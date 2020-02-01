Through The Card: Sandown, Saturday 1 February

12:40 - FLIC OU VOYOU (2) was a dual bumper winner and wasted what looked a good opportunity to get off the mark over hurdles at Taunton last time, but his previous form reads well in the context of this race and he is taken to belatedly get his head in front at the expense of Palladium, who confirmed his hurdling debut promise when a ready winner over this course and distance at the start of the month.

13:15 - FIRST FLOW (6) has made a positive start over fences, finishing runner-up on his first two starts in this sphere before landing the odds in commanding fashion at Hereford last month. He shaped much better than the bare result when third at Ascot last time, possibly disadvantaged by racing on the unfavoured inner part of the track. He should be able to improve past his current mark and get back to winning ways here.

13:50 - CALL ME LORD (1) was unable to fully sustain his effort when picked off late on in the Coral Hurdle at Ascot, but went one better in the International at Cheltenham next time, making the most of a good opening at the weights to edge the race in the final furlong. He's a smart hurdler, as well as a three-time course winner here, so gets the vote to enhance his ever-growing reputation.

14:25 - LAURINA (7) made a highly satisfactory winning start over fences when a runaway winner at Gowran in November, but ran no sort of race when pulled up in the Racing Post Novices' Chase at Leopardstown last month. A string of novicey mistakes ensured she was never able to get competitive on her last outing but, given her overall profile, she looks worth a chance to make amends and get her Cheltenham bid back on track.

15:00 - ASK BEN (5) was a dual winner in novice company, and has shaped very well in both his handicaps starts since returning to action in November. He moved through the race as though ahead of his mark when fourth at Haydock, his lack of a previous run ultimately telling, and was denied a clear run after travelling powerfully through the race when second at Cheltenham last time. He should be capable of winning off this mark and looks the one to be with in this high-end handicap.

15:35 - CLASSIC BEN (11) showed improved form to land a sizeable gamble in this race last year off 1 lb lower and, having not been disgraced on both outings this term, another bold showing should be forthcoming. Dragon d'Estruval proved better than ever when winning at Ludlow last month and looks the main threat.

16:10 - ICONIC MUDDLE (6) has been generally progressive over hurdles, and relished the step up in trip when second at Plumpton last time. He has been afforded a lenient opening mark, and this race looks well within his remit. Lisa De Vassy appeals as the type to go on improving and will may offer the most opposition on what is also her handicap debut.

