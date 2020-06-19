- Trainer: William Haggas
- Jockey: John Egan
- Age: 3
- Weight: 7st 9lbs
- OR: 83
Through The Card: Royal Ascot Day 4, Friday 19 June
Timeform take you through the card on Day 4 of Royal Ascot on Friday...
"...she remains an exciting prospect despite disappointing on her recent return to action at Kempton..."
Timeform on Born With Pride
13:15 - DANCIN INTHESTREET (22) shaped better than the bare result when third on her handicap debut/reappearance at Haydock 11 days ago, always on the backfoot after a slow start and then meeting significant trouble when attempting to deliver her challenge from two furlongs out. Still beaten only two lengths at the line (finished with running left), she remains open to more improvement at this trip and is fancied to make ammends for that unlucky defeat in this competitive handicap, one of several new additions to Royal Ascot this year. Art Power has been well found in the market and heads the list of dangers, along with Maystar and Never Dark.
|Date
|Course/Class
|Pos
|Type
|Dist.
|Gng.
|HDGR
|WGT
|Jockey
|BSP
|08/06/20
|Haydock Park
|3/10
|Flat
|5f
|Good
|9st 1lbs
|Cieren Fallon
|5.13
|07/12/19
|Wolverhampton
|5/10
|Flat
|6f 20y
|Slow
|8st 11lbs
|Tom Marquand
|12
|23/11/19
|Lingfield Park
|1/11
|Flat
|6f 1y
|Std
|9st 0lbs
|Tom Marquand
|4.56
|02/11/19
|Newmarket (Rowley)
|2/14
|Flat
|7f
|Heavy
|9st 0lbs
|Georgia Cox
|26
13:50 - Given their general running style, it is perhaps unsurprising that Wesley Ward has yet to train a juvenile winner at Royal Ascot over further than five furlongs. However, on pedigree there is every chance that FLYING ALETHA (4), who was an impressive dirt winner over five furlongs at Gulfstream on debut, will not only get an extra furlong but may actually improve for it. She will be a big player if able to translate the ability shown on debut to turf. Golden Melody and Mother Earth are others to consider following promising debut efforts of their own.
Created a good impression when won 7-runner maiden (7/2 and blinkered) at Gulfstream by 5½ lengths from Lime 4 weeks ago, making all and clear over 1f out. Should stay 6f and is open to improvement.
|Date
|Course/Class
|Pos
|Type
|Dist.
|Gng.
|HDGR
|WGT
|Jockey
|BSP
|21/05/20
|Gulfstream Park
|1/7
|Flat
|5f
|Fast
|B
|8st 6lbs
|Edgar S. Prado
|-
14:25 - THE LIR JET (13) is bred to be sharp, being one of the first runners for the 2016 winner of this race Prince of Lir, and he could hardly have been more impressive when making a winning debut at Yarmouth two weeks ago, showing plenty of speed to break the all-aged track record for five furlongs. He has since been purchased privately by Qatar Racing and seems sure to mount a bold follow-up bid if his draw in stall 1 doesn't inconvenience him too much, with further improvement likely. The form of Eye of Heaven's debut win at Newmarket (when beating Wednesday's Windsor Castle winner Tactical) has worked out well, and he is feared most ahead of Wesley Ward's Golden Pal.
Is by an ex winner of this race and made a big impression when scoring at Yarmouth first time out, knowing his job but well on top at the finish. Should go well.
|Date
|Course/Class
|Pos
|Type
|Dist.
|Gng.
|HDGR
|WGT
|Jockey
|BSP
|03/06/20
|Yarmouth
|1/10
|Flat
|5f 42y
|Firm
|9st 2lbs
|Silvestre De Sousa
|6.4
15:00 - The form of the Coronation Cup received a boost yesterday when Stradivarius won the Gold Cup, which increases confidence in ANTHONY VAN DYCK (2) as he attempts to record his first success since landing last year's Derby. He surpassed even that form when second on his first start for six months in the Coronation Cup, keeping on well to get within two and a half lengths of Ghaiyyath (with the same distance back to Stradivarius in third), and that effort identifies Anthony Van Dyck as very much the one to beat here if handling the more testing conditions. Elarqam's form has also been boosted this week by the victory of Lord North, and the way he shaped when second to that rival at Haydock recently suggests this longer trip should suit, so he is fancied to battle it out with the unexposed Hamish for the minor honours.
