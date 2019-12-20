Through The Card: Southwell, Friday 20 December

13:35 - THE RIGHT CHOICE (6) was well supported in the betting on his first outing for James Ferguson here last month, and returned to form at a track he goes well at. The four-year-old stayed on well and was narrowly pipped by Bedtime Bella in what was ultimately a competitive race for the grade. The two meet again here and it is Ferguson's inmate that gets the nod to reverse the placings given he's better off at the weights when accounting for apprentice jockey George Rooke's 7 lb claim.

14:10 - IRISH MINISTER (6) ran well here on his latest Flat run, looking at home on the surface, and has dropped to a mark that will make him competitive in lower grade handicaps. There are more options open to David Thompson's charge now he has proven he stays much better than might have been expected and, despite a couple of poor runs over hurdles last month, looks well treated in this contest based on his old form.

14:45 - DIRECTORY (4) got back to form under less testing conditions at Chelmsford last month after struggling on heavy ground at Nottingham previously and, considering he bolted up on his last visit to Southwell, could be worth chancing in an open race. MAKAMBE (7) was caught a little further back than ideal here last time but kept on well to finish second and remains of interest if in the same form.

15:20 - HAREEM QUEEN (4) has proven a different prospect since switching to this surface, running out an impressive winner in October before finding plenty of improvement to land a course-and-distance handicap last month. Karl Burke's filly has shown both style and substance in her two victories and is a confident choice to land the hat-trick, despite a 9 lb rise.

15:50 - SHINE BABY SHINE (7) has picked up her form of late, hitting the frame in each of her last three starts, and is a big player here considering she is proven on this surface. Noble Behest had the run of the race when recording his second consecutive win earlier this month and should remain competitive here, so must be taken seriously bidding for the hat-trick.

16:20 - WAITAKI (4) confirmed her return to form on her first outing for James Given when runner-up at Newcastle on Wednesday, and might have been found a decent opportunity to open her account for her new yard here. The six-year-old looks competitive on the pick of her form and gets the vote ahead of the hat-trick seeking Atwaar, who is clearly thriving at the minute.

16:50 - NOBLE PEACE (14) posted his best effort of the season on his first outing for Simon Pearce when ending a long losing run at Lingfield earlier this month. Sporting a first-time tongue strap, the six-year-old forged clear at to win by five lengths and, unpenalised for that success, has obvious claims here off the same mark.