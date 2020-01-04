Through The Card: Sandown, Saturday 4 January

12:15 - Fairly useful Flat performer PALLADIUM (4) came up just short when heavily backed on hurdles debut at Warwick last month, but that was still a promising start and he's very much the one to beat. Hereia has to concede 6 lb but this is a drop back in class and he's feared most.

12:45 - INDEFATIGABLE (1) is a highly likeable mare with the best form, so she's a confident selection to gain a deserved first success of this season at the expense of Silver Forever, who may yet find further improvement after just three hurdling outings. Fleur Irlandaise is another one to consider.

13:20 - A competitive handicap in which marginal preference is for DASHING PERK (3), who scored in taking style over C&D recently and is expected to shrug off a 6 lb rise in the weights. Mystical Clouds heads the list of dangers after his promising Leicester fourth, while Mercy Mercy Me is another chaser with better days ahead of him who is well worth a second look.

13:50 - JOHNBB (3) shaped well on his chasing debut at Aintree in November and duly showed improved form dropped back to two miles when winning over this C&D last month. He was strong in the betting on that occasion up against more exposed rivals and, though he is 6 lb higher now and in a better race, there should be even more to come from him over fences and he is a confident selection to follow up.

14:25 - A small but select field for this Grade 1 novice. SON OF CAMAS (6) was strong at the finish when making a successful hurdling debut in a good time at Newbury and is fancied to provide his master trainer with another win in this valuable race. Fiddlerontheroof boasts some strong form and is expected to provide the main threat ahead of standard-setter Hang In There.

15:00 - A few of these are on the decline as you would expect for a race of this type but DARK FLAME (13) has plenty to recommend him. His finished second past the post in a void race here last time to further enhance his good course record and Doing Fine, who finished first past the post on that occasion, confirmed that form when winning at Cheltenham last time. Dark Flame gets the cheekpieces on now and looks a big player able to race from the same mark.

15:35 - A really good handicap hurdle to conclude things. TOTTERDOWN (4) ran his field ragged over C&D on his first run for Fergal O'Brien and even a 12 lb rise may not be enough to stop him if showing up in the same form. Gunnery rates an obvious threat after his comfortable all-the-way success at Doncaster last weekend, while Smarty Wild was a good fourth in a similarly competitive event here last time.