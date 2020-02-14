Through The Card: Southwell, Friday 14 February

17:10 - CHIAVARI (1) shaped better than the bare result - and not for the first time in recent months - when less than a length fourth over six furlongs at this venue last time, and she remains one to view positively given she is totally unexposed over a mile. She has been threatening to come good since undergoing a breathing operation and makes plenty of appeal from this sort of mark.

17:45 - ATALANTA QUEEN (6) was a bit below form when fourth at Kempton last month but should benefit from a return to Southwell, a track she rarely runs a bad race at. She will have her stamina to prove now stepped significantly up in trip, but she has hinted in the past that more emphasis on stamina may suit, so she could be worth chancing to regain the winning thread here.

18:15 - RODIN (3) is progressing gradually and ran his best race to date when finding only a speedier type too good at Chelmsford recently. He makes his fibresand debut here and looks to have been found a good opportunity to open his account at the fifth time of asking.

18:45 - SANDRIDGE LAD (2) is progressing all of a sudden, defying a penalty in dominant fashion to land his second successive course-and-distance handicap earlier this month. Turned out quickly under a penalty, John Ryan's charge looks well treated as he bids for the hat-trick and should more than capable of taking this step up in grade in his stride.

19:15 - ARABIAN KING (1) showed much improved form to defy a penalty and make it two wins from two at this venue recently, barely breaking a sweat in the process. He is thriving at present and, with the potential there for him to do better still, he looks up to completing the hat-trick under a penalty that leaves him officially 2 lb well-in.

19:45 - LOVE YOUR WORK (9) was strong in the betting on his first outing for Tim Fitzgerald a couple of days back, and duly proved at least as good as ever when running out a ready winner to open his account for his new connections at the first attempt. He is improving with each run of late and, provided this doesn't come too soon, he holds solid claims of following up under a penalty.

20:15 - MY LAW (1) got off the mark for Jim Boyle at the first attempt at Kempton last month, staying on to lead well inside the final furlong and clocking an impressive time in doing so. She remains open to improvement for her new yard and still looks well treated on her old form, so makes plenty of appeal as she bids for successive wins.