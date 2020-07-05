- Trainer: James Tate
- Jockey: Ryan Moore
- Age: 2
- Weight: 8st 11lbs
- OR: -
Through The Card: Sandown, Sunday 5 July
Timeform take you through the card at Sandown on Sunday...
"...gets a handy sex allowance, has fared well with the draw, and ought to make another bold bid..."
Timeform on Risk of Thunder
13:15 - Having shaped much better than an opening seventh-placed finish would imply on debut, RISK OF THUNDER (9) looked very professional when an easy winner dropped back to five furlongs at Ripon last time. She was well backed to confirm that debut impression, and never gave her supporters an ounce of worry, making all and quickening clear in the final furlong. Risk of Thunder gets a handy sex allowance, has fared well with the draw, and ought to make another bold bid. Significantly could emerge as the big danger.
|Date
|Course/Class
|Pos
|Type
|Dist.
|Gng.
|HDGR
|WGT
|Jockey
|BSP
|20/06/20
|Ripon
|1/10
|Flat
|5f
|Good
|9st 0lbs
|P. J. McDonald
|2.5
|04/06/20
|Newmarket (Rowley)
|7/9
|Flat
|6f
|Gd/frm
|9st 0lbs
|Oisin Murphy
|7.17
13:50 - An excellent renewal that's likely to be run at a strong pace with several front runners in the line-up. LIBERTY BEACH (12) proved a strongly-run five furlongs suits her well when an excellent third to Battaash in the King's Stand at Royal Ascot, and she was an impressive winner over this course and distance as a juvenile. She shades the vote over fellow three-year-old Lazuli, who has always been well regarded, while six-year-olds Maid In India and Dakota Gold also command respect.
Enjoyed a productive 2-y-o campaign, winning 4 of 6 starts. Even better form this year, taking listed race at Haydock on return before excellent third in King's Stand at Royal Ascot. Hard to knock.
|Date
|Course/Class
|Pos
|Type
|Dist.
|Gng.
|HDGR
|WGT
|Jockey
|BSP
|16/06/20
|Ascot King's Stand
|3/11
|Flat
|5f
|Gd/frm
|8st 9lbs
|Jason Hart
|5.78
|07/06/20
|Haydock Park
|1/13
|Flat
|6f
|Good
|8st 9lbs
|Jason Hart
|3.72
|22/08/19
|York Lowther
|2/10
|Flat
|6f
|Gd/frm
|9st 0lbs
|Jason Hart
|3
|31/07/19
|Goodwood
|1/13
|Flat
|5f
|Good
|8st 12lbs
|Jason Hart
|2.5
|05/07/19
|Sandown Park
|1/10
|Flat
|5f 10y
|Gd/frm
|8st 11lbs
|Jason Hart
|3.53
|19/06/19
|Ascot Queen Mary
|4/25
|Flat
|5f
|Gd/sft
|9st 0lbs
|Jason Hart
|20.93
|08/06/19
|Beverley
|1/8
|Flat
|5f
|Gd/sft
|8st 12lbs
|David Allan
|7.4
|27/05/19
|Redcar
|1/7
|Flat
|5f
|Good
|8st 12lbs
|Jason Hart
|19.37
14:25 - CROSS COUNTER (1) failed to fire in the Ascot Gold Cup last time, but is worth forgiving that run, probably ridden too patiently over the longer trip. Given his overall record, he is well worth chancing again, and he's a classy sort for a Group 3 if back to anywhere near his best. Like the selection, Withhold was also below par at Royal Ascot but he's really smart on his day and could be the one to give Charlie Appleby's charge most to think about.
