Through The Card: Kempton, Saturday 14 March

13:00 - It is probably worth giving GLOBAL SOCIETY (4) another chance given the impression he made on his hurdling/stable debut at Doncaster in January. He was relatively weak in the market, and proved a big disappointment at this course last time, not settling fully over a longer trip and folding tamely on the home turn before being pulled up before two out. The drop back to two miles now looks a good move and he is clearly better than he was able to show there.

13:30 - DR SANDERSON (2) has improved markedly with each run over fences and looks up to winning races from this sort of mark. He pulled clear of the remainder when runner-up to one who was well ahead of their mark at Ludlow last time, matching anything he did over hurdles on just his third start over fences. The handicapper has raised him just 2 lb for that effort, but he is still improving, and is taken to open his account over fences now.

14:05 - MCFABULOUS (3) was a smart bumper performer last season, and finally transitioned some of that ability to hurdles when opening his account at the third attempt at Market Rasen last month. Admittedly, he took advantage of a good opportunity there (was getting 6 lb and 10 lb from the second and third, respectively), but he was well suited by the longer trip, and should relish the likely strong pace he will get to aim at here. An opening mark of 132 could well underestimate him and he looks a strong contender.

14:40 - This looks typically competitive, but TAMAROC DU MATHAN (9) caught the eye in the Betfair Hurdle last time, and is one of the least exposed in this field. He won on his sole start in France, and has made a good impression for new connections without winning. Tamaroc du Mathan went for a long way as though ahead of his mark at Newbury, so now just 3 lb higher in the weights, he has to be strongly considered for a race of this nature.

15:15 - LEGAL EYES (7) remains unexposed over fences, and showed the benefit of a breathing operation when making it two wins from three starts in this sphere over three miles here last time, beating one who has run well since by 11 lengths. He looked a smart prospect last time, too, jumping and travelling fluently before drawing clear in impressive fashion in the home straight. A 9 lb rise demands more now, but Legal Eyes leaves the impression he has an even bigger performance in the locker.

15:50 - ON TO VICTORY (7) has improved by the run over hurdles and has the scope for better still based on his smart Flat form, so he's taken to go one better than when second in a C&D novice last time. Daphne du Clos is an obvious player if her stamina lasts out and Farouk de Cheneau is an interesting British debutant.

16:25 - EVERLANES (7) made an impressive chasing debut when scoring at Taunton and she was up against it with Quick Wave at Leiecester subsequently, so she's worth chancing to resume winning ways up against mostly exposed sorts. Hurricane Arcadio is a danger if jumping more fluently and Ultimatum du Roy could figure if in the same form as last time.

17:00 - This looks a useful event but there was plenty to like about the manner in which SABRINA (4) opened her account over this C&D last time, and she should have even more to offer. She breezed through the race that day and deserves her place up in grade here.

