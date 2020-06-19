Through The Card: Royal Ascot Day 4, Friday 19 June

13:15 - DANCIN INTHESTREET (22) shaped better than the bare result when third on her handicap debut/reappearance at Haydock 11 days ago, always on the backfoot after a slow start and then meeting significant trouble when attempting to deliver her challenge from two furlongs out. Still beaten only two lengths at the line (finished with running left), she remains open to more improvement at this trip and is fancied to make ammends for that unlucky defeat in this competitive handicap, one of several new additions to Royal Ascot this year. Art Power has been well found in the market and heads the list of dangers, along with Maystar and Never Dark.

No. 22 (11) Dancin Inthestreet SBK 7/1 EXC 10 Trainer: William Haggas

Jockey: John Egan

Age: 3

Weight: 7st 9lbs

OR: 83 Form: 215-3

Scroll for more info Date Course/Class Pos Type Dist. Gng. HDGR WGT Jockey BSP 08/06/20 Haydock Park 3/10 Flat 5f Good 9st 1lbs Cieren Fallon 5.13 07/12/19 Wolverhampton 5/10 Flat 6f 20y Slow 8st 11lbs Tom Marquand 12 23/11/19 Lingfield Park 1/11 Flat 6f 1y Std 9st 0lbs Tom Marquand 4.56 02/11/19 Newmarket (Rowley) 2/14 Flat 7f Heavy 9st 0lbs Georgia Cox 26

13:50 - Given their general running style, it is perhaps unsurprising that Wesley Ward has yet to train a juvenile winner at Royal Ascot over further than five furlongs. However, on pedigree there is every chance that FLYING ALETHA (4), who was an impressive dirt winner over five furlongs at Gulfstream on debut, will not only get an extra furlong but may actually improve for it. She will be a big player if able to translate the ability shown on debut to turf. Golden Melody and Mother Earth are others to consider following promising debut efforts of their own.

No. 4 (3) Flying Aletha (Usa) SBK 11/1 EXC 12 Trainer: Wesley A. Ward, USA

Jockey: William Buick

Age: 2

Weight: 9st 0lbs

OR: - Form: 1

Scroll for more info Date Course/Class Pos Type Dist. Gng. HDGR WGT Jockey BSP 21/05/20 Gulfstream Park 1/7 Flat 5f Fast B 8st 6lbs Edgar S. Prado -

14:25 - THE LIR JET (13) is bred to be sharp, being one of the first runners for the 2016 winner of this race Prince of Lir, and he could hardly have been more impressive when making a winning debut at Yarmouth two weeks ago, showing plenty of speed to break the all-aged track record for five furlongs. He has since been purchased privately by Qatar Racing and seems sure to mount a bold follow-up bid if his draw in stall 1 doesn't inconvenience him too much, with further improvement likely. The form of Eye of Heaven's debut win at Newmarket (when beating Wednesday's Windsor Castle winner Tactical) has worked out well, and he is feared most ahead of Wesley Ward's Golden Pal.

No. 13 (1) The Lir Jet (Ire) SBK 9/2 EXC 5.7 Trainer: Michael Bell

Jockey: Oisin Murphy

Age: 2

Weight: 9st 1lbs

OR: - Form: 1

Scroll for more info Date Course/Class Pos Type Dist. Gng. HDGR WGT Jockey BSP 03/06/20 Yarmouth 1/10 Flat 5f 42y Firm 9st 2lbs Silvestre De Sousa 6.4

15:00 - The form of the Coronation Cup received a boost yesterday when Stradivarius won the Gold Cup, which increases confidence in ANTHONY VAN DYCK (2) as he attempts to record his first success since landing last year's Derby. He surpassed even that form when second on his first start for six months in the Coronation Cup, keeping on well to get within two and a half lengths of Ghaiyyath (with the same distance back to Stradivarius in third), and that effort identifies Anthony Van Dyck as very much the one to beat here if handling the more testing conditions. Elarqam's form has also been boosted this week by the victory of Lord North, and the way he shaped when second to that rival at Haydock recently suggests this longer trip should suit, so he is fancied to battle it out with the unexposed Hamish for the minor honours.

