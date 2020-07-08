Through The Card: Ripon, Wednesday 8 July

12:00 - Ready preference is for BRAZEN BELLE (1), who displayed a willing attitude and ultimately won a shade cosily on debut at Beverley. This step up in trip should help unlock improvement and she will prove a tough nut to crack with further improvement forthcoming. More Than Lucky shaped with promise on her Redcar introduction and is next best ahead of Sandhoe. Speedily-bred newcomer The Queens Ladies is one to note in the betting.

12:35 - MY KINDA DAY (2) stuck to the task well when fourth over five furlongs at Redcar and a deserved breakthrough success beckons. He was a couple of places behind Infinite Grace there but is less exposed than that rival and will derive greater benefit from the return to to this longer trip. Zim Baby is feared greatly for all this will be her third race within the space of 10 days, but she remains well treated under a penalty based on her seven-length win at Thirsk.

13:10 - The two with the most appealing credentials are LISMORE (8) and Justified. The latter is not passed over lightly on the back of an improved display at Hamilton, but preference is for Sir Mark Prescott's filly, who chased home a couple of promising colts in a good-looking handicap on the all-weather recently, and the fitting of cheekpieces may help along with the return to turf.

13:40 - It wasn't a particularly strong race in which KING'S CASTLE (3) made a winning reappearance in at Beverley, but he brings potential to the table now moving up in trip and pitched into a handicap. An opening BHA mark of 80 could well underestimate him and there should be more to come at this longer trip, too. Stockbridge Tap finished nicely clear of the rest when runner-up in a Thirsk maiden recently and may emerge as the main danger, though cases can also be easily made for Mambo Nights and Trumpet Man.

14:10 - DARK JEDI (8) did the job well at Hamilton recently and, likely to appreciate this slightly stiffer test, he is taken to strike again under a penalty. He remains with handicapping scope based on his old form and he could have more to offer for new connections. Sameem's reappearance effort was low-key but he is a big threat judged on his victories over C&D and at Hamilton last July. Nicklaus wasn't disgraced at Royal Ascot and also enters calculations, along with recent C&D winner Benadalid.

14:40 - RIVER DAWN (2) displayed a good turn of foot when landing a Kempton handicap in decisive fashion last week and, if able to reproduce that form back on turf, he will prove hard to beat under a penalty. The booking of Andrea Atzeni also catches the eye. The return to this trip should suit Vocatus and he is entitled to come on for his Newmarket reappearance, but Saisons d'Or and recent Haydock winner Global Spirit rate the main dangers.

15:10 - DEEP SNOW (7) shaped with considerable promise when splitting a couple of useful sorts - the winner has subsequently won at Group 3 level - on debut at Newbury last July and she is hard to oppose representing a yard that know how to get one fit after a lay-off. Tombolo and Golden Hind are both open to improvement also and can fill the places.

15:40 - TRANSCRIPT (2) showed a fair level of ability in two starts at the back end of last year and appeals as the type to do better in handicaps this season. Oksana Astankova is also armed with potential and is shortlist material, along with Nat Love.