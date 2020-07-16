- Trainer: Stuart Williams
- Jockey: Oisin Murphy
- Age: 6
- Weight: 8st 13lbs
- OR: 69
Through The Card: Sandown, Thursday 16 July
Timeform take you through the card at Sandown on Thursday...
"...was impressive in full flow late on..."
Timeform on Ubettabelieveit
16:20 - INDIAN RAJ (7) won over this course and distance last July, and though he hasn't strictly been in top form since, he did produce his best effort since that victory when runner-up at Newmarket on his return to action last month. He needs to back that up now but has a good record under Oisin Murphy (won twice) and is clearly on a fair mark.
|Date
|Course/Class
|Pos
|Type
|Dist.
|Gng.
|HDGR
|WGT
|Jockey
|BSP
|14/06/20
|Newmarket (Rowley)
|2/10
|Flat
|6f
|Good
|z
|9st 8lbs
|Sean Levey
|7.1
|09/01/20
|Newcastle
|5/11
|Flat
|5f
|Slow
|+
|9st 8lbs
|Callum Rodriguez
|8.91
|30/11/19
|Wolverhampton
|9/11
|Flat
|5f 21y
|Std
|z
|9st 5lbs
|P. J. McDonald
|4.31
|13/09/19
|Sandown Park
|6/8
|Flat
|5f 10y
|Gd/frm
|z
|9st 6lbs
|James Doyle
|5.14
|30/08/19
|Sandown Park
|6/8
|Flat
|5f 10y
|Gd/frm
|z
|9st 9lbs
|Andrea Atzeni
|4.33
|19/08/19
|Windsor
|3/6
|Flat
|5f 21y
|Gd/frm
|z
|9st 6lbs
|Oisin Murphy
|2.29
|24/07/19
|Sandown Park
|1/8
|Flat
|5f 10y
|Gd/frm
|z
|9st 6lbs
|Oisin Murphy
|2.67
|10/07/19
|Yarmouth
|3/7
|Flat
|6f 3y
|Good
|z
|8st 2lbs
|Raul Da Silva
|5.15
|02/06/19
|Nottingham
|5/7
|Flat
|5f 8y
|Good
|8st 6lbs
|Martin Dwyer
|4.74
|01/05/19
|Ascot
|4/13
|Flat
|5f
|Gd/frm
|8st 12lbs
|Jim Crowley
|7.91
|10/08/17
|Newcastle
|1/7
|Flat
|5f
|Std/slow
|9st 8lbs
|Adam Beschizza
|3.91
|26/07/17
|Leicester
|1/5
|Flat
|5f
|Gd/sft
|9st 5lbs
|Oisin Murphy
|1.32
|01/07/17
|Windsor
|2/6
|Flat
|5f 21y
|Good
|9st 7lbs
|Adam Kirby
|5.47
16:55 - MAGIC J (4) is unexposed in sprinting terms and shaped nicely when runner-up at Wolverhampton two weeks ago, producing his best effort to date but just failing to get the job done. He is becoming a bit expensive to follow but is plainly good enough to win from this sort of mark, and with the application of first-time cheekpieces potentially able to eke out the extra required, he makes the most appeal.
Unexposed in sprinting terms and shaped nicely when runner-up at Wolverhampton a fortnight ago. First-time cheekpieces could eke out the extra required, so he makes most appeal.
|Date
|Course/Class
|Pos
|Type
|Dist.
|Gng.
|HDGR
|WGT
|Jockey
|BSP
|02/07/20
|Wolverhampton
|2/10
|Flat
|5f 21y
|Slow
|9st 7lbs
|Oisin Murphy
|3
|04/06/20
|Newmarket (Rowley)
|2/11
|Flat
|6f
|Gd/frm
|9st 7lbs
|Oisin Murphy
|2.84
|16/10/19
|Southwell
|3/11
|Flat
|4f 214y
|Fast
|9st 7lbs
|Cieren Fallon
|5.47
|27/09/19
|Newcastle
|3/7
|Flat
|6f
|Slow
|9st 9lbs
|Cieren Fallon
|2.33
|19/04/19
|Newcastle
|8/11
|Flat
|1m 5y
|Slow
|9st 2lbs
|Pat Cosgrave
|6.29
|18/09/18
|Yarmouth
|1/7
|Flat
|6f 3y
|Gd/frm
|9st 2lbs
|Oisin Murphy
|2.88
17:25 - UBETTABELIEVEIT (4) improved no end for his debut run and looked a good prospect in opening his account in style at Doncaster last month, still leaving the impression he was learning on the job to some extent too. He was impressive in full flow late on, and with that effort backed up by the clock, he is taken to find further improvement and progress past Eye Of Heaven.
Stepped up markedly from his debut when storming clear in a short space of time at Doncaster 16 days ago. More to come based on that big impression, so could progress past Eye of Heaven.
|Date
|Course/Class
|Pos
|Type
|Dist.
|Gng.
|HDGR
|WGT
|Jockey
|BSP
|30/06/20
|Doncaster
|1/8
|Flat
|5f 3y
|Gd/frm
|9st 2lbs
|Oisin Murphy
|6.7
|13/06/20
|Doncaster
|4/9
|Flat
|5f 3y
|Good
|9st 5lbs
|Rowan Scott
|19.29
18:00 - JAZZI'O (3) was very green and rushed off her feet on debut at Windsor last month, but she stayed on well into third without being unduly punished. She should be sharper now, and with the step up in trip likely to suit, she may be able to find the improvement required to open her account at the second time of asking.