2018 Melbourne Cup winner. Very consistent record overall and he strikes as the type to bounce back quickly from a rare below-effort in last month's Ascot Gold Cup (beaten 18 lengths into third).
|Date
|Course/Class
|Pos
|Type
|Dist.
|Gng.
|HDGR
|WGT
|Jockey
|BSP
|18/06/20
|Ascot Gold Cup
|3/8
|Flat
|2m 3f 210y
|Soft
|9st 2lbs
|James Doyle
|10
|29/02/20
|King Abdulaziz
|5/14
|Flat
|1m 6f 201y
|Gd/frm
|9st 11lbs
|William Buick
|-
|05/11/19
|Flemington
|8/24
|Flat
|1m 7f 200y
|Soft
|9st 1lbs
|William Buick
|-
|15/09/19
|Curragh
|4/10
|Flat
|1m 6f
|Good
|9st 9lbs
|William Buick
|2.63
|30/07/19
|Goodwood
|3/8
|Flat
|2m
|Good
|9st 9lbs
|James Doyle
|5.3
|20/06/19
|Ascot Gold Cup
|4/11
|Flat
|2m 3f 210y
|Gd/sft
|9st 1lbs
|James Doyle
|6
|30/03/19
|Meydan
|1/10
|Flat
|1m 7f 200y
|Good
|8st 9lbs
|William Buick
|2.81
|06/11/18
|Flemington
|1/24
|Flat
|1m 7f 200y
|Gd/sft
|8st 0lbs
|Kerrin McEvoy
|-
|22/08/18
|York
|2/9
|Flat
|1m 3f 188y
|Gd/frm
|9st 0lbs
|William Buick
|2.65
|04/08/18
|Goodwood
|1/4
|Flat
|1m 3f 218y
|Gd/frm
|9st 1lbs
|William Buick
|2.98
|14/07/18
|Ascot
|1/7
|Flat
|1m 3f 211y
|Gd/frm
|9st 7lbs
|Adam Kirby
|2.72
|21/06/18
|Ascot King George V Stakes
|4/18
|Flat
|1m 3f 211y
|Gd/frm
|9st 6lbs
|William Buick
|13.98
|07/06/18
|Sandown Park
|2/14
|Flat
|1m 1f 209y
|Good
|10st 1lbs
|William Buick
|5.36
|22/01/18
|Wolverhampton
|1/6
|Flat
|1m 1f 104y
|Std
|9st 9lbs
|Adam Kirby
|1.54
|09/12/17
|Wolverhampton
|1/9
|Flat
|1m 142y
|Std/slow
|9st 2lbs
|Adam Kirby
|5.03
15:00 - MONTATHAM (4) meets Dark Vision on 3 lb better terms from their clash in the Royal Hunt Cup last month, and that might be enough to reverse the placings here, given there's highly likely more to come from William Haggas' four-year-old gelding. MUTASAAMY's (9) quickly left his disappointing reappearance behind him with an easy win at Kempton last time and, though 10 lb higher now, that performance was backed up by the clock, so he has to be of interest too.
Dual winner of novice events last year and took form to a new level when winning in style at Newmarket on return. Beaten only by Dark Vision at Royal Ascot since and highly likely has more to come.
|Date
|Course/Class
|Pos
|Type
|Dist.
|Gng.
|HDGR
|WGT
|Jockey
|BSP
|17/06/20
|Ascot Royal Hunt Cup
|2/23
|Flat
|1m
|Gd/frm
|8st 12lbs
|Dane O'Neill
|10.47
|06/06/20
|Newmarket (Rowley)
|1/12
|Flat
|1m
|Gd/frm
|9st 6lbs
|Jim Crowley
|4.05
|19/11/19
|Kempton Park
|4/14
|Flat
|1m
|Std/slow
|9st 4lbs
|Jim Crowley
|3.34
|14/10/19
|Musselburgh
|2/9
|Flat
|7f 33y
|Heavy
|8st 9lbs
|Paul Hanagan
|4.9
|18/09/19
|Yarmouth
|3/5
|Flat
|1m 3y
|Gd/frm
|9st 7lbs
|Jim Crowley
|4.22
|31/08/19
|Beverley
|1/7
|Flat
|7f 96y
|Gd/frm
|9st 9lbs
|Dane O'Neill
|1.34
|16/08/19
|Thirsk
|1/6
|Flat
|7f
|Heavy
|9st 2lbs
|Paul Hanagan
|1.42
|26/10/18
|Newbury
|3/16
|Flat
|6f 110y
|Gd/sft
|9st 5lbs
|Jim Crowley
|8
Quickly put a poor run at Newcastle behind him when scoring easily 1m handicap at Kempton 15 days ago. That performance is backed up the clock and he may have more to come now returning to turf.
