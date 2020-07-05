To help personalise content, tailor your experience and help us improve our services, Betfair uses cookies. By navigating our site, you agree to allow us to use cookies, in accordance with our Cookie Policy and Privacy Policy.

Through The Card: Sandown, Sunday 5 July

Sandown stalls
Timeform take you through the card at Sandown on Sunday
Timeform take you through the card at Sandown on Sunday...

"...gets a handy sex allowance, has fared well with the draw, and ought to make another bold bid..."

Timeform on Risk of Thunder

13:15 - Having shaped much better than an opening seventh-placed finish would imply on debut, RISK OF THUNDER (9) looked very professional when an easy winner dropped back to five furlongs at Ripon last time. She was well backed to confirm that debut impression, and never gave her supporters an ounce of worry, making all and quickening clear in the final furlong. Risk of Thunder gets a handy sex allowance, has fared well with the draw, and ought to make another bold bid. Significantly could emerge as the big danger.

Much better than the bare result when seventh of 9 in maiden at Newmarket on debut, losing 5 places late on in a tight finish over 6f. Impressive when successful over 5f at Ripon and the one to beat.

Date Course/Class Pos Type Dist. Gng. HDGR WGT Jockey BSP
20/06/20 Ripon 1/10 Flat 5f Good 9st 0lbs P. J. McDonald 2.5
04/06/20 Newmarket (Rowley) 7/9 Flat 6f Gd/frm 9st 0lbs Oisin Murphy 7.17

13:50 - An excellent renewal that's likely to be run at a strong pace with several front runners in the line-up. LIBERTY BEACH (12) proved a strongly-run five furlongs suits her well when an excellent third to Battaash in the King's Stand at Royal Ascot, and she was an impressive winner over this course and distance as a juvenile. She shades the vote over fellow three-year-old Lazuli, who has always been well regarded, while six-year-olds Maid In India and Dakota Gold also command respect.

Enjoyed a productive 2-y-o campaign, winning 4 of 6 starts. Even better form this year, taking listed race at Haydock on return before excellent third in King's Stand at Royal Ascot. Hard to knock.

Date Course/Class Pos Type Dist. Gng. HDGR WGT Jockey BSP
16/06/20 Ascot King's Stand 3/11 Flat 5f Gd/frm 8st 9lbs Jason Hart 5.78
07/06/20 Haydock Park 1/13 Flat 6f Good 8st 9lbs Jason Hart 3.72
22/08/19 York Lowther 2/10 Flat 6f Gd/frm 9st 0lbs Jason Hart 3
31/07/19 Goodwood 1/13 Flat 5f Good 8st 12lbs Jason Hart 2.5
05/07/19 Sandown Park 1/10 Flat 5f 10y Gd/frm 8st 11lbs Jason Hart 3.53
19/06/19 Ascot Queen Mary 4/25 Flat 5f Gd/sft 9st 0lbs Jason Hart 20.93
08/06/19 Beverley 1/8 Flat 5f Gd/sft 8st 12lbs David Allan 7.4
27/05/19 Redcar 1/7 Flat 5f Good 8st 12lbs Jason Hart 19.37

14:25 - CROSS COUNTER (1) failed to fire in the Ascot Gold Cup last time, but is worth forgiving that run, probably ridden too patiently over the longer trip. Given his overall record, he is well worth chancing again, and he's a classy sort for a Group 3 if back to anywhere near his best. Like the selection, Withhold was also below par at Royal Ascot but he's really smart on his day and could be the one to give Charlie Appleby's charge most to think about.

2018 Melbourne Cup winner. Very consistent record overall and he strikes as the type to bounce back quickly from a rare below-effort in last month's Ascot Gold Cup (beaten 18 lengths into third).

