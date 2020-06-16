Through The Card: Royal Ascot Day 1, Tuesday 16 June

13:15 - A wide-open handicap to kick of proceedings, so it is probably wise to keep a couple on side. Firstly, from a handicapping perspective, it is hard not to include DAARIK (5), who is proving a progressive sort for John Gosden. Admittedly, all of his wins have come on the all-weather, but there is no reason why he won't prove just as effective back on turf, and he has the potential to be better than a handicapper. Hamdan Al Maktoum holds a strong hand here, though, and MUTAMAASIK (8) also needs considering. He was very progressive last season, winning all four of his starts after his debut, and he is another who could be ahead of his mark.

13:50 - There is no standout performer in this year's Queen Anne Stakes, but there are a couple who have perhaps not reached there limit yet, notably the Andrew Balding-trained FOX CHAIRMAN (6). He was progressive in a light three-year-old campaign last year, his best effort coming when winning a listed event on his final start at Newbury. That came over a mile and a quarter, but a strongly-run race over Ascot's straight mile will bring his stamina into play. Andrew Balding has been in great form since the return of racing, and Fox Chairman is well worth chancing here. Roseman is of a similar ilk, while don't rule out Mustashry, either.

14:25 - John Gosden has an excellent record in the Ribblesdale and he again holds leading claims with FRANKLY DARLING (5) and Miss Yoda. It is the former who makes plenty of appeal, a well-bred daughter of Frankel who created a deep impression when making a winning return at Newcastle this month. There is plenty of stamina in her pedigree, suggesting Frankly Darling can progress again for this step up in trip, and she looks a worthy favourite.

15:00 - MOGUL (2) is a brother to Japan, who was an impressive winner of this race last year, and he has outstanding claims himself. This doesn't look a deep renewal, and Mogul comes out clear on Timeform weight-adjusted ratings based on his fourth-place finish to Kameko in the Racing Post Trophy last season. That form is solid, and Mogul is open to plenty progress now, especially now tackling middle distances. He will prove a tough nut to crack. Mohican Heights is another progressive type who is also bred to be well suited by this significant step up in trip.

15:35 - BATTAASH (1) has finished runner-up to Blue Point in the last two renewals of the King's Stand, but this year's race doesn't look as competitive, and Battaash has plenty in hand at the figures. Admittedly, the stiff finish at Ascot doesn't suit him as well as tracks such as Goodwood and York - where he has showed his best form - but a reproduction of his last two efforts in this race will see him hard to beat. Furthermore, his record when fresh is excellent, so he is fancied to gain a deserved Royal Ascot success.

16:10 - Both of Sir Michael Stoute's runners, Jubiloso and Queen Power, are the ones that have attracted support overnight and this morning, but preference is for NAZEEF (8). She proved herself most progressive last season, putting up a smart performance when winning a handicap at Newmarket, and made a good impression when winning a listed event at Kempton on her return, doing extremely well to overcome a positional bias. Nazeef should have come on plenty for that, and is fancied to take this step up in grade in her stride.

16:40 - With Willie Mullins unrepresented this year, VERDANA BLUE (1) can strike for fellow leading jumps trainer Nicky Henderson. A top-notch hurdler, she is unexposed in this sphere and the booking of Ryan Moore, who has steered home the winner of this race 3 times since 2012, adds to her appeal. Summer Moon is a big threat judged on his Cesarewitch effort and the progressive Moon King is also feared.