|Date
|Course/Class
|Pos
|Type
|Dist.
|Gng.
|HDGR
|WGT
|Jockey
|BSP
|20/06/20
|Kempton Park
|1/13
|Flat
|1m
|Std/slow
|9st 2lbs
|Jack Mitchell
|3.72
|01/06/20
|Newcastle
|8/12
|Flat
|1m 5y
|Slow
|9st 5lbs
|Jim Crowley
|1.86
|05/08/19
|Kempton Park
|1/9
|Flat
|1m
|Std/slow
|9st 7lbs
|Jim Crowley
|2.73
|20/07/19
|Haydock Park
|2/9
|Flat
|7f 212y
|Good
|9st 6lbs
|Jack Mitchell
|4.3
|31/05/19
|Doncaster
|7/7
|Flat
|1m
|Gd/frm
|9st 2lbs
|Jack Mitchell
|5.2
|23/05/19
|Chelmsford City
|7/16
|Flat
|1m
|Std
|9st 2lbs
|David Egan
|32
|01/11/18
|Newcastle
|4/5
|Flat
|1m 5y
|Slow
|9st 2lbs
|Shane Gray
|18.48
15:35 - This is usually the first clash of the generations at the highest level, and, while that isn't the case this year, it is still an excellent renewal. ENABLE's (6) unbeaten run at the highest level was ended in last year's Arc, but she lost little in defeat, and this outstanding mare is fancied to mow down the front-running Ghaiyyath. Japan should be sharper for his Royal Ascot return and should also have a say.
Superstar mare who won first 10 starts in Group 1 company, including this in 2019. Collared late on when bidding to land record-breaking third Arc last autumn but still the one to beat on return.
|Date
|Course/Class
|Pos
|Type
|Dist.
|Gng.
|HDGR
|WGT
|Jockey
|BSP
|06/10/19
|Longchamp
|2/12
|Flat
|1m 3f 205y
|Gd/sft
|9st 2lbs
|Frankie Dettori
|1.72
|22/08/19
|York Yorkshire Oaks
|1/4
|Flat
|1m 3f 188y
|Gd/frm
|9st 7lbs
|Frankie Dettori
|1.32
|27/07/19
|Ascot King George
|1/11
|Flat
|1m 3f 211y
|Gd/sft
|9st 4lbs
|Frankie Dettori
|1.68
|06/07/19
|Sandown Park Eclipse
|1/8
|Flat
|1m 1f 209y
|Gd/frm
|9st 4lbs
|Frankie Dettori
|1.76
|03/11/18
|Churchill Downs
|1/13
|Flat
|1m 4f
|Good
|8st 11lbs
|Frankie Dettori
|1.75
|07/10/18
|Longchamp
|1/19
|Flat
|1m 3f 205y
|Good
|9st 2lbs
|Frankie Dettori
|2.12
|08/09/18
|Kempton Park
|1/4
|Flat
|1m 3f 219y
|Std/slow
|9st 2lbs
|Frankie Dettori
|1.61
|01/10/17
|Chantilly
|1/18
|Flat
|1m 3f 205y
|Gd/sft
|8st 9lbs
|Frankie Dettori
|-
|24/08/17
|York Yorkshire Oaks
|1/6
|Flat
|1m 3f 188y
|Gd/sft
|8st 12lbs
|Frankie Dettori
|1.29
|29/07/17
|Ascot King George
|1/10
|Flat
|1m 3f 211y
|Soft
|8st 7lbs
|Frankie Dettori
|2.45
|15/07/17
|Curragh
|1/10
|Flat
|1m 4f
|Firm
|9st 0lbs
|Frankie Dettori
|1.46
|02/06/17
|Epsom Downs Oaks
|1/9
|Flat
|1m 4f 6y
|Gd/frm
|9st 0lbs
|Frankie Dettori
|8
|10/05/17
