Through The Card: Wolverhampton, Saturday 7 March

13:35 - Back up in trip, and conceding weight all round, FOX POWER (4) turned in arguably the performance of his career when runner-up over this course and distance last time. He was never really able to land a blow on an in-form winner, but he caught the eye nonetheless and remains a major player here from an unchanged mark.

14:10 - CONCIERGE (6) has been knocking on the door since joining David Loughnane's yard and duly turned in a career best performance to get off the mark for his new stable in a course-and-distance handicap last month. His revised mark doesn't look too harsh given his stylish performance, and with Silvestre De Sousa back in the saddle (the pair are three from four when teaming up), his chances are there for all to see.

14:45 - After winning both of his first two races, URBAN ICON (10) developed into a consistent performer at a smart level last season. He was a creditable third in a listed race at Newmarket when last seen back in July, and there is a suspicion that there may be more to come from him as a four-year-old. There are a few interesting contenders in this field but Urban Icon appeals as the class act, so he gets the vote to make his reappearance a successful one.

15:20 - LEXINGTON STORM (6) showed plenty to work with when runner-up at Kempton on his debut last month, actually shaping better than the winner for most of the way. He was not knocked about after being edged out late on, and with the winner that day boosting the form with a subsequent success, Richard Hannon's colt looks to be well placed to open his account here.

15:55 - GODFATHER (3) produced a much-improved performance at Southwell last time, looking far more clued up for his first two runs, and deserving of plenty of credit for his stylish win. He looks capable of better still and should have enough in his armory to defy a penalty and make his handicap debut a winning one.

16:30 - ZAPPER CASS (3) took advantage of a drop in grade to resume winning ways in straightforward enough fashion at Southwell last month, before finishing a creditable third under a penalty at the same venue six days later. He is likely to continue in good form and shades the vote ahead of Steelriver, who is a five-time winner at this course.

17:05 - MICHELE STROGOFF (6) hasn't been in the best of form of late but has been given a chance by the handicapper here and could be worth chancing to bounce back to form. He is a three-time course-and-distance winner around here and looks competitive on the pick of his form. MICKEY (2) resumed winning ways in relatively comfortable style here last month and is likely to go well again after being nudged up 4 lb.