Last year's Derby winner who made a highly encouraging return to action back from 6 months off when 2½ lengths second of 7 to Ghaiyyath in Coronation Cup at Newmarket. The one to beat on that form.
|Date
|Course/Class
|Pos
|Type
|Dist.
|Gng.
|HDGR
|WGT
|Jockey
|BSP
|05/06/20
|Newmarket (Rowley)
|2/7
|Flat
|1m 4f
|Gd/frm
|9st 0lbs
|Ryan Moore
|6.8
|08/12/19
|Sha Tin
|12/14
|Flat
|1m 3f 205y
|Good
|B
|8st 9lbs
|Ryan Moore
|-
|02/11/19
|Santa Anita
|3/12
|Flat
|1m 4f
|Firm
|8st 10lbs
|Ryan Moore
|4.5
|14/09/19
|Leopardstown
|3/8
|Flat
|1m 2f
|Good
|9st 1lbs
|W. M. Lordan
|18.39
|27/07/19
|Ascot King George
|10/11
|Flat
|1m 3f 211y
|Gd/sft
|0
|8st 10lbs
|Ryan Moore
|9.23
|29/06/19
|Curragh
|2/8
|Flat
|1m 4f
|Good
|9st 0lbs
|Ryan Moore
|2.31
|01/06/19
|Epsom Downs Derby
|1/13
|Flat
|1m 4f 6y
|Gd/frm
|9st 0lbs
|Seamie Heffernan
|8.6
|11/05/19
|Lingfield Park
|1/10
|Flat
|1m 3f 133y
|Soft
|9st 0lbs
|Ryan Moore
|3.3
|02/11/18
|Churchill Downs
|9/14
|Flat
|1m
|Gd/sft
|8st 10lbs
|Ryan Moore
|-
|13/10/18
|Newmarket (Rowley) Dewhurst
|3/7
|Flat
|7f
|Gd/frm
|9st 1lbs
|Donnacha O'Brien
|3.94
|16/09/18
|Curragh
|2/7
|Flat
|7f
|Good
|9st 3lbs
|Ryan Moore
|2.56
|26/08/18
|Curragh
|1/6
|Flat
|7f
|Gd/sft
|9st 3lbs
|Ryan Moore
|1.69
|26/07/18
|Leopardstown
|1/5
|Flat
|7f 20y
|Gd/sft
|9st 3lbs
|Ryan Moore
|1.73
|15/07/18
|Killarney
|1/9
|Flat
|1m 25y
|Good
|9st 5lbs
|Donnacha O'Brien
|2.02
|01/07/18
|Curragh
|7/10
|Flat
|7f
|Gd/frm
|9st 5lbs
|Donnacha O'Brien
|8.6
15:35 - PIERRE LAPIN (6) looked an out-and-out sprinter when maintaining his unbeaten record with a ready success in the Mill Reef Stakes at Newbury last September, following in the footsteps of his half-brother Harry Angel, who had won the same race in 2016. Harry Angel went on fill the runner-up spot behind Caravaggio in the following year's renewal of this race, and there is every reason to believe Pierre Lapin might be capable of going one better here, looking far from the finished article last season and likely to have much more to offer as he fills into his frame. Golden Horde also showed smart form at two and could be the one to give the selection most to think about, while Mums Tipple should find this test more suitable than when trailing home in the 2000 Guineas.