16/1 and tongue strap on, promising start when third of 12 in novice at Windsor (6f, good) on debut 22 days ago, outpaced before staying on. 7f should suit and likely to improve.
|Date
|Course/Class
|Pos
|Type
|Dist.
|Gng.
|HDGR
|WGT
|Jockey
|BSP
|24/06/20
|Windsor
|3/12
|Flat
|6f 12y
|Good
|z
|8st 13lbs
|Liam Keniry
|22
18:30 - KNIGHT SALUTE (3) made a most promising start to his career when runner-up at Wolverhampton earlier this month, conceding experience and the run of the race to one who had the speed to finish fourth in the Coventry. He pulled clear of the remainder however, and looks sure to progress and win races.
11/1, most promising clear second of 6 to Dark Lion in novice at Wolverhampton (7.2f) on debut 14 days ago. Sure to improve so rates a player.
|Date
|Course/Class
|Pos
|Type
|Dist.
|Gng.
|HDGR
|WGT
|Jockey
|BSP
|02/07/20
|Wolverhampton
|2/6
|Flat
|7f 36y
|Slow
|9st 5lbs
|Oisin Murphy
|17.49
19:00 - PARIKARMA (2) surpassed her winning juvenile form when finding only one who has returned a different proposition this year too good at Doncaster 11 days ago. She pulled nicely clear of the rest however, and is a massive player here from the same mark.
Surpassed winning juvenile form when finding only an unexposed sort too strong at Doncaster 11 days ago. Nicely clear of the rest and a massive player from the same mark.
|Date
|Course/Class
|Pos
|Type
|Dist.
|Gng.
|HDGR
|WGT
|Jockey
|BSP
|05/07/20
|Doncaster
|2/15
|Flat
|7f 6y
|Gd/sft
|9st 8lbs
|Andrea Atzeni
|22
|14/06/20
|Doncaster
|7/10
|Flat
|1m
|Good
|9st 5lbs
|Ryan Moore
|10.75
|06/11/19
|Nottingham
|6/8
|Flat
|1m 75y
|Heavy
|9st 5lbs
|Robert Havlin
|5.3
|14/10/19
|Yarmouth
|1/9
|Flat
|7f 3y
|Heavy
|9st 7lbs
|Robert Havlin
|7.4
|17/09/19
|Newcastle
|4/9
|Flat
|7f 14y
|Std
|9st 0lbs
|Robert Havlin
|46.4
|23/08/19
|Newmarket (July)
|5/8
|Flat
|7f
|Gd/frm
|9st 0lbs
|Tom Queally
|31.72
|03/08/19
|Newmarket (July)
|7/9
|Flat
|7f
|Gd/frm
|9st 0lbs
|Tom Queally
|90
19:30 - LIFE MATTERS (9) didn't show an awful lot to work with on his first three career outings, but switched to handicap company, and up in trip, he produced a career-best effort to finish runner-up at Kempton last month. The third and fourth from that race have both come out and won subsequently so Richard Hughes's charge makes plenty of appeal on his turf debut.
Brought along steadily on AW and (33/1) best effort when second of 12 on handicap bow at Kempton (12f) 23 days ago. That form is working out extremely well so interesting contender on his turf debut.
|Date
|Course/Class
|Pos
|Type
|Dist.
|Gng.
|HDGR
|WGT
|Jockey
|BSP
|23/06/20
|Kempton Park
|2/12
|Flat
|1m 3f 219y
|Slow
|9st 7lbs
|Pat Dobbs
|49.39
|10/06/20
|Wolverhampton
|7/12
|Flat
|7f 36y
|Std
|9st 4lbs
|Cam Hardie
|10.23
|28/12/19
|Lingfield Park
|10/12
|Flat
|7f 1y
|Std
|9st 2lbs
|Shane Kelly
|26.51
|11/12/19
|Kempton Park
|6/13
|Flat
|1m
|Std
|9st 5lbs
|Shane Kelly
|44.4
20:00 - MASTER MILLINER (11) showed improved form and shaped well when second at Kempton on his handicap debut back in October, perhaps even unlucky not to win after being denied a clear run when making headway over two furlongs out. There should be plenty more to come from him, particularly over this sort of trip, and with Emma Lavelle having sent out a few winners over jumps recently, he looks worth chancing on his return to action.
Improved and shaped well when second on 1½m Kempton handicap debut last October. There should be more to come, particularly over this sort of trip, and his yard has been among winners over jumps.
|Date
|Course/Class
|Pos
|Type
|Dist.
|Gng.
|HDGR
|WGT
|Jockey
|BSP
|15/10/19
|Kempton Park
|2/14
|Flat
|1m 3f 219y
|Std
|9st 1lbs
|Robert Havlin
|18.3
|16/09/19
|Kempton Park
|7/12
|Flat
|1m
|Std
|9st 5lbs
|Rob Hornby
|183.56
|03/09/19
|Goodwood
|6/8
|Flat
|1m 1f 197y
|Gd/frm
|9st 2lbs
|Tom Marquand
|204.46
|17/05/19
|Newbury
|16/19
|Flat
|1m 2f
|Gd/frm
|9st 5lbs
|Edward Greatrex
|46.74