|Chester
|1/7
|Flat
|1m 3f 75y
|Gd/frm
|9st 0lbs
|Frankie Dettori
|3.07
|21/04/17
|Newbury
|3/6
|Flat
|1m 2f 6y
|Good
|9st 1lbs
|William Buick
|6.4
|28/11/16
|Newcastle
|1/9
|Flat
|1m 5y
|Std
|9st 0lbs
|Robert Havlin
|4.8
16:05 - A case can be made for all in a fascinating listed contest but GLOBAL GIANT (5) is taken to make it two from two for John Gosden and confirm the abundant promise shown when sprinting clear at Wolverhampton on his debut for this yard. Andre Fabre's French challenger Magny Cours is a fascinating contender and is greatly feared, while Fox Chairman could easily bounce back after failing to fire at Royal Ascot and, likely open to further improvement, he is not discounted, either.
Smart horse who made sparkling debut for new yard (formerly with Ed Dunlop) when landing odds in 4-runner conditions event at Wolverhampton (9.5f). Off 6 months but big player on his return.
|Date
|Course/Class
|Pos
|Type
|Dist.
|Gng.
|HDGR
|WGT
|Jockey
|BSP
|06/01/20
|Wolverhampton
|1/4
|Flat
|1m 1f 104y
|Std/slow
|9st 1lbs
|Robert Havlin
|1.67
|29/06/19
|Curragh
|5/7
|Flat
|1m 2f
|Good
|9st 9lbs
|Gerald Mosse
|15.5
|18/06/19
|Ascot Wolferton Stakes
|15/16
|Flat
|1m 1f 212y
|Gd/sft
|9st 6lbs
|Gerald Mosse
|139.42
|12/10/18
|Dundalk
|1/7
|Flat
|1m 2f 150y
|Slow
|9st 3lbs
|Gerald Mosse
|2.3
|28/09/18
|Dundalk
|2/6
|Flat
|1m 2f 150y
|Std
|9st 3lbs
|Gerald Mosse
|4.8
|25/08/18
|Windsor
|2/5
|Flat
|1m 2f
|Gd/frm
|8st 12lbs
|Robert Havlin
|6.8
|02/08/18
|Goodwood
|3/12
|Flat
|1m 1f 197y
|Good
|9st 1lbs
|Gerald Mosse
|33.38
|12/07/18
|Newmarket (July)
|8/8
|Flat
|1m 5f
|Good
|9st 1lbs
|Gerald Mosse
|35.26
|21/06/18
|Ascot Hampton Court Stakes
|5/16
|Flat
|1m 1f 212y
|Gd/frm
|9st 0lbs
|Gerald Mosse
|282.77
|01/06/18
|Doncaster
|5/15
|Flat
|1m
|Gd/frm
|9st 9lbs
|Gerald Mosse
|8
|18/05/18
|Newmarket (Rowley)
|5/14
|Flat
|1m
|Good
|9st 9lbs
|Fran Berry
|19
|14/07/17
|Newmarket (July)
|1/11
|Flat
|7f
|Gd/frm
|9st 0lbs
|Fran Berry
|9.04
|24/06/17
|Newmarket (July)
|3/7
|Flat
|7f
|Gd/frm
|9st 2lbs
|Fran Berry
|6.8
16:35 - TULIP FIELDS (4) is on a steep upward curve and, based on the ease of her latest success at Newmarket, she should take plenty of beating in her hat-trick bid back down in trip. Fellow three-year-old Asiaaf could lay down a threat on the back of her comfortable Goodwood success, while Be More makes most appeal of the older horses.