Half-brother to top-class sprinter Harry Angel, who was second in this in 2017. Maintained unbeaten record with a bit to spare in Group 2 Mill Reef Stakes and he's sure to make a better 3-y-o.
|Date
|Course/Class
|Pos
|Type
|Dist.
|Gng.
|HDGR
|WGT
|Jockey
|BSP
|21/09/19
|Newbury Mill Reef
|1/8
|Flat
|6f
|Gd/frm
|9st 1lbs
|Andrea Atzeni
|3.48
|24/05/19
|Haydock Park
|1/7
|Flat
|6f
|Gd/frm
|9st 5lbs
|David Egan
|2.18
16:10 - BORN WITH PRIDE (9) is from a good staying family, with her close relations including the smart pair Raheen House (winner up to 1¾m) and Shraaoh (winner up to 2m). Given that she too is likely to come into her own over longer trips such as this, it bodes well that Born With Pride was able to win a Newmarket listed race on her only two-year-old start (beating the Irish 1000 Guineas winner Peaceful), and she remains an exciting prospect despite disappointing on her recent return to action at Kempton, when not seen to best effect in a messy affair. Berkshire Rocco chased home the impressive Derby-bound English King at Lingfield and has more to come up in distance. Santiago completes the shortlist.
Landed 1m listed event at Newmarket on debut from subsequent Irish 1000 Guineas winner Peaceful, and likely to have come on plenty for her Kempton return. Marked step up in trip will suit. Big shout.
|Date
|Course/Class
|Pos
|Type
|Dist.
|Gng.
|HDGR
|WGT
|Jockey
|BSP
|03/06/20
|Kempton Park
|7/9
|Flat
|1m 1f 219y
|Std/slow
|8st 12lbs
|Tom Marquand
|6.03
|02/11/19
|Newmarket (Rowley)
|1/7
|Flat
|1m
|Heavy
|9st 0lbs
|Tom Marquand
|27.08
16:40 - WEST END CHARMER (3) raced only three times last season, but he took his form to another level when running away with a class 2 handicap at Newmarket on his belated return 12 days ago, making all and staying on strongly to land the spoils by four and three quarter lengths. Potentially well treated under a penalty, he can provide Mark Johnston with a fifth win in this. Medal Winner looked a smart prospect when making a winning handicap debut at Newcastle and is feared, along with Durston.
Took a big step forward to win Doncaster handicap and defied a 12-month absence in good style at Newmarket 12 days ago, again making all. Potentially well treated under a penalty.
|Date
|Course/Class
|Pos
|Type
|Dist.
|Gng.
|HDGR
|WGT
|Jockey
|BSP
|07/06/20
|Newmarket (Rowley)
|1/8
|Flat
|1m 2f
|Good
|9st 2lbs
|William Buick
|4.53
|01/06/19
|Doncaster
|1/7
|Flat
|1m 2f 43y
|Gd/frm
|9st 2lbs
|Franny Norton
|4.34
|09/05/19
|Chester
|8/10
|Flat
|1m 4f 63y
|Heavy
|9st 10lbs
|Franny Norton
|8.4
|19/04/19
|Bath
|4/7
|Flat
|1m 3f 137y
|Gd/frm
|9st 7lbs
|Adam Kirby
|4.5
|17/10/18
|Bath
|1/6
|Flat
|1m 2f 37y
|Gd/sft
|9st 6lbs
|Silvestre De Sousa
|1.8
|12/08/18
|Windsor
|1/8
|Flat
|1m 31y
|Good
|9st 0lbs
|Franny Norton
|4.6
|04/08/18
|Goodwood
|8/8
|Flat
|7f
|Gd/frm
|9st 0lbs
|Silvestre De Sousa
|5.31
On Betting.Betfair – Betslip
You can bet without leaving Betting.Betfair with our on-site betslip for Exchange markets. You'll see the Exchange back and lay prices at the end of articles - simply login and place your bets as you would do on the main Exchange site.
Recommended bets
Placepot permutation
13:15 - 22
13:50 - 4
14:25 - 13
15:00 - 2
15:35 - 6
16:10 - 9
1 line
Royal Ascot 19th Jun (1m6f Grp2)
Friday 19 June, 4.10pm
|Back
|Lay
|Born With Pride
|Berkshire Rocco
|Santiago
|Al Dabaran
|Nobel Prize
|On Guard
|Punctuation
|Cloud Thunder
Bet slip
New to Betfair?
Join to place betsJoin today
Landed 6f Lingfield novice but much improved dropped to 5f on return when unlucky third in Haydock handicap, constantly hampered. 5 lb out of the handicap but still on good mark so most interesting.