No. 2 (6) Anthony Van Dyck (Ire) SBK 3/1 EXC 4 Trainer: Aidan O'Brien, Ireland

Jockey: Ryan Moore

Age: 4

Weight: 9st 1lbs

OR: - Form: 1120330-2

Scroll for more info Date Course/Class Pos Type Dist. Gng. HDGR WGT Jockey BSP 05/06/20 Newmarket (Rowley) 2/7 Flat 1m 4f Gd/frm 9st 0lbs Ryan Moore 6.8 08/12/19 Sha Tin 12/14 Flat 1m 3f 205y Good B 8st 9lbs Ryan Moore - 02/11/19 Santa Anita 3/12 Flat 1m 4f Firm 8st 10lbs Ryan Moore 4.5 14/09/19 Leopardstown 3/8 Flat 1m 2f Good 9st 1lbs W. M. Lordan 18.39 27/07/19 Ascot King George 10/11 Flat 1m 3f 211y Gd/sft 0 8st 10lbs Ryan Moore 9.23 29/06/19 Curragh 2/8 Flat 1m 4f Good 9st 0lbs Ryan Moore 2.31 01/06/19 Epsom Downs Derby 1/13 Flat 1m 4f 6y Gd/frm 9st 0lbs Seamie Heffernan 8.6 11/05/19 Lingfield Park 1/10 Flat 1m 3f 133y Soft 9st 0lbs Ryan Moore 3.3 02/11/18 Churchill Downs 9/14 Flat 1m Gd/sft 8st 10lbs Ryan Moore - 13/10/18 Newmarket (Rowley) Dewhurst 3/7 Flat 7f Gd/frm 9st 1lbs Donnacha O'Brien 3.94 16/09/18 Curragh 2/7 Flat 7f Good 9st 3lbs Ryan Moore 2.56 26/08/18 Curragh 1/6 Flat 7f Gd/sft 9st 3lbs Ryan Moore 1.69 26/07/18 Leopardstown 1/5 Flat 7f 20y Gd/sft 9st 3lbs Ryan Moore 1.73 15/07/18 Killarney 1/9 Flat 1m 25y Good 9st 5lbs Donnacha O'Brien 2.02 01/07/18 Curragh 7/10 Flat 7f Gd/frm 9st 5lbs Donnacha O'Brien 8.6

15:35 - PIERRE LAPIN (6) looked an out-and-out sprinter when maintaining his unbeaten record with a ready success in the Mill Reef Stakes at Newbury last September, following in the footsteps of his half-brother Harry Angel, who had won the same race in 2016. Harry Angel went on fill the runner-up spot behind Caravaggio in the following year's renewal of this race, and there is every reason to believe Pierre Lapin might be capable of going one better here, looking far from the finished article last season and likely to have much more to offer as he fills into his frame. Golden Horde also showed smart form at two and could be the one to give the selection most to think about, while Mums Tipple should find this test more suitable than when trailing home in the 2000 Guineas.

No. 6 (6) Pierre Lapin (Ire) SBK 9/2 EXC 5.5 Trainer: Roger Varian

Jockey: Andrea Atzeni

Age: 3

Weight: 9st 0lbs

OR: - Form: 11-

Scroll for more info Date Course/Class Pos Type Dist. Gng. HDGR WGT Jockey BSP 21/09/19 Newbury Mill Reef 1/8 Flat 6f Gd/frm 9st 1lbs Andrea Atzeni 3.48 24/05/19 Haydock Park 1/7 Flat 6f Gd/frm 9st 5lbs David Egan 2.18

16:10 - BORN WITH PRIDE (9) is from a good staying family, with her close relations including the smart pair Raheen House (winner up to 1¾m) and Shraaoh (winner up to 2m). Given that she too is likely to come into her own over longer trips such as this, it bodes well that Born With Pride was able to win a Newmarket listed race on her only two-year-old start (beating the Irish 1000 Guineas winner Peaceful), and she remains an exciting prospect despite disappointing on her recent return to action at Kempton, when not seen to best effect in a messy affair. Berkshire Rocco chased home the impressive Derby-bound English King at Lingfield and has more to come up in distance. Santiago completes the shortlist.

No. 9 (8) Born With Pride (Ire) SBK 5/2 EXC 4.4 Trainer: William Haggas

Jockey: Tom Marquand

Age: 3

Weight: 8st 11lbs

OR: - Form: 1-7

Scroll for more info Date Course/Class Pos Type Dist. Gng. HDGR WGT Jockey BSP 03/06/20 Kempton Park 7/9 Flat 1m 1f 219y Std/slow 8st 12lbs Tom Marquand 6.03 02/11/19 Newmarket (Rowley) 1/7 Flat 1m Heavy 9st 0lbs Tom Marquand 27.08

16:40 - WEST END CHARMER (3) raced only three times last season, but he took his form to another level when running away with a class 2 handicap at Newmarket on his belated return 12 days ago, making all and staying on strongly to land the spoils by four and three quarter lengths. Potentially well treated under a penalty, he can provide Mark Johnston with a fifth win in this. Medal Winner looked a smart prospect when making a winning handicap debut at Newcastle and is feared, along with Durston.

No. 3 (3) West End Charmer (Ire) SBK 9/2 EXC 5.8 Trainer: Mark Johnston

Jockey: William Buick

Age: 4

Weight: 9st 9lbs

OR: 104 Form: 811/481-1