Has returned a much-improved filly and readily supplemented her Goodwood win in a 3-runner event at Newmarket 16 days ago, only needing to be pushed out. She'll take all the beating once more.
|Date
|Course/Class
|Pos
|Type
|Dist.
|Gng.
|HDGR
|WGT
|Jockey
|BSP
|19/06/20
|Newmarket (Rowley)
|1/3
|Flat
|1m 4f
|Good
|8st 9lbs
|Harry Bentley
|1.45
|14/06/20
|Goodwood
|1/9
|Flat
|1m 1f 197y
|Gd/frm
|9st 8lbs
|Joe Fanning
|9
|25/10/19
|Newcastle
|3/9
|Flat
|7f 14y
|Slow
|9st 0lbs
|Joe Fanning
|8.13
|09/10/19
|Newcastle
|2/11
|Flat
|1m 5y
|Slow
|9st 0lbs
|Joe Fanning
|3.46
|06/09/19
|Haydock Park
|3/6
|Flat
|7f 212y
|Gd/sft
|9st 0lbs
|Franny Norton
|3.5
|01/08/19
|Goodwood
|3/15
|Flat
|7f
|Gd/frm
|9st 0lbs
|P. J. McDonald
|4
|11/07/19
|Carlisle
|2/8
|Flat
|6f 195y
|Gd/frm
|9st 0lbs
|Andrew Mullen
|8.2
17:10 - WHAT AN ANGEL (12) remains a maiden, but stepped up on what he had shown previously when runner-up at Bath on Thursday and, provided this doesn't come too soon, he should be bang there with useful claimer Thore Hammer Hansen taking off a valuable 5 lb. Eshaasy shaped promisingly on his handicap debut in the ultra-competitive Britannia Handicap at Royal Ascot last time. and looks the principal danger, ahead of Star In The Making and Campari.
Took his form to a fairly useful level when runner-up on return from 5 months off (also gelded) at Bath on Thursday, headed in final strides. Sure to go well providing this doesn't come too soon.
|Date
|Course/Class
|Pos
|Type
|Dist.
|Gng.
|HDGR
|WGT
|Jockey
|BSP
|02/07/20
|Bath
|2/8
|Flat
|1m
|Good
|9st 2lbs
|Rossa Ryan
|22
|20/01/20
|Wolverhampton
|3/4
|Flat
|7f 36y
|Std
|9st 3lbs
|Ben Curtis
|5.6
|10/01/20
|Wolverhampton
|3/5
|Flat
|1m 142y
|Slow
|9st 2lbs
|Daniel Muscutt
|8.29
|12/10/19
|Newmarket (Rowley)
|12/12
|Flat
|7f
|Soft
|8st 10lbs
|Sean Levey
|11.02
|26/09/19
|Newmarket (Rowley)
|8/9
|Flat
|1m
|Good
|8st 11lbs
|Ryan Moore
|22.2
|18/09/19
|Sandown Park
|6/12
|Flat
|1m
|Good
|9st 5lbs
|Sean Levey
|30
|07/09/19
|Ascot
|2/8
|Flat
|7f
|Gd/frm
|9st 5lbs
|Dane O'Neill
|43.98
|19/07/19
|Newbury
|7/14
|Flat
|7f
|Gd/sft
|9st 5lbs
|Tom Marquand
|38.95
|05/07/19
|Sandown Park
|6/6
|Flat
|7f
|Gd/frm
|9st 5lbs
|Ryan Moore
|17.5
Recommended bets
Placepot permutation
13:15 - 9
13:50 - 12
14:25 - 1
15:00 - 4, 9
15:35 - 6
16:05 - 5
2 lines
