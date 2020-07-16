Through The Card: Sandown, Thursday 16 July

16:20 - INDIAN RAJ (7) won over this course and distance last July, and though he hasn't strictly been in top form since, he did produce his best effort since that victory when runner-up at Newmarket on his return to action last month. He needs to back that up now but has a good record under Oisin Murphy (won twice) and is clearly on a fair mark.

No. 7 (7) Indian Raj SBK 3/1 EXC 4.5 Trainer: Stuart Williams

Jockey: Oisin Murphy

Age: 6

Weight: 8st 13lbs

OR: 69 Form: 313669-52

Scroll for more info Date Course/Class Pos Type Dist. Gng. HDGR WGT Jockey BSP 14/06/20 Newmarket (Rowley) 2/10 Flat 6f Good z 9st 8lbs Sean Levey 7.1 09/01/20 Newcastle 5/11 Flat 5f Slow + 9st 8lbs Callum Rodriguez 8.91 30/11/19 Wolverhampton 9/11 Flat 5f 21y Std z 9st 5lbs P. J. McDonald 4.31 13/09/19 Sandown Park 6/8 Flat 5f 10y Gd/frm z 9st 6lbs James Doyle 5.14 30/08/19 Sandown Park 6/8 Flat 5f 10y Gd/frm z 9st 9lbs Andrea Atzeni 4.33 19/08/19 Windsor 3/6 Flat 5f 21y Gd/frm z 9st 6lbs Oisin Murphy 2.29 24/07/19 Sandown Park 1/8 Flat 5f 10y Gd/frm z 9st 6lbs Oisin Murphy 2.67 10/07/19 Yarmouth 3/7 Flat 6f 3y Good z 8st 2lbs Raul Da Silva 5.15 02/06/19 Nottingham 5/7 Flat 5f 8y Good 8st 6lbs Martin Dwyer 4.74 01/05/19 Ascot 4/13 Flat 5f Gd/frm 8st 12lbs Jim Crowley 7.91 10/08/17 Newcastle 1/7 Flat 5f Std/slow 9st 8lbs Adam Beschizza 3.91 26/07/17 Leicester 1/5 Flat 5f Gd/sft 9st 5lbs Oisin Murphy 1.32 01/07/17 Windsor 2/6 Flat 5f 21y Good 9st 7lbs Adam Kirby 5.47

16:55 - MAGIC J (4) is unexposed in sprinting terms and shaped nicely when runner-up at Wolverhampton two weeks ago, producing his best effort to date but just failing to get the job done. He is becoming a bit expensive to follow but is plainly good enough to win from this sort of mark, and with the application of first-time cheekpieces potentially able to eke out the extra required, he makes the most appeal.

No. 4 (7) Magic J (Usa) SBK 13/8 EXC 2.64 Trainer: Ed Vaughan

Jockey: Oisin Murphy

Age: 4

Weight: 9st 7lbs

OR: 88 Form: 1/833-22

Scroll for more info Date Course/Class Pos Type Dist. Gng. HDGR WGT Jockey BSP 02/07/20 Wolverhampton 2/10 Flat 5f 21y Slow 9st 7lbs Oisin Murphy 3 04/06/20 Newmarket (Rowley) 2/11 Flat 6f Gd/frm 9st 7lbs Oisin Murphy 2.84 16/10/19 Southwell 3/11 Flat 4f 214y Fast 9st 7lbs Cieren Fallon 5.47 27/09/19 Newcastle 3/7 Flat 6f Slow 9st 9lbs Cieren Fallon 2.33 19/04/19 Newcastle 8/11 Flat 1m 5y Slow 9st 2lbs Pat Cosgrave 6.29 18/09/18 Yarmouth 1/7 Flat 6f 3y Gd/frm 9st 2lbs Oisin Murphy 2.88

17:25 - UBETTABELIEVEIT (4) improved no end for his debut run and looked a good prospect in opening his account in style at Doncaster last month, still leaving the impression he was learning on the job to some extent too. He was impressive in full flow late on, and with that effort backed up by the clock, he is taken to find further improvement and progress past Eye Of Heaven.

No. 4 (4) Ubettabelieveit (Ire) SBK 6/4 EXC 2.82 Trainer: Nigel Tinkler

Jockey: Oisin Murphy

Age: 2

Weight: 9st 3lbs

OR: - Form: 41

Scroll for more info Date Course/Class Pos Type Dist. Gng. HDGR WGT Jockey BSP 30/06/20 Doncaster 1/8 Flat 5f 3y Gd/frm 9st 2lbs Oisin Murphy 6.7 13/06/20 Doncaster 4/9 Flat 5f 3y Good 9st 5lbs Rowan Scott 19.29

18:00 - JAZZI'O (3) was very green and rushed off her feet on debut at Windsor last month, but she stayed on well into third without being unduly punished. She should be sharper now, and with the step up in trip likely to suit, she may be able to find the improvement required to open her account at the second time of asking.