Date Course/Class Pos Type Dist. Gng. HDGR WGT Jockey BSP
18/06/20 Ascot Gold Cup 3/8 Flat 2m 3f 210y Soft 9st 2lbs James Doyle 10
29/02/20 King Abdulaziz 5/14 Flat 1m 6f 201y Gd/frm 9st 11lbs William Buick -
05/11/19 Flemington 8/24 Flat 1m 7f 200y Soft 9st 1lbs William Buick -
15/09/19 Curragh 4/10 Flat 1m 6f Good 9st 9lbs William Buick 2.63
30/07/19 Goodwood 3/8 Flat 2m Good 9st 9lbs James Doyle 5.3
20/06/19 Ascot Gold Cup 4/11 Flat 2m 3f 210y Gd/sft 9st 1lbs James Doyle 6
30/03/19 Meydan 1/10 Flat 1m 7f 200y Good 8st 9lbs William Buick 2.81
06/11/18 Flemington 1/24 Flat 1m 7f 200y Gd/sft 8st 0lbs Kerrin McEvoy -
22/08/18 York 2/9 Flat 1m 3f 188y Gd/frm 9st 0lbs William Buick 2.65
04/08/18 Goodwood 1/4 Flat 1m 3f 218y Gd/frm 9st 1lbs William Buick 2.98
14/07/18 Ascot 1/7 Flat 1m 3f 211y Gd/frm 9st 7lbs Adam Kirby 2.72
21/06/18 Ascot King George V Stakes 4/18 Flat 1m 3f 211y Gd/frm 9st 6lbs William Buick 13.98
07/06/18 Sandown Park 2/14 Flat 1m 1f 209y Good 10st 1lbs William Buick 5.36
22/01/18 Wolverhampton 1/6 Flat 1m 1f 104y Std 9st 9lbs Adam Kirby 1.54
09/12/17 Wolverhampton 1/9 Flat 1m 142y Std/slow 9st 2lbs Adam Kirby 5.03

15:00 - MONTATHAM (4) meets Dark Vision on 3 lb better terms from their clash in the Royal Hunt Cup last month, and that might be enough to reverse the placings here, given there's highly likely more to come from William Haggas' four-year-old gelding. MUTASAAMY's (9) quickly left his disappointing reappearance behind him with an easy win at Kempton last time and, though 10 lb higher now, that performance was backed up by the clock, so he has to be of interest too.

Dual winner of novice events last year and took form to a new level when winning in style at Newmarket on return. Beaten only by Dark Vision at Royal Ascot since and highly likely has more to come.

Date Course/Class Pos Type Dist. Gng. HDGR WGT Jockey BSP
17/06/20 Ascot Royal Hunt Cup 2/23 Flat 1m Gd/frm 8st 12lbs Dane O'Neill 10.47
06/06/20 Newmarket (Rowley) 1/12 Flat 1m Gd/frm 9st 6lbs Jim Crowley 4.05
19/11/19 Kempton Park 4/14 Flat 1m Std/slow 9st 4lbs Jim Crowley 3.34
14/10/19 Musselburgh 2/9 Flat 7f 33y Heavy 8st 9lbs Paul Hanagan 4.9
18/09/19 Yarmouth 3/5 Flat 1m 3y Gd/frm 9st 7lbs Jim Crowley 4.22
31/08/19 Beverley 1/7 Flat 7f 96y Gd/frm 9st 9lbs Dane O'Neill 1.34
16/08/19 Thirsk 1/6 Flat 7f Heavy 9st 2lbs Paul Hanagan 1.42
26/10/18 Newbury 3/16 Flat 6f 110y Gd/sft 9st 5lbs Jim Crowley 8

Quickly put a poor run at Newcastle behind him when scoring easily 1m handicap at Kempton 15 days ago. That performance is backed up the clock and he may have more to come now returning to turf.

Date Course/Class Pos Type Dist. Gng. HDGR WGT Jockey BSP
20/06/20 Kempton Park 1/13 Flat 1m Std/slow 9st 2lbs Jack Mitchell 3.72
01/06/20 Newcastle 8/12 Flat 1m 5y Slow 9st 5lbs Jim Crowley 1.86
05/08/19 Kempton Park 1/9 Flat 1m Std/slow 9st 7lbs Jim Crowley 2.73
20/07/19 Haydock Park 2/9 Flat 7f 212y Good 9st 6lbs Jack Mitchell 4.3
31/05/19 Doncaster 7/7 Flat 1m Gd/frm 9st 2lbs Jack Mitchell 5.2
23/05/19 Chelmsford City 7/16 Flat 1m Std 9st 2lbs David Egan 32
01/11/18 Newcastle 4/5 Flat 1m 5y Slow 9st 2lbs Shane Gray 18.48

15:35 - This is usually the first clash of the generations at the highest level, and, while that isn't the case this year, it is still an excellent renewal. ENABLE's (6) unbeaten run at the highest level was ended in last year's Arc, but she lost little in defeat, and this outstanding mare is fancied to mow down the front-running Ghaiyyath. Japan should be sharper for his Royal Ascot return and should also have a say.

