, and the step up to a mile should also suit on run style. Going Native drops markedly in trip, but has form in the book the figure if back to her best.

20:00 - SOCIAL CITY (3) showed he's still a horse on the up when third at Lingfield last month, so he remains one to be interested in, especially with that form working out well. He has run creditably at this course before and can prove too strong for Cape Hideaway and Accessor, who are others to consider.