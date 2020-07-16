To help personalise content, tailor your experience and help us improve our services, Betfair uses cookies. By navigating our site, you agree to allow us to use cookies, in accordance with our Cookie Policy and Privacy Policy.

Through The Card: Sandown, Thursday 16 July

Stalls at Sandown
There is Flat racing from Sandown on Thursday
Timeform take you through the card at Sandown on Thursday...

"...was impressive in full flow late on..."

Timeform on Ubettabelieveit

16:20 - INDIAN RAJ (7) won over this course and distance last July, and though he hasn't strictly been in top form since, he did produce his best effort since that victory when runner-up at Newmarket on his return to action last month. He needs to back that up now but has a good record under Oisin Murphy (won twice) and is clearly on a fair mark.

C&D winner last July and best effort since when runner-up at Newmarket (6f) last month. Needs to back that up now but has a good record under Murphy and is clearly on a fair mark.

Date Course/Class Pos Type Dist. Gng. HDGR WGT Jockey BSP
14/06/20 Newmarket (Rowley) 2/10 Flat 6f Good z 9st 8lbs Sean Levey 7.1
09/01/20 Newcastle 5/11 Flat 5f Slow + 9st 8lbs Callum Rodriguez 8.91
30/11/19 Wolverhampton 9/11 Flat 5f 21y Std z 9st 5lbs P. J. McDonald 4.31
13/09/19 Sandown Park 6/8 Flat 5f 10y Gd/frm z 9st 6lbs James Doyle 5.14
30/08/19 Sandown Park 6/8 Flat 5f 10y Gd/frm z 9st 9lbs Andrea Atzeni 4.33
19/08/19 Windsor 3/6 Flat 5f 21y Gd/frm z 9st 6lbs Oisin Murphy 2.29
24/07/19 Sandown Park 1/8 Flat 5f 10y Gd/frm z 9st 6lbs Oisin Murphy 2.67
10/07/19 Yarmouth 3/7 Flat 6f 3y Good z 8st 2lbs Raul Da Silva 5.15
02/06/19 Nottingham 5/7 Flat 5f 8y Good 8st 6lbs Martin Dwyer 4.74
01/05/19 Ascot 4/13 Flat 5f Gd/frm 8st 12lbs Jim Crowley 7.91
10/08/17 Newcastle 1/7 Flat 5f Std/slow 9st 8lbs Adam Beschizza 3.91
26/07/17 Leicester 1/5 Flat 5f Gd/sft 9st 5lbs Oisin Murphy 1.32
01/07/17 Windsor 2/6 Flat 5f 21y Good 9st 7lbs Adam Kirby 5.47

16:55 - MAGIC J (4) is unexposed in sprinting terms and shaped nicely when runner-up at Wolverhampton two weeks ago, producing his best effort to date but just failing to get the job done. He is becoming a bit expensive to follow but is plainly good enough to win from this sort of mark, and with the application of first-time cheekpieces potentially able to eke out the extra required, he makes the most appeal.

Unexposed in sprinting terms and shaped nicely when runner-up at Wolverhampton a fortnight ago. First-time cheekpieces could eke out the extra required, so he makes most appeal.

Date Course/Class Pos Type Dist. Gng. HDGR WGT Jockey BSP
02/07/20 Wolverhampton 2/10 Flat 5f 21y Slow 9st 7lbs Oisin Murphy 3
04/06/20 Newmarket (Rowley) 2/11 Flat 6f Gd/frm 9st 7lbs Oisin Murphy 2.84
16/10/19 Southwell 3/11 Flat 4f 214y Fast 9st 7lbs Cieren Fallon 5.47
27/09/19 Newcastle 3/7 Flat 6f Slow 9st 9lbs Cieren Fallon 2.33
19/04/19 Newcastle 8/11 Flat 1m 5y Slow 9st 2lbs Pat Cosgrave 6.29
18/09/18 Yarmouth 1/7 Flat 6f 3y Gd/frm 9st 2lbs Oisin Murphy 2.88

17:25 - UBETTABELIEVEIT (4) improved no end for his debut run and looked a good prospect in opening his account in style at Doncaster last month, still leaving the impression he was learning on the job to some extent too. He was impressive in full flow late on, and with that effort backed up by the clock, he is taken to find further improvement and progress past Eye Of Heaven.

Stepped up markedly from his debut when storming clear in a short space of time at Doncaster 16 days ago. More to come based on that big impression, so could progress past Eye of Heaven.

Date Course/Class Pos Type Dist. Gng. HDGR WGT Jockey BSP
30/06/20 Doncaster 1/8 Flat 5f 3y Gd/frm 9st 2lbs Oisin Murphy 6.7
13/06/20 Doncaster 4/9 Flat 5f 3y Good 9st 5lbs Rowan Scott 19.29

18:00 - JAZZI'O (3) was very green and rushed off her feet on debut at Windsor last month, but she stayed on well into third without being unduly punished. She should be sharper now, and with the step up in trip likely to suit, she may be able to find the improvement required to open her account at the second time of asking.