Superstar mare who won first 10 starts in Group 1 company, including this in 2019. Collared late on when bidding to land record-breaking third Arc last autumn but still the one to beat on return.

Date Course/Class Pos Type Dist. Gng. HDGR WGT Jockey BSP
06/10/19 Longchamp 2/12 Flat 1m 3f 205y Gd/sft 9st 2lbs Frankie Dettori 1.72
22/08/19 York Yorkshire Oaks 1/4 Flat 1m 3f 188y Gd/frm 9st 7lbs Frankie Dettori 1.32
27/07/19 Ascot King George 1/11 Flat 1m 3f 211y Gd/sft 9st 4lbs Frankie Dettori 1.68
06/07/19 Sandown Park Eclipse 1/8 Flat 1m 1f 209y Gd/frm 9st 4lbs Frankie Dettori 1.76
03/11/18 Churchill Downs 1/13 Flat 1m 4f Good 8st 11lbs Frankie Dettori 1.75
07/10/18 Longchamp 1/19 Flat 1m 3f 205y Good 9st 2lbs Frankie Dettori 2.12
08/09/18 Kempton Park 1/4 Flat 1m 3f 219y Std/slow 9st 2lbs Frankie Dettori 1.61
01/10/17 Chantilly 1/18 Flat 1m 3f 205y Gd/sft 8st 9lbs Frankie Dettori -
24/08/17 York Yorkshire Oaks 1/6 Flat 1m 3f 188y Gd/sft 8st 12lbs Frankie Dettori 1.29
29/07/17 Ascot King George 1/10 Flat 1m 3f 211y Soft 8st 7lbs Frankie Dettori 2.45
15/07/17 Curragh 1/10 Flat 1m 4f Firm 9st 0lbs Frankie Dettori 1.46
02/06/17 Epsom Downs Oaks 1/9 Flat 1m 4f 6y Gd/frm 9st 0lbs Frankie Dettori 8
10/05/17 Chester 1/7 Flat 1m 3f 75y Gd/frm 9st 0lbs Frankie Dettori 3.07
21/04/17 Newbury 3/6 Flat 1m 2f 6y Good 9st 1lbs William Buick 6.4
28/11/16 Newcastle 1/9 Flat 1m 5y Std 9st 0lbs Robert Havlin 4.8

16:05 - A case can be made for all in a fascinating listed contest but GLOBAL GIANT (5) is taken to make it two from two for John Gosden and confirm the abundant promise shown when sprinting clear at Wolverhampton on his debut for this yard. Andre Fabre's French challenger Magny Cours is a fascinating contender and is greatly feared, while Fox Chairman could easily bounce back after failing to fire at Royal Ascot and, likely open to further improvement, he is not discounted, either.

Smart horse who made sparkling debut for new yard (formerly with Ed Dunlop) when landing odds in 4-runner conditions event at Wolverhampton (9.5f). Off 6 months but big player on his return.

Date Course/Class Pos Type Dist. Gng. HDGR WGT Jockey BSP
06/01/20 Wolverhampton 1/4 Flat 1m 1f 104y Std/slow 9st 1lbs Robert Havlin 1.67
29/06/19 Curragh 5/7 Flat 1m 2f Good 9st 9lbs Gerald Mosse 15.5
18/06/19 Ascot Wolferton Stakes 15/16 Flat 1m 1f 212y Gd/sft 9st 6lbs Gerald Mosse 139.42
12/10/18 Dundalk 1/7 Flat 1m 2f 150y Slow 9st 3lbs Gerald Mosse 2.3
28/09/18 Dundalk 2/6 Flat 1m 2f 150y Std 9st 3lbs Gerald Mosse 4.8
25/08/18 Windsor 2/5 Flat 1m 2f Gd/frm 8st 12lbs Robert Havlin 6.8
02/08/18 Goodwood 3/12 Flat 1m 1f 197y Good 9st 1lbs Gerald Mosse 33.38
12/07/18 Newmarket (July) 8/8 Flat 1m 5f Good 9st 1lbs Gerald Mosse 35.26
21/06/18 Ascot Hampton Court Stakes 5/16 Flat 1m 1f 212y Gd/frm 9st 0lbs Gerald Mosse 282.77
01/06/18 Doncaster 5/15 Flat 1m Gd/frm 9st 9lbs Gerald Mosse 8
18/05/18 Newmarket (Rowley) 5/14 Flat 1m Good 9st 9lbs Fran Berry 19
14/07/17 Newmarket (July) 1/11 Flat 7f Gd/frm 9st 0lbs Fran Berry 9.04
24/06/17 Newmarket (July) 3/7 Flat 7f Gd/frm 9st 2lbs Fran Berry 6.8

