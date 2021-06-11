Horse Racing Tips: Saturday's best bets and ambassador insight in one place

Ryan Moore: Chances in handicaps at Sandown

With Royal Ascot just around the corner, Betfair Ambassador Ryan Moore has four rides on the card at Sandown this Saturday afternoon.

Ryan says: "He clearly won very well in novice company at Nottingham and, while that form may not be the strongest and a few in behind have been beaten since, it probably sees him on a fair enough mark here. And there clearly is the potential for improvement given his lightly-raced profile."

No. 3 (3) King Of Clubs EXC 3.05 Trainer: Hughie Morrison

Jockey: Ryan Moore

Age: 3

Weight: 9st 2lbs

OR: 85

Saturday Racing Tips: Admirality can produce massive run at York

Tony Calvin takes the measure of the horse racing at York and Sandown on Saturday and recommends three more bets to go with his ante-post picks.

Tony says: "Admirality was originally put in as a 14/1 by the Sportsbook on Thursday and that looked incredibly generous, so he is another about whom I am more than content to take a shorter price now, so back him at 10/1 in the 7f handicap at 14:35.

"I really fancy him, and I genuinely would make him more of a 6s chance. So 6/1+ is my guide price, either on the Exchange or the fixed-odds front."

Joseph O'Brien: Larado to relish drop back in trip at Limerick

It's a busy Saturday for Betfair ambassador Joseph O'Brien, sending eight horses to Limerick, as well as one runner to Downpatrick.

Joseph says: "Larado didn't seem quite at home over a mile at Cork last time, so dropping him back to this trip seems the right way to go. He likes to go forward and such tactics can often be favoured at Limerick, so he looks to have a solid chance."

No. 10 (11) Larado (Fr) EXC 1.02 Trainer: Joseph Patrick O'Brien, Ireland

Jockey: Declan McDonogh

Age: 3

Weight: 9st 5lbs

OR: -

Kevin Blake: Dark Shift can thrive at York

Betfair ambassador Kevin Blake heads to York this Saturday, where he's selected two bets worth siding with on a glorious afternoon.

Kevin says: "Dark Shift looks to be fairly handicapped on 88 for his handicap debut and he appeals as one that will be better suited to handicaps than novice races. Being held up off the likely strong pace will help him to relax and conserve his turn of foot until the closing stages. He should also very much appreciate the return to this sounder surface.

"All told, it wouldn't at all surprise if Dark Shift can find enough improvement to make a big impact on his handicap debut in this strong contest."