16/1 and tongue strap on, promising start when third of 12 in novice at Windsor (6f, good) on debut 22 days ago, outpaced before staying on. 7f should suit and likely to improve.

Date Course/Class Pos Type Dist. Gng. HDGR WGT Jockey BSP
24/06/20 Windsor 3/12 Flat 6f 12y Good z 8st 13lbs Liam Keniry 22

18:30 - KNIGHT SALUTE (3) made a most promising start to his career when runner-up at Wolverhampton earlier this month, conceding experience and the run of the race to one who had the speed to finish fourth in the Coventry. He pulled clear of the remainder however, and looks sure to progress and win races.

11/1, most promising clear second of 6 to Dark Lion in novice at Wolverhampton (7.2f) on debut 14 days ago. Sure to improve so rates a player.

Date Course/Class Pos Type Dist. Gng. HDGR WGT Jockey BSP
02/07/20 Wolverhampton 2/6 Flat 7f 36y Slow 9st 5lbs Oisin Murphy 17.49

19:00 - PARIKARMA (2) surpassed her winning juvenile form when finding only one who has returned a different proposition this year too good at Doncaster 11 days ago. She pulled nicely clear of the rest however, and is a massive player here from the same mark.

Surpassed winning juvenile form when finding only an unexposed sort too strong at Doncaster 11 days ago. Nicely clear of the rest and a massive player from the same mark.

Date Course/Class Pos Type Dist. Gng. HDGR WGT Jockey BSP
05/07/20 Doncaster 2/15 Flat 7f 6y Gd/sft 9st 8lbs Andrea Atzeni 22
14/06/20 Doncaster 7/10 Flat 1m Good 9st 5lbs Ryan Moore 10.75
06/11/19 Nottingham 6/8 Flat 1m 75y Heavy 9st 5lbs Robert Havlin 5.3
14/10/19 Yarmouth 1/9 Flat 7f 3y Heavy 9st 7lbs Robert Havlin 7.4
17/09/19 Newcastle 4/9 Flat 7f 14y Std 9st 0lbs Robert Havlin 46.4
23/08/19 Newmarket (July) 5/8 Flat 7f Gd/frm 9st 0lbs Tom Queally 31.72
03/08/19 Newmarket (July) 7/9 Flat 7f Gd/frm 9st 0lbs Tom Queally 90

19:30 - LIFE MATTERS (9) didn't show an awful lot to work with on his first three career outings, but switched to handicap company, and up in trip, he produced a career-best effort to finish runner-up at Kempton last month. The third and fourth from that race have both come out and won subsequently so Richard Hughes's charge makes plenty of appeal on his turf debut.

Brought along steadily on AW and (33/1) best effort when second of 12 on handicap bow at Kempton (12f) 23 days ago. That form is working out extremely well so interesting contender on his turf debut.

Date Course/Class Pos Type Dist. Gng. HDGR WGT Jockey BSP
23/06/20 Kempton Park 2/12 Flat 1m 3f 219y Slow 9st 7lbs Pat Dobbs 49.39
10/06/20 Wolverhampton 7/12 Flat 7f 36y Std 9st 4lbs Cam Hardie 10.23
28/12/19 Lingfield Park 10/12 Flat 7f 1y Std 9st 2lbs Shane Kelly 26.51
11/12/19 Kempton Park 6/13 Flat 1m Std 9st 5lbs Shane Kelly 44.4

20:00 - MASTER MILLINER (11) showed improved form and shaped well when second at Kempton on his handicap debut back in October, perhaps even unlucky not to win after being denied a clear run when making headway over two furlongs out. There should be plenty more to come from him, particularly over this sort of trip, and with Emma Lavelle having sent out a few winners over jumps recently, he looks worth chancing on his return to action.

Improved and shaped well when second on 1½m Kempton handicap debut last October. There should be more to come, particularly over this sort of trip, and his yard has been among winners over jumps.

Date Course/Class Pos Type Dist. Gng. HDGR WGT Jockey BSP
15/10/19 Kempton Park 2/14 Flat 1m 3f 219y Std 9st 1lbs Robert Havlin 18.3
16/09/19 Kempton Park 7/12 Flat 1m Std 9st 5lbs Rob Hornby 183.56
03/09/19 Goodwood 6/8 Flat 1m 1f 197y Gd/frm 9st 2lbs Tom Marquand 204.46
17/05/19 Newbury 16/19 Flat 1m 2f Gd/frm 9st 5lbs Edward Greatrex 46.74

Recommended bets

Placepot permutation

16:20 - 7
16:55 - 4
17:25 - 4
18:00 - 3
18:30 - 3
19:00 - 2

1 line

TF Tips,