16:35 - TULIP FIELDS (4) is on a steep upward curve and, based on the ease of her latest success at Newmarket, she should take plenty of beating in her hat-trick bid back down in trip. Fellow three-year-old Asiaaf could lay down a threat on the back of her comfortable Goodwood success, while Be More makes most appeal of the older horses.

Has returned a much-improved filly and readily supplemented her Goodwood win in a 3-runner event at Newmarket 16 days ago, only needing to be pushed out. She'll take all the beating once more.

Date Course/Class Pos Type Dist. Gng. HDGR WGT Jockey BSP
19/06/20 Newmarket (Rowley) 1/3 Flat 1m 4f Good 8st 9lbs Harry Bentley 1.45
14/06/20 Goodwood 1/9 Flat 1m 1f 197y Gd/frm 9st 8lbs Joe Fanning 9
25/10/19 Newcastle 3/9 Flat 7f 14y Slow 9st 0lbs Joe Fanning 8.13
09/10/19 Newcastle 2/11 Flat 1m 5y Slow 9st 0lbs Joe Fanning 3.46
06/09/19 Haydock Park 3/6 Flat 7f 212y Gd/sft 9st 0lbs Franny Norton 3.5
01/08/19 Goodwood 3/15 Flat 7f Gd/frm 9st 0lbs P. J. McDonald 4
11/07/19 Carlisle 2/8 Flat 6f 195y Gd/frm 9st 0lbs Andrew Mullen 8.2

17:10 - WHAT AN ANGEL (12) remains a maiden, but stepped up on what he had shown previously when runner-up at Bath on Thursday and, provided this doesn't come too soon, he should be bang there with useful claimer Thore Hammer Hansen taking off a valuable 5 lb. Eshaasy shaped promisingly on his handicap debut in the ultra-competitive Britannia Handicap at Royal Ascot last time. and looks the principal danger, ahead of Star In The Making and Campari.

Took his form to a fairly useful level when runner-up on return from 5 months off (also gelded) at Bath on Thursday, headed in final strides. Sure to go well providing this doesn't come too soon.

Date Course/Class Pos Type Dist. Gng. HDGR WGT Jockey BSP
02/07/20 Bath 2/8 Flat 1m Good 9st 2lbs Rossa Ryan 22
20/01/20 Wolverhampton 3/4 Flat 7f 36y Std 9st 3lbs Ben Curtis 5.6
10/01/20 Wolverhampton 3/5 Flat 1m 142y Slow 9st 2lbs Daniel Muscutt 8.29
12/10/19 Newmarket (Rowley) 12/12 Flat 7f Soft 8st 10lbs Sean Levey 11.02
26/09/19 Newmarket (Rowley) 8/9 Flat 1m Good 8st 11lbs Ryan Moore 22.2
18/09/19 Sandown Park 6/12 Flat 1m Good 9st 5lbs Sean Levey 30
07/09/19 Ascot 2/8 Flat 7f Gd/frm 9st 5lbs Dane O'Neill 43.98
19/07/19 Newbury 7/14 Flat 7f Gd/sft 9st 5lbs Tom Marquand 38.95
05/07/19 Sandown Park 6/6 Flat 7f Gd/frm 9st 5lbs Ryan Moore 17.5

Recommended bets

Placepot permutation

13:15 - 9
13:50 - 12
14:25 - 1
15:00 - 4, 9
15:35 - 6
16:05 - 5

2 lines

TF Tips,

