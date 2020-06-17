Through The Card: Royal Ascot Day 2, Wednesday 17 June

13:15 - An ultra-competitive handicap where a case can be made for several, particularly the impeccably-bred, unexposed Maydanny, but OUZO (15) took his form to a new level when runner-up at Newmarket on his reappearance earlier this month, and looks dangerous able to race from the same mark. He was gradually progressive last season, winning three times in all, and it wasn't much of a surprise that he improved again following another winter on his back (has plenty about him physically). Ouzo is ahead of his mark, and his experience just tilts the scales in his favour over Maydanny.

13:50 - Juan Elcano ran a blinder to finish fifth in the 2000 Guineas at Newmarket on his return, looking well suited by the step up to a mile, and he sets the standard on that effort. He will stay this even longer trip, too, so has to be considered, but in the shape of RUSSIAN EMPEROR (6) and First Receiver he faces a couple of rivals who are perhaps open to more improvement. Preference is for Russian Emperor, who opened his account at Naas in March, and shaped like the best horse in the race when finishing runner-up in the Derrinstown Stud Derby Trial at Leopardstown this month. Russian Emperor took too long to get organised on that occasion, but both the step up in trip and this track will suit him down to the ground, and he should have plenty more to offer.

14:25 - The King George V Stakes is always one of the most competitive races of the week, chock-full of unexposed, improving three-year-olds, and this year is no different. The vast majority of these are trying a mile and a half for the first time, and KIPPS (13) shaped really well with a view of moving up in trip when finishing runner-up at Haydock 10 days ago. He was well backed on that occasion, too, connections clearly in the opinion that he is fairly treated, therefore he makes plenty of appeal able to race from the same mark. It is also worth keeping the Charlie Appleby-trained BRIGHT MELODY (3) on side too. The race at Kempton he run in on his reappearance this month took a big boost yesterday when Pyledriver won the King Edward VII Stakes here yesterday in good style, while Berlin Tango going well in the Hampton Court Stakes 35 minutes earlier would also boost that form further.

15:00 - Japan was an impressive winner at this meeting 12 months and is a short-priced favourite to record another Royal Ascot success in the Prince of Wales's Stakes. Whether he should be as short is open to debate, though, and he has been very weak in the market this morning. In the shape of HEADMAN (4) he meets a stern challenger. He was very progressive last season, completing a hat-trick in a Group 2 at Deauville before running respectably when fifth in the Irish Champion Stakes at Leopardstown on his final start. Headman has plenty about him physically, just the type to improve further as a four-year-old, and looks an interesting contender at bigger odds. It would be folly to ignore Addeybb, too, particularly if the forecast rain arrives.

15:35 - This is one of the very few big handicaps that Mark Johnston has yet to win but DARK VISION (16) is taken to put that right. He pulled clear of a subsequent winner when going close at Newcastle recently and remains on an attractive mark. The unexposed MONTATHAM (22) also looks interesting towards the bottom of the handicap. He finished last season with an air of unfinished business about him, and he looked the finished article when making a winning return at Newmarket this month. Montatham travelled strongly and forged clear in the closing stages, looking one to keep on the right side.

16:10 - A wide-open renewal of the Windsor Castle and it could be worth chancing the Archie Watson-trained MIGHTY GURKHA (8), who was heavily backed for his debut at Lingfield and duly won by seven and a half lengths. He overcame a pre-race scare when playing up and unseating his jockey, showing great speed from the stalls and picking up very nicely in the straight. Mighty Gurkha knew his job like so many do from this yard, but should still have more to offer, and makes the most appeal at the prices.

16:40 - RANCH HAND (11) found the extreme test of the Cesarewitch too much last autumn but Andrew Balding's low-mileage four-year-old is fancied to get back on track now he reverts to the distance of his impressive Haydock victory. Top-weight Collide is taken to push him close under his 5 lb penalty, while another hat-trick seeker in Selino is worth a second look too in a very open contest.