No. 3 (8) Jazzi'o (Ire) SBK 9/10 EXC 2.14 Trainer: Clive Cox

Jockey: Liam Keniry

Age: 2

Weight: 8st 11lbs

OR: - Form: 3

Scroll for more info Date Course/Class Pos Type Dist. Gng. HDGR WGT Jockey BSP 24/06/20 Windsor 3/12 Flat 6f 12y Good z 8st 13lbs Liam Keniry 22

18:30 - KNIGHT SALUTE (3) made a most promising start to his career when runner-up at Wolverhampton earlier this month, conceding experience and the run of the race to one who had the speed to finish fourth in the Coventry. He pulled clear of the remainder however, and looks sure to progress and win races.

No. 3 (1) Knight Salute SBK 4/11 EXC 1.44 Trainer: Andrew Balding

Jockey: Oisin Murphy

Age: 2

Weight: 9st 5lbs

OR: - Form: 2

Scroll for more info Date Course/Class Pos Type Dist. Gng. HDGR WGT Jockey BSP 02/07/20 Wolverhampton 2/6 Flat 7f 36y Slow 9st 5lbs Oisin Murphy 17.49

19:00 - PARIKARMA (2) surpassed her winning juvenile form when finding only one who has returned a different proposition this year too good at Doncaster 11 days ago. She pulled nicely clear of the rest however, and is a massive player here from the same mark.

No. 2 (15) Parikarma (Ire) SBK 7/1 EXC 9.4 Trainer: Ed Dunlop

Jockey: Callum Shepherd

Age: 3

Weight: 9st 10lbs

OR: 72 Form: 75416-72

Scroll for more info Date Course/Class Pos Type Dist. Gng. HDGR WGT Jockey BSP 05/07/20 Doncaster 2/15 Flat 7f 6y Gd/sft 9st 8lbs Andrea Atzeni 22 14/06/20 Doncaster 7/10 Flat 1m Good 9st 5lbs Ryan Moore 10.75 06/11/19 Nottingham 6/8 Flat 1m 75y Heavy 9st 5lbs Robert Havlin 5.3 14/10/19 Yarmouth 1/9 Flat 7f 3y Heavy 9st 7lbs Robert Havlin 7.4 17/09/19 Newcastle 4/9 Flat 7f 14y Std 9st 0lbs Robert Havlin 46.4 23/08/19 Newmarket (July) 5/8 Flat 7f Gd/frm 9st 0lbs Tom Queally 31.72 03/08/19 Newmarket (July) 7/9 Flat 7f Gd/frm 9st 0lbs Tom Queally 90

19:30 - LIFE MATTERS (9) didn't show an awful lot to work with on his first three career outings, but switched to handicap company, and up in trip, he produced a career-best effort to finish runner-up at Kempton last month. The third and fourth from that race have both come out and won subsequently so Richard Hughes's charge makes plenty of appeal on his turf debut.

No. 9 (10) Life Matters (Usa) SBK 8/1 EXC 13 Trainer: Richard Hughes

Jockey: Shane Kelly

Age: 3

Weight: 9st 1lbs

OR: 67 Form: 60-72

Scroll for more info Date Course/Class Pos Type Dist. Gng. HDGR WGT Jockey BSP 23/06/20 Kempton Park 2/12 Flat 1m 3f 219y Slow 9st 7lbs Pat Dobbs 49.39 10/06/20 Wolverhampton 7/12 Flat 7f 36y Std 9st 4lbs Cam Hardie 10.23 28/12/19 Lingfield Park 10/12 Flat 7f 1y Std 9st 2lbs Shane Kelly 26.51 11/12/19 Kempton Park 6/13 Flat 1m Std 9st 5lbs Shane Kelly 44.4

20:00 - MASTER MILLINER (11) showed improved form and shaped well when second at Kempton on his handicap debut back in October, perhaps even unlucky not to win after being denied a clear run when making headway over two furlongs out. There should be plenty more to come from him, particularly over this sort of trip, and with Emma Lavelle having sent out a few winners over jumps recently, he looks worth chancing on his return to action.

No. 11 (2) Master Milliner (Ire) SBK 5/1 EXC 6.4 Trainer: Emma Lavelle

Jockey: Robert Havlin

Age: 4

Weight: 8st 9lbs

OR: 58 Form